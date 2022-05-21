Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There is only one NHL game Saturday – don't worry there are three Sunday – which means single-game DFS competitions. On Yahoo, that means $130 in salary to spend on five players. One of them is your superstar, and their points are worth 1.5 times more than anyone else in your lineup. We've got the Avalanche and the Blues in St. Louis at 8 p.m. EDT. Here is a lineup you could use.

SUPERSTAR

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at STL ($36): MacKinnon is one of the NHL's true superstars, so why not make him yours? He managed 88 points in 65 regular-season games, and has not failed to register a point in any playoff game yet. MacKinnon has also put 40 shots on net in only six playoff games. While Jordan Binnington has been strong in the playoffs, he wasn't the Blues' starter at the beginning for a reason. During the regular season he had a 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage.

FLEX

Mikko Rantanen, COL at STL ($32): Why not go with MacKinnon's steady wing and power-play partner next? The Finn had 92 points in 75 games, and he has an assist in both games in this series thus far. As I just noted, Binnington's regular season saw him post a .901 save percentage.

David Perron, STL vs. COL ($23): Perron had two goals in Game 2, including one on the power play. He had 26 points with the extra man in 67 games this season, his third in a row with more than 20 power-play points. The Avalanche have many fine qualities, but they had the 15th-ranked penalty kill.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at STL ($22): Call this a de facto line stack, as I am rounding out Colorado's top line with Nichushkin. I'll also note the Avalanche's first line are the top three players on the team in terms of starting shifts in the offensive zone. Nichushkin picked up his play after getting promoted to MacKinnon's wing, and over his last 15 games he has 15 points and 61 shots on net.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. STL ($16): After the Avalanche traded for Lehkonen they placed him on the second line. He picked up six goals on 45 shots on net with three assists in 16 games, and he added two more goals in the first round. Clearly, I am skeptical Binnington can keep up his current level of play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.