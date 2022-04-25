FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a one-game slate with Flyers at Blackhawks so it's a showdown format for all contests. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams with the Flyers winning their previous matchup in a comeback 4-3 win. Both teams languish at the bottom of the league, but since their Finals matchup 12 years ago, the Flyers have had a distinct edge with a 13-4-0 record, including their current six-game winning streak.

GOALIES

No goalies are available in showdown formats.

VALUE PLAYS

Bobby Brink, PHI at CHI ($6,000): The rookie winger has played top-six minutes ever since he joined the team, though he's still searching for his first goal. Neither team provides any standout value plays, but given the Flyers' depleted offense, Brink does offer up more upside than most of their other forwards.

Tyler Johnson, CHI vs. PHI ($6,000): Johnson has scored three points in his past four games skating on the second line with Jonathan Toews. In an injury-plagued season, Johnson is playing more minutes per game than he did early in April and March and will also be featured on the second PP unit.

LINE STACKS

Blackhawks vs. Flyers

Dylan Strome (W - $11,500), Patrick Kane (W - $16,000), Alex DeBrincat (W - $15,500)

It's the most expensive and obvious stack of the night, but in a potentially high-scoring game, it's also the line that stands to score the most goals. The Flyers offense is just unreliable, and Kane and DeBrincat represent the Blackhawks' top two scorers. No one else on the ice will come close to their level in terms of offensive upside.

DEFENSEMEN

Ronnie Attard, PHI at CHI ($7,500): Attard's ice time is creeping up and it's also no surprise that he's been producing more points playing alongside Ivan Provorov rather than Keith Yandle. The 2019 third-round pick signed after his junior season with Western Michigan and presents some untapped offensive potential. He's playing on the top pairing but it's unlikely he'll play more than 20 minutes, which caps his upside. However, in a showdown format and with no elite defenseman to choose from, defensemen aren't recommended unless they're longshot value plays like Attard.

