Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, NC

The PGA Tour heads to Greensboro, NC this week for another edition of the Wyndham Championship.

There are many different ways to win a PGA Tour event. Two weeks ago, Jackson Koivun picked up his first PGA Tour win in what might be considered the most difficult way, getting a lead and holding onto it. This past week though, Michael Thorbjornsen captured his first win by going the route most typical of someone who hasn't won before and that's to come from behind and essential steal a win.

Steal has a negative connotation, but that's not what I'm getting at. Thorbjornsen simply took the most efficient route to winning, the most effective way to prevent his brain from interrupting and messing up everything. As we've talked about several times here in this space, the brain is what prevents a lot of young players from winning early in their career and also causes a lot of issues for older players as well. The less time one has to think about the big picture on a Sunday afternoon, the better. For Thorbjornsen, he had very little time to think, he was too busy trying to catch the guys in front of him, so by the time he actually did that, and got a small lead, his round was over. It really was the perfect trip.

We've had a fun couple weeks since the Open Championship, which is a nice bonus, but now we start to peek ahead to the playoffs. Before that however, we have one event left and now that we know where everyone stands, we have a better idea of what the players on the outside need to do to earn a spot in next week's event. This is always a fun time of the season because we're not just looking at the leaderboard on the weekend, we're also checking in on some of these guys that need to get something done in order to keep their season alive.

The top-60 entering this week are practically locked in, it would take a lot of bad luck for number 60, Shane Lowry, to get pushed from the top-70, but it's still possible. As for those on the outside looking in, we've got Keegan Bradley at 72, Jason Day at 75, Brooks Koepka at 86 and Tony Finau at 89. There are obviously more players in and around these ranges, but those are some of the big names. As for what they need to do, well that's not quite clear yet because it all depends on what the players in front of them do. For the most part however, they need to play well this week and in some cases, a top-5 is needed along with some help. Jackson Koivun sits at number 70 entering the week and he needs to at minimum make the cut, but he'll likely need at least a top-40 to keep his season alive. Again, a lot of moving parts here, but for anyone in the 60s, they'd better make the cut this week or things will get dicey.

We're at Sedgefield Country Club this week, the same course that's hosted this event since 2008, so we have a lot of course history in play. It's not a loaded field however as a lot of big names are skipping this week, knowing that they'll likely be playing the following three consecutive weeks.

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FAVORITES

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Wednesday.

Cameron Young (19-2)

Young really is going to play the final five weeks of the season. I know, it's not exactly the toughest sport on your body, but still, five weeks in a row is a lot these days. Anyhow, Young was the favorite this past week and he failed to win, but he did play well on this way to a top-10. Young seems to be near his best right now and it wouldn't take much for him to win again this season. His track record here is limited, but he did win this event this past year and he's yet to finish outside the top-25 here. There's not a lot of value with Young this week, but if you make this play, you'll have a chance to win come Sunday.

Jackson Koivun (16-1)

Well that didn't take long. This past week, Koivun was already in the group of favorites for the Rocket Classic and now he's the second-favorite entering this week. One reason is that the field isn't as strong at the top this week as it was in Detroit, but another reason might be that Koivun is now two weeks removed from his first win at the 3M. It's always an adventure the week following a young player's first win on the PGA Tour and Koivun placing T31 this past week at the Rocket Classic was actually pretty decent. One reason to like Koivun this week, outside of the motivation to make the top-70, is that he actually has some history on this course. Koivun finished T5 at this event this past year.

Hideki Matsuyama (20-1)

Matsuyama has had a decent season to this point, but he's lacked the high-end finishes that we normally associate with him. In fact, his two best finishes of the season have come in his two most recent starts, a T3 at the 3M Open and a T5 at the Rocket Classic this past week. The fact that he's struggled to find high-end finishes most of the season, only to find two of them against weaker fields might be a coincidence, or it might not, but that really doesn't matter this week as he's facing yet another field lacking star power. His form is good entering the week, but his track record is a bit scattered. Nine starts here, with five missed cuts, but three top-20s. Basically, we'll know pretty early in the week if Matsuyama will be a factor on the weekend.

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THE NEXT TIER

Ben Griffin (25-1)

Griffin has struggled to match his breakout season of 2025 this year, but that's not to say that he's struggled. He's well ahead of the pace he set in his first two seasons on the PGA Tour and he still has a few events left on his schedule. With that said, he'll need to find some form down the stretch to get into the field at the TOUR Championship in a few weeks. He's currently 38th on the FedEx list and he could really use a good showing this week. Luckily for Griffin, this spot has been good to him over the years. Griffin has played this event four times and has missed the top-15 just once. His best finish was a solo-4th in 2022.

