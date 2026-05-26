Thanks to a hot putter and a flurry of birdies, Wyndham Clark won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and picked up his first PGA Tour victory in over two years.

Wyndham Clark and Si Woo Kim looked like they were in a heavyweight championship fight landing haymakers on each other from the very start of Sunday's final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Birdie after birdie after birdie.

It was as if they were in a 1,500-meter race going as fast as they could, stride for stride, with many laps still left to go. More and more birdies.

Neither one was slowing down, neither one was letting up. And, all the more impressive, the great Scottie Scheffler was powerless to catch them.

It wasn't until the back-nine that Clark somehow found yet another gear, shooting an 11-under 60 to leave Kim in his wake and win by three shots, with Scheffler five back.

The 32-year-old Clark amassed nine birdies and an eagle on Sunday to reach 30-under for the week, one shy of Scheffler's record set last year. Kim had seven birdies but also a bogey and shot 65 to finish with 33 total birdies on the week, two shy of the all-time PGA Tour record for 72 holes. On Friday, Kim shot a 60 of his own.

Wyndham Clark put on an absolute Sunday CLINIC at TPC Craig Ranch (-11) 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/j19CIfZRDT — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 24, 2026

Clark thus won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour and first in more than two years, since the rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (when he also shot a 60). His game had slid precipitously over the past couple of years, and he was not even in position to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs heading into this week.

After seeing his one very successful putting stroke go badly awry -- ranked 132nd in SG: Putting entering the Byron Nelson -- Clark started tinkering the past two months and finally found something to his liking.

Clark not only led the Nelson in putting, he gained more than 12.5 strokes on the field.

For a while, Clark was one of the best drivers and putters on Tour, a combination that helped him win at Quail Hollow in 2023, just two months before capturing the U.S. Open. After winning at Pebble in 2024, he was runner-up at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship. He was ranked No. 7 in the world at the start of 2025. And then everything went sideways.

"Yeah, it's been a pretty heavy fall since being -- I was even up to third in the world at some point in '24," said Clark, who began this week at No. 75 in the Official World Golf Ranking. "Yeah, it's frustrating, but that's golf. I went through kind of a tough spurt, not swinging it good, not feeling comfortable with a lot of things, and I did a lot of work this offseason working on my golf swing.

"Then I started hitting it better but wasn't making the putts. Then finally landed on a great putter, and then everything's been kind of coming together."

Clark arrived at Craig Ranch ranked outside the top 100 on Tour in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Putting, his two strongest areas when he was at the top of his game. But also, he was ranked 33rd in SG: Approach.

He had only four top-25s and zero top-10s this season, but Clark felt that wasn't indicative of how he was playing.

"Well, maybe the numbers say that as far as finishes, but I was in contention at the Masters. I was in contention at RBC. I was in contention my first event of the year at Amex, I was in the final or second to last group in third place [and finished T19]. I played a lot of really good first two rounds and then just faltered on the weekend.

"So in my mind, I look at those and say, okay, I'm playing good golf. I just haven't put it together for four rounds."

After eagling the par-5 12th, Clark birdied 14, 15, 17 and 18. Kim, playing in the final group with Scheffler, didn't know what hit him. He had led most of the tournament, only to be chased down at the finish.

"I think it's pretty much best play golf I've ever had," said Kim. "I'm a little frustrated, but nothing I can do. Wyndham played so good. Congrats to Wyndham."

Clark's 60 is one of the lowest-round scores ever shot by a winner, and he has done it twice, though the one at Pebble came on Saturday before Sunday was washed out.

Lowest final round score in a PGA Tour win, all-time 1999 David Duval, Bob Hope Classic, 59

2010 Stuart Appleby, Greenbrier, 59

2012 Tommy Gainey, RSM Classic, 60

2024 Wyndham Clark, AT&T Pebble Beach, 60*

2026 Wyndham Clark, CJ Cup, 60 *Weather-shortened — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 24, 2026

Heading into this week, "I felt like my game was trending," Clark said. "Right before the PGA at home, I shot 64, 63, and 61 at the course -- at Whisper Rock playing with some guys – and I felt really confident. Then I went to the PGA and just drove it the worst I've ever driven it, and that was really the difference. So I was really bummed because my game felt awesome going into PGA, but maybe it was just one week late.

"So getting here working on the driver, I felt confident. Then after the first round, I felt really good on the greens, and I said, okay, this could be a really fun, special week."

