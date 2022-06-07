Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Colorado Avalanche are now waiting for their opponent in the Stanley Cup Finals. They've swept the Oilers, leaving us with one series going in this round. Tampa Bay hosts New York for Game 4 on Tuesday. We know this series won't end, but what will happen? And who will be in your DFS lineup? You have $130 for your lineup of five players. Your superstar gets you 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup to consider.

SUPERSTAR

Nikita Kucherov, TAM vs. NYR ($34): When the Lightning needed Kucherov, he stepped up. The Russian tallied three points on the three goals Tampa scored in its 3-2 win Sunday. It was the seventh time he's had multiple points in a playoff game this year, and the Lightning have only played 13 postseason games. On top of that, he has 49 shots on net in the playoffs.

FLEX

Mika Zibanejad, NYR at TAM ($30): Zibanejad has practically gone point-for-point with Kucherov. He had two points in Game 3, increasing his point streak to eight games. In seven of those eight contests he's notched a goal as well, including every game in this series.

Adam Fox, NYR at TAM ($27): Fox isn't matching Zibanejad on goals, but he is matching him in terms of having an eight-game point streak. He has 13 points in those eight outings, including eight on the power play. The Lightning had the 11th-ranked penalty kill this year, but that's not elite, and that's enough to keep me from being concerned about Fox in this matchup.

Chris Kreider, NYR at TAM ($26): Kreider, who had 52 goals this season, got himself in gear in time for this series. He's got a five-game point streak of his own, and he has four goals in his last four games. Skating alongside the red-hot Zibanejad on both the first line and the first power-play unit, Kreider is in a strong position to stay red hot.

Alex Killorn, TAM vs. NYR ($13): I wanted another Lightning player, and with the salary space I had left Killorn was the option I was most interested in. He's skating on Tampa's second line, and even though he's been cold he did have five shots on net in Game 3. Killorn had 25 goals and 34 assists this season, so he's capable of providing plenty of fantasy value.

