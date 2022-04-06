The Goalie Report: Risers & Fallers

Lehner returned from injury and made 26 saves in Sunday's win against the Canucks, but Thompson doesn't look like he wants to give up the starting job. He defeated the Kraken in consecutive games, and there were times where Lehner looked a little shaky after missing so much time. Vegas is one point out of a playoff spot and Pete DeBoer has a conundrum on his hands; Lehner likely will get Wednesday's home start against the Canucks, and if he wins, he'll stay in. Fantasy managers have to watch this situation carefully and keep Thompson rostered just in case Lehner falters.

Trending Up

Ville Husso, Blues (Last week: 3-0-1, .915 Sv%, 2.64 GAA)

It's no secret Husso has been excellent for the Blues this season and a big reason why they're sitting relatively comfortably in playoff position, and why they rank third in the Western Conference in goal differential. What's perplexing, however, is that Husso is rostered in just roughly 70 percent of Yahoo leagues. Jordan Binnington has blown too many chances this year and Husso has started all but five games since March 1. The starting goalie for arguably the league's deepest team needs to be rostered in all formats.

Logan Thompson, Robin Lehner, Golden Knights (Last week combined: 3-0-0, .949 Sv%, 1.32 GAA)

Lehner returned from injury and made 26 saves in Sunday's win against the Canucks, but Thompson doesn't look like he wants to give up the starting job. He defeated the Kraken in consecutive games, and there were times where Lehner looked a little shaky after missing so much time. Vegas is one point out of a playoff spot and Pete DeBoer has a conundrum on his hands; Lehner likely will get Wednesday's home start against the Canucks, and if he wins, he'll stay in. Fantasy managers have to watch this situation carefully and keep Thompson rostered just in case Lehner falters.

Chris Driedger, Kraken (Past 2 weeks: 2-1-0, .958 Sv%, 1.35 GAA)

It was an interesting move to see the Kraken commit to Driedger as the starter for three of their last four games. Any playoff hopes were dashed months ago, so Dave Hakstol's decision to give his backup more playing time at this stage of the season is a curious decision. Nevertheless, the Kraken are hinting that they're going to rotate starts or perhaps ride Driedger's hot hand a little longer.

Linus Ullmark, Bruins (Since March 1: 5-1-1, .914 Sv%, 2.17 GAA)

Jeremy Swayman has really struggled the last two weeks, going 2-2-0 with a .861 Sv% and 3.88 GAA. Perhaps fatigue has something to do with it; including his five appearances in the AHL, Swayman has played 39 games, his biggest workload in five seasons. His next appearance with the Bruins, his 35th, will tie his career high with the University of Maine, and it's really a bad time for the Bruins as they gear up for a playoff run. That is potentially paving the way for Ullmark to return. Ullmark has had limited playing time lately but still edges Swayman in wins (22 to 20) and performed very well in March. Fantasy managers should snap up Ullmark if they have roster space in the hopes that he will get more playing time down the stretch.

Honorable Mention: Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche; Mikko Koskinen, Oilers; Juuse Saros, Predators; Semyon Varlamov, Islanders

Trending Down

Jack Campbell, Erik Kallgren, Maple Leafs (Since March 1 combined: 7-3-2, .893 Sv%, 3.37 GAA)

Kallgren suffered an injury Tuesday against the Panthers, though he's not expected to miss time. All in all, it was yet another concerning performance by the Leafs' goalies after blowing a 5-1 lead and losing 7-6 in overtime. Campbell didn't look particularly sharp coming in relief, and the return of Jake Muzzin couldn't hide their glaring weakness. The Leafs win games because their offense is excellent, but fantasy managers should be wary of starting any of their goalies.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (Since March 1: 7-7-0, .907 Sv%, 2.88 GAA)

The Conn Smythe winner and arguably the best goalie in the world deserves the benefit of the doubt, but Vasilevskiy and the Lightning have not looked like themselves lately. Their 5-on-5 play has been bailed out by their special teams, and their 2.94 GF/GP ranks an uncharacteristic 21st since March 1. Vasilevskiy's poor stretch shouldn't hurt fantasy managers in roto leagues very much because he's been excellent all season, but in head-to-head leagues that are in the playoffs, Vasilevskiy's inconsistency has surely been costly. He's still worth starting every game just because his ceiling is so high, but it might be prudent to sit him in matchups against some dangerous offensive teams, including the Bruins, the Stars at home, the red-hot Jets and the Leafs in two weeks.

Tristan Jarry, Penguins (Past 2 weeks: 1-4-0, .888 Sv%, 3.72 GAA)

Fantasy managers who are banking on Jarry to anchor their goaltending should be a little worried that he's going on a cold streak at the worst possible time, and upcoming dates against familiar rivals in the Rangers and Caps, and then back-to-back home-and-home series against the Isles and Bruins means Jarry will not be a reliable No. 1 option. Fantasy managers should look for help elsewhere, be it matchup-dependent starters on bad teams (James Reimer) or backups angling for more playing time (Ullmark, Driedger).

Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers (Past 5 starts: 3-0-0, .861 Sv%, 4.16 GAA)

That perfect 3-0-0 record really hides a lot of bad stats since Bobrovsky returned to the lineup. Spencer Knight has held the fort nicely in his absence and might actually get more playing time since the Panthers have already clinched a playoff spot. Bobrovsky continues to get bailed out by the Panthers' supreme offense, and his only fantasy value at this point is his ability to get wins, but even that's a dicey proposition because he's been pulled twice, leaving fantasy managers holding the bag with a bad save percentage, a bloated GAA and a no-decision. For those who have Bobrovsky on their rosters, sticking with Knight might not be a bad idea. There's definitely a scenario where Knight sees playing time in the playoffs, so it might be in the Panthers' best interests to keep both warm for the playoff run.

Thatcher Demko, Canucks (Past 2 weeks: 1-1-2, .913 Sv%, 2.75 GAA)

A decent save percentage and yet Demko still has only one win the last two weeks. Fatigue is definitely a factor after the Canucks have been so dependent on his ability to steal games, and after failing to win some key games, the Canucks' playoff hopes are evaporating quickly. Management is already looking ahead to the future, and it's in their best interests to give Demko a break and cede more playing time to Jaroslav Halak. With Nils Hoglander and Tucker Poolman potentially out for the season, Quinn Hughes battling illness and Brock Boeser highly unlikely to dress in their next game, Demko's peak fantasy value has obviously come and gone already.

Dishonorable Mention: John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz, Ducks; Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes; Cal Petersen, Kings; Jake Allen, Canadiens; Nico Daws, Devils; Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev, Rangers; Carter Hart, Flyers; Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, Capitals