MONDAY BACKSPIN

Si Woo Kim

As Kim said, he's playing the best golf of his career. This sure looked like it was his week. After holding a five-shot lead entering the weekend and then shooting 68-65 and somehow losing by three, it's a little hard to comprehend not winning. Kim ranked fourth in the field in SG: Putting – quite possibly the best putting week of his life, gaining more than eight strokes on the field. But his approach play slipped for the second straight week, as he ranked 39th in the field.

Scottie Scheffler

Not much to say. Scheffler finished third. He still leads the FedEx Cup point standings. In that metric, he's been the best golfer on Tour this season. But he still has only one win, at the Amex way back in January. We'll see Scheffler next in two weeks at the Memorial and in four at the U.S. Open, when he'll go for the career Grand Slam.

Jackson Suber

This was the 40th PGA Tour start for the 26-year-old, and this solo fourth was his best finish. Suber thus moved into a top-5 spot in the Aon Next 5 and, if he can hang on through the Charles Schwab, he will be in the Memorial Signature Event in two weeks.

Keith Mitchell

At least one so-called RotoWire golf expert didn't think Mitchell had it in him to reach 22-under and finish solo fifth. He opened and closed with 64s. He did much of it with his driver, ranking first in the field in SG: Off-the-Tee. Mitchell ranked 32nd in Approach and 39th in Putting, which, for him, is actually quite good.

Tony Finau

Finau, who had fallen about as far as any top player -- to 120th in the OWGR -- had by far his best week of the season. He tied for sixth -- his first top-10 of 2026. This field was woefully weak, so it's hard to know if this is the start of a turnaround for Finau or one week of good fortune. But he did rank third in Off-the-Tee and 19th in Approach.

Zach Bauchou

The underalded 30-year-old out of Oklahoma State tied for sixth for his best showing in 20 career starts on Tour. He did have 25 prior top-25s this season, which is not nothing. But like with Finau and many others who did well this week, we'll have to see whether it was primarily their good play or primarily the very weak field. Bachou is now fifth in the Aon Next 5, so he'll likely have to have another good week at Colonial to qualify for the Memorial.

Tom Hoge

Hoge just missed a top-25 at the PGA championship (T26) and now followed that up with a tie for sixth at Craig Ranch. His stats have been a mess across the board this season, so we're not putting much stock in this result.

Sungjae Im

Im tied for ninth, one week after a bad missed cut at the PGA, which came one week after a terrific tie for fifth at the Truist. When you're ranked 137th in SG: Approach, as Im was entering the week, it's hard to get much consistency going.

Johnny Keefer

The star of the Korn Ferry Tour last year has struggled in his rookie season on the PGA Tour. Keefer had made only 8 of 13 cuts, with just one top-25. It happened to be a tie for third at Houston, so maybe he likes playing in Texas. He tied for ninth at the Nelson.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka shot out of the gate with an 8-under 63 on Thursday. But then he meandered through the rest of the tournament, winding up T14. He ranked 10th in SG: Putting on Thursday but finished 33rd for the week, which means the final 54 holes were pretty bad.

Blades Brown

The now 19-year-old – he had a birthday during the tournament – tied for 14th to secure Special Temporary Membership for the rest of the season. That means he can receive unlimited sponsor invites, and he should receive a lot of them. Brown has made 6-of-7 cuts. Remember, back in January he shot a 60 at The Amex.

With his T14 finish in Texas, 19-year-old Blades Brown EARNS Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour. 🙌 #NothingBeatsThis pic.twitter.com/deERxOTU8v — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) May 24, 2026

Jordan Spieth

Spieth has been really good at finishing between 10th and 20th -- no matter how hard or easy the field has been in a given week. He tied for 19th at the Nelson. He also finished in that range at the Masters and the PGA. Spieth still has zero top-10s on the season.

Garrick Higgo

Armed with a new caddie this week, Higgo got up bright and early on Sunday, shot an 8-under 63 and raced up the leaderboard to tie for 19th.

MISSED CUTS

Michael Thorbjornsen, Matti Schmid, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, Mason Howell. There weren't a lot of big-name MCs because there weren't a lot of big names, period. … This MC was not a good look for Thorbjornsen. … We'll give Schmid a bit of a pass coming a week after he was in contention at the PGA. … Horschel and Kuch appear washed. … Howell is the Georgia high school senior who will also be in the field this coming week at Colonial.

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