Aaron Rai (30-1)

It's been a bit of a struggle for Rai since his breakthrough win at the PGA Championship in May, but that's to be expected after such a career altering win. Rai has had a couple decent showings in the months since, but what he probably needs more than anything is some time to soak everything in and reset himself. He's been off since the Open Championship, so perhaps these past two weeks will serve as that much needed reset. Another thing working in his favor this week is his track record here. Rai won this event in 2024 and backed it up with a solid top-5 here this past year. He definitely has a feel for this course.

Sungjae Im (40-1)

It appears as though the theme of this week's picks is course history that could spark a change in form. Im has struggled recently, but like many others on this list, I'm hoping a return to this course will spark him. I shouldn't say "struggled" I guess as he's had some moments in the past couple months, but he's definitely found it difficult to find any consistency since early May. Im had a really rough match in May and June where he failed to crack the top-30 in any start, but he's posted a couple top-20s since then, including this past week so maybe all he needs is a return to a place where he's had some success and Sedgefield certainly qualifies as that. Im has played this event seven times and has yet to miss a cut here. He's also finished outside of the top-30 just once.

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LONG SHOTS

Mac Meissner (45-1)

A first-time winner for the third consecutive week? I'm guessing it's been done at some point in the history of the tour, but I can't remember it. Anyhow, it's certainly a longshot that Meissner joins that group this week, but it's not impossible. The main reason that there's a chance is Meissner's track record here, which while limited is still impressive. Meissner finished solo-2nd to Young this past year at this event and he finished T12 the year prior. Two starts, two solid finishes. Meissner's issue this week is form, but he fits right in with the rest of the guys above who are looking to regain form on a course where they've had a lot of success.

Brooks Koepka (50-1)

Longshots by definition are flawed players, or at least, they have a flaw or two for a given event and that's certainly true with Koepka this week, but there's also reason to believe he'll play well this week. Let's start with the bad, Koepka's form has been off since early June and he pulled out of the Rocket Classic due to personal reasons, which could be just about anything, so those are reasons to avoid him this week and I wouldn't blame anyone for deciding to pass on him this week, however, Koepka has always been known as a guy who plays his best when properly motivated and I think there's plenty of motivation this week as he needs to play well to extend his season.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-Chosen Pick: Jackson Koivun – It's rare that the same player is in this spot two weeks in a row, but I know how OAD owners think and I'm sure there was a large group that refused to take Koivun the week after a win, especially his first win, so that leaves plenty of teams with Koivun as an option this week. If that's the case, then I don't see why they wouldn't use him. Koivun got some much needed space from his win two weeks ago and I'm sure he's ready to get back at it. As a bonus, he actually has some history on this course.

Moderately-Chosen Pick: Aaron Rai – There aren't a lot of guys in the field this week with everything lined-up, so you might have to decide which out of form player you want to use this week. For my money, that would be Rai, who has had plenty of time to absorb what he accomplished at the PGA Championship earlier this year and should now be looking ahead once again. A return to the site of his first PGA Tour win should provide the boost he needs to get his game back on track this week.

Lightly-Chosen Pick: Billy Horschel – Horschel's game has fallen off sharply since 2024, but he still manages to find his game a few times a season. He played well two weeks ago in Minnesota and if his track record here is any indication, he might just do the same this week. Horschel has missed just one cut here in 12 starts and he's posted a total of five top-10s. His best showing came in 2020 when he finished runner-up. Horschel hasn't finished outside the top-30 here since 2017.

Buyer Beware: Justin Thomas – Much like Schauffele this past week, I think Thomas is playing this week to simply tune up his game for the playoffs. Thomas had a nice run from the end of April through June, but he hasn't accomplished much since then. His two most recent starts resulted in a T50 and a T65, granted, those were both on links-style courses, but still, his game doesn't appear to be super sharp right now, which is probably why he's playing this week. His track record here is nothing special either, just one top-15 in four starts. Expect Thomas to work on some things this week in order to be on his game when the playoffs start next week.

My Pick: Aaron Rai – I do still have Cameron Young at my disposal, but I'm going to save him for the playoffs. I've already used the next two favorites, Koivun and Matsuyama, so that leaves me with a handful of guys in the next group down. Of that group, Rai looks like the best option as I'm expecting him to get back on track this week. He's a former champ here who backed up his win with a T5 the following year. That tells me that he really has a feel for this course. His form hasn't been great since winning the PGA Championship, but it's only a matter of time before he gets back on track.

Previous Results

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FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Cameron Young($12,800)

Middle Range: Aaron Rai ($10,700)

Lower Range: Billy Horschel ($8,700)

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

My Pick: Cameron Young – Plenty of good options this week, but Young as it the top of the list. For starters, we're running out of cuts on the PGA Tour, this is actually the last one, so there's no more saving anyone in this format. With that in mind, it makes sense to take the overwhelming favorite this week. The fact that Young has played well here in his only two starts only sweetens the deal. Now, he is the defending champ and it's not like Young has a ton experience defending titles, but I think he'll figure it out.

Previous Results