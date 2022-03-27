FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Yesterday could not have been more opposite for the majority of the games. As the season winds down, expectations will change and predictions will become more difficult. However, I'll do my best in guiding you through the four-game FanDuel slate starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

There are a few teams playing on the second-half of a back-to-back: Minnesota, Florida, Toronto, Montreal and New Jersey. The Canadiens and their league-worst 3.7 GA will be on the road against the Devils while the Panthers and their league-best 4.01 GF will hope to display their attack when they travel to Toronto.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH vs PHI ($7,700): Nashville is staying afloat in the Western Conference, thanks to Saros as he's bailed the Predators out of tough spots. He's also sporting a solid .921 save percentage and is coming off a performance where he gave up six goals against the Golden Knights but also made 44 saves. The Flyers offer less offensive power than Vegas and could make things easier for Saros.

VALUE PLAYS

Nico Hischier, NJ vs MON ($6,900): Hischier has been producing of late with two goals, six assists and five shots in his last five games. That output should continue against the league's worst defense.

Kevin Hayes, PHI at NSH ($5,100): Hayes is carrying the bulk of Philly's offense and is in a solid spot to do well because all he needs to hit value is to register a few shots. Anything else is bonus.

Claude Giroux, FLA at TOR ($6,100): Giroux gets the spotlight again after putting together a tremendous performance on Saturday with two assists and five shots to give him four and nine in these categories since arriving in Florida. Playing alongside Aleksander Barkov surely has its advantages, but Giroux will operate more of a complementary piece. Either way, he should continue to succeed on the top line and will get another chance to produce against the Leafs and their shaky D.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Jets vs Coyotes: Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $6,500), Kyle Connor (W - $9,600), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $7,500)

This could very well be not only the best team matchup on the slate, but also one of the best line advantages. Through their last five appearances, this trio has totaled eight goals, nine assists and 43 shots. The Coyotes rank bottom of the league in goals allowed and have give up plenty of shots. So even if this line doesn't hit the scoresheet, their peripherals alone will provide value.

Panthers at Maple Leafs: Sam Bennett (C - $6,300), Jonathan Huberdeau (C - $8,800), Anthony Duclair (W - $6,000)

The Panthers and Leafs clash in a meeting of two-high powered offenses. Florida's first unit will garner a majority of the coverage, so let's look at their second group who've produced an impressive six goals, five assists and 36 shots over their last five games.

DEFENSE

Roman Josi, NSH vs PHI ($7,300): Josi has been a beast all season and is line to shatter career-highs and has posted 10 points, 24 shots and 11 blocked shots from five games. The Flyers have recently improved, but will they have enough to stop the dominant defenseman?

Damon Severson, NJ vs MON ($5,100): What would you rather have: a "top-tier" blueliner who skates on the top power-play in a favorable matchup or an "above-average" D-man who's doing better and doesn't list a high salary who skates on the same unit? I'm going with the latter as Severson has shown he can carry the man-advantage and is currently outproducing teammate Dougie Hamilton, who comes in at $1K higher. This will be a fast-paced matchup with both teams playing the second-half of back-to-backs. Severson has also registered three points, 13 shots and three blocked shots in his last five appearances.

