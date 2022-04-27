Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are only a couple days left in the NHL regular season. Wednesday isn't quite as busy as Tuesday, or the next two days that follow. Even so, there are five games on the slate. You have DFS options, and here are my recommendations.

GOALIE

Jonathan Quick, LOS at SEA ($27): The Kings have settled on Quick for the playoff push. He's started their last six games, and in that time he's got a 1.93 GAA and .916 save percentage. The Kraken are in the bottom five in goals and shots on net per game, and they are also on the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. PHI ($33): The Jets have allowed 33.2 shots on net per contest, and it started to wear Hellebuyck down it seems. Over his last 29 games he has a 3.22 GAA and .906 save percentage, leaving him with a 3.00 GAA on the season. The Flyers have only scored 2.60 goals per game, but they've also put 30.9 shots on net per contest. I just don't trust Hellebucyk at this point in the season, especially with nothing left to play for.

CENTER

Phillip Danault, LOS at SEA ($17): Danault has at least one point in 10 of his last 12 games. That's helped him notch 50 points on the season. The Kraken have a 3.46 GAA, which is ninth highest in the NHL, and they are also on the second night of a back-to-back.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Schmaltz, ARI at DAL ($17): Both of these teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Coyotes are on the road for both of them while the Stars got to home games. On top of that, Scot Wedgewood has a .917 save percentage since joining the Stars. A 20.7 shooting percentage has helped Schmaltz have a strong season, but due to injuries he has less talent around him.

WING

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. ARI ($21): On Yahoo, Hintz is listed as a wing, even though he centers the top line for the Stars. Positioning aside, Hintz has five multipoint games in his last eight outings. He also has 23 power-play points. The Coyotes, meanwhile, have the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Dominik Kubalik, CHI vs. VGK ($16): Kubalik has picked up five points in six games since returning from injury. The Golden Knights are on the road for their second game in as many days, and goaltending injuries have left things in an iffy place for them. It's possible Jiri Letera, the ostensible fourth-string goalie, will be making his first ever NHL start.

WINGS TO AVOID

Phil Kessel, ARI at DAL ($12): Kessel has racked up assists, but goals have been hard to come by. Somehow he has a 4.2 shooting percentage on the season, and he's run out of time to turn his year around. Now he's on the road for the second day in a row and Wedgewood has a .917 save percentage in Dallas.

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. LOS ($11): Eberle potted his 20th goal of this season Tuesday, but I don't see him adding to that total Wednesday. He's on the second night of a back-to-back for starters. On top of that, the Kings have allowed a mere 28.4 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSE

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. MON ($18): Trouba has 39 points this season, but why am I going with a player on the second leg of a back-to-back against a rested team? Because the Canadiens have a league-high 3.90 GAA. Plus, the Canadiens are giving Carey Price some rest, which means Sam Montembeault and his .892 save percentage will likely be in net.

John Klingberg, DAL vs. ARI ($13): Klingberg has tallied 46 points this season, including 19 with the extra man. The Coyotes, meanwhile, are in the bottom three in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. Also, backup goalie Harri Sateri has been brutal when he's played. Sure, it has only been four games, but he still has a 5.87 GAA and .822 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. LOS ($17): Dunn has done well shouldering the load after the Mark Giordano trade, but he's running into a tough situation here. The Kraken are on a back-to-back playing a rested Kings team that has only allowed 28.4 shots on goal per game. Quick has a 1.93 GAA in his last six contests, and even that number is dragged down by the fact he struggled when the Kings tried to start him on back-to-back nights with the Avalanche on the schedule. This situation is much better for Quick, and much worse for Dunn.

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI at DAL ($10): Clearly, there are only two matchups I'm worried about Wednesday. Gostisbehere has 47 points this season, but prior to a big game Tuesday he had one point in his prior 10 games. Now he's on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, likely facing a goalie with a .917 save percentage with his current team. It'd be hard to turn around his current form in this one.

