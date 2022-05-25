Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Lightning got out the broom, so we only have one game Wednesday. The Avalanche are hosting the Blues at 8 p.m. EDT. For a single-game contest, you have $130 in salary to spend on five players. Your Superstar is worth 1.5 times the points. Let's get to my lineup!

SUPERSTAR

Mikko Rantanen, COL vs. STL ($32): MacKinnon was held without a point in Game 4, while Rantanen picked up a goal on four shots on net, giving him at least one point in every game of this series. During the regular season, he tallied 36 goals and 56 assists in 75 games. Meanwhile, Ville Husso has allowed at least four goals in each of his last four outings.

FLEX

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. STL ($36): No, I'm not giving up on MacKinnon because of one game without a point. MacKinnon is the centerpiece of this offense, and he had at least one point in the first seven games of the playoffs. Also, he's put 46 shots on net in eight playoff contests.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. STL ($23): Nichushkin has spent a lot of the season on the wing with MacKinnon and Rantanen. Unsurprisingly, he set new career highs in goals (25) and points (52) in only 62 games. He's added three goals, four assists, and 30 shots on net in the postseason.

Ryan O'Reilly, STL at COL ($21): I've got one Blue in my stack, and even he used to play for the Avalanche. St. Louis' first-line center had 58 points this season, and he's been red hot recently. He's tallied at least one point in 11 of his last 13 games.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. STL ($18): After getting dealt to the Avalanche, Lehkonen had six goals and three assists in 16 games. He's also settled into a top-six role quite well. Also, as a reminder, Husso has a 4.74 GAA and .847 save percentage in his last four starts.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.