Kucherov comfortably surpassed the 100-point threshold for a fourth straight campaign in 2025-26, finishing second in the league with 130 points across 76 appearances. He also potted 44 goals for the second time in the last three

MacKinnon, surprisingly, has not topped the league in points yet, but he did claim his first Maurice Richard Trophy in 2025-26 after netting a career-high 53 markers. He also topped the NHL with a plus-57 rating, 42 even-strength tallies and 350 shots on goal. MacKinnon has paced the league in shots on target in each of the past three seasons.

McDavid led the league with 90 assists and 138 points in 82 games in 2025-26, capturing his sixth Art Ross Trophy. He has reached the 100-point plateau in six consecutive campaigns. He has topped the NHL in points four times during that span. He also led the pack with 43 multipoint performances and 54 power-play points in 2025-26.

The 2025-26 regular season is over, and the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs have just begun. However, it's never too early to start planning for 2026-27 fantasy drafts. Changes to rosters via the NHL Draft, free agency and trades could alter the rankings. There may also be injuries in the playoffs, offseason or training camp that force adjustments. Still, this can serve as a starting point for first-round possibilities.

The 2025-26 regular season is over, and the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs have just begun. However, it's never too early to start planning for 2026-27 fantasy drafts. Changes to rosters via the NHL Draft, free agency and trades could alter the rankings. There may also be injuries in the playoffs, offseason or training camp that force adjustments. Still, this can serve as a starting point for first-round possibilities.

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid led the league with 90 assists and 138 points in 82 games in 2025-26, capturing his sixth Art Ross Trophy. He has reached the 100-point plateau in six consecutive campaigns. He has topped the NHL in points four times during that span. He also led the pack with 43 multipoint performances and 54 power-play points in 2025-26.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon, surprisingly, has not topped the league in points yet, but he did claim his first Maurice Richard Trophy in 2025-26 after netting a career-high 53 markers. He also topped the NHL with a plus-57 rating, 42 even-strength tallies and 350 shots on goal. MacKinnon has paced the league in shots on target in each of the past three seasons.

3. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov comfortably surpassed the 100-point threshold for a fourth straight campaign in 2025-26, finishing second in the league with 130 points across 76 appearances. He also potted 44 goals for the second time in the last three seasons. Kucherov was second in the NHL with 40 multipoint efforts in 2025-26. Over the last three seasons, he has led the way with 395 points and 136 power-play points in 235 outings. However, his shots per 60 minutes have dropped in each year during that span.

4. Leon Draisaitl, C/LW, Edmonton Oilers

Draisaitl suited up in only 65 games during the 2025-26 campaign, but he still made a significant impact. He amassed 35 goals on 186 shots and 97 points. Draisaitl was fourth in the league in points before missing the final 14 contests of the homestretch. He also tied for third overall with 42 power-play points. Draisaitl should get back on track in 2026-27 after posting five consecutive 100-point performances before last season.

5. Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks

Celebrini took the next step into superstardom thanks to a remarkable sophomore season. He generated 45 goals, 115 points, including 33 on the power play, and 287 shots on net over 82 appearances. He ranked fourth in the league in points and nearly willed the rebuilding Sharks into a playoff spot. The 19-year-old phenom will be high on draft boards going into 2026-27.

6. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Makar had 90 points in 2023-24 and a career-high 92 points in 2024-25, but he slipped to 79 points across 75 appearances last season. Still, he scored at least 20 goals for a third straight year while posting 199 shots and 117 blocks. Makar also ranked third among blueliners with 29 power-play points. He leads all defenders with 261 points and 103 power-play points over the past three seasons.

7. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

Pastrnak achieved the 100-point milestone for a fourth straight season in 2025-26. He had just 29 goals after scoring at least 40 in his previous four campaigns, but he dished out a career-high 71 assists while posting 261 shots, 86 hits and 33 power-play points. His shooting percentage (11.1) also dropped below his career average (13.6) and should improve in 2026-27.

8. Martin Necas, RW, Colorado Avalanche

Necas has been a superb addition for the Avalanche since being acquired from the Hurricanes in 2024-25. In 108 regular-season contests with Colorado, he has 49 goals and 79 assists. The 27-year-old winger established new personal bests in goals (38), assists (62), points (100) and hits (85) across 78 appearances in 2025-26. He also had 24 power-play points.

9. Mikko Rantanen, LW/RW, Dallas Stars

Rantanen was productive in his first season with Dallas despite being limited to 64 appearances. He registered 22 goals and a team-high 55 assists while picking up 139 shots and 34 power-play points. Still, operating at a 99-point pace over a full 82-game season should keep his fantasy stock high, especially since he didn't miss much time in his previous three campaigns.

10. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov collected his fourth season with at least 40 goals, scoring 45 times while adding 44 assists in 78 games. He tied for third in the league with 19 power-play tallies and had 268 shots. His dip in offensive production during the fourth quarter put a damper on what was a solid bounce-back showing for the 28-year-old. However, his scoring potential makes him a worthwhile first-round selection.

11. Jason Robertson, LW/RW, Dallas Stars

Robertson came close to returning to his 2022-23 form, when he recorded 46 goals and 109 points. He lit the lamp 45 times on 294 shots and had 96 points last campaign. Robertson placed fifth in the league with 41 power-play points, including a career-high 15 goals. His durability and 100-point ceiling give him plenty of fantasy value going into 2026-27.

12. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers

Bouchard led all defensemen with 74 assists and 95 points in 82 games during the 2025-26 campaign. He achieved personal bests in goals (21), assists and points. He also earned 33 power-play points, 221 shots and 101 blocks. Bouchard sits tied for the second-most points among blueliners over the last three seasons. If he returns to the 20-goal and 90-point marks in 2026-27, then he enters Makar territory in terms of offensive prowess and category coverage.

Honorable Mentions:

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: Matthews struggled offensively in 2025-26, notching only 27 goals and 53 points in 60 games. However, the 28-year-old has led the league in goals in three of the last six seasons and has considerable bounce-back potential if he stays healthy and his deployment improves.

Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens: Suzuki has been steadily improving and surpassed the 100-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career in 2025-26. He also recorded personal bests in helpers (72) and power-play points (43). He is tied for the sixth-most points in the league over the last two campaigns.

Quinn Hughes (D, Minnesota Wild), Zach Werenski (D, Columbus Blue Jackets): Hughes and Werenski are likely to go high in fantasy drafts because of their offensive acumen from the blue line.

Jack Hughes, C/LW, New Jersey Devils: Hughes' offensive prowess is unquestionable, but his inability to stay healthy holds back his fantasy value. Still, the upside is there for 100-plus points if he can finally put those concerns to rest.