The 2026 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament features a four-game slate on Thursday, March 26, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET with a clash between Michigan State and UConn. The next two regionals begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27 with a matchup between Western Michigan and Minnesota State. This year's tournament features four teams from the Big Ten, four teams from the NCHC and three teams from the ECAC, with Dartmouth making its first appearance since 1980.

This is the first season that has allowed CHL players to participate in college hockey, and it's also the first year using NPI Rankings (the NCAA previously used Pairwise Rankings). We have a loaded weekend ahead of us, so let's get into a rundown on each game while hitting some bracket and betting tips along the way.

WORCESTER REGIONAL

No. 1 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies

The Spartans earned the Big Ten regular-season title but lost in overtime to Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals, meaning they will go 12 days between games. Many of their players likely still have a sour taste in their mouths after getting knocked out by Cornell in the opening round last year, too. This team is stronger and deeper, however, as freshman Porter Martone has piled up a whopping 24 goals and 23 assists through 33 games. Charlie Stramel earned Hobey Baker consideration with his 44 points, and undrafted forward Daniel Russell has been perhaps the most underrated player on the team (and the country) with 11 goals and 39 points. They have a veteran blue line with serious size, and most importantly, Trey Augustine is still in net. Augustine registered a .929 save percentage and a 2.09 GAA through 32 games this season. When he's on, this team is unbeatable.

UConn dropped the Hockey East Championship but still snuck into the tournament thanks to a strong NPI ranking. The Huskies enter the weekend in a bit of a slump with just three wins in their past nine games while averaging just 2.4 goals per contest. Overall this year, they have scored 3.1 goals per game (22nd) while allowing just 2.4 (11th). However, their penalty kill rings in at 79.5 percent (37th), which is a major concern against the Spartans' third-ranked power play (28.4 percent).

Overall, the Huskies are a bit top-heavy with their scoring, and they're likely to be out-matched by the size on Michigan State's blue line. Special teams should also play a major factor here.

Michigan State -1.5 (+116 FanDuel)

Over 5.5 Goals (+100 DraftKings)

No. 2 Dartmouth Big Green vs. No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers

The Big Green are making their first tournament appearance since 1980. They were a lock regardless of the ECAC Tournament results, but they took down Princeton to win their first ever championship anyway. They have been fantastic all season, led by sophomore forward Hayden Stavroff, who paces the nation with 29 goals. The team's only draft pick is Emmett Croteau, a sixth-round pick by Montreal, who has an impressive .924 save percentage. Croteau allowed just three goals through four games during the ECAC Tournament. The Big Green are a fast-paced team, but they're extremely disciplined. They took the second-fewest number of penalties in the nation while having the second-best penalty kill (89.5 percent). Still, they don't have any statement non-conference wins, as their split series against Arizona State in December doesn't look as favorable after the Sun Devils finished last in the NCHC.

Wisconsin has been an enigma all season. Few teams have as many big wins as Wisconsin, especially on the road. The Badgers are 5-1-0 against Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State on the road, although they're 1-5-0 against that same bunch at home. They also have some head-scratcher losses, as they split their season series with Minnesota and lost 7-1 to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. Their goaltending has been inconsistent, and while it will likely be Daniel Hauser who starts for the Badgers, it's not encouraging that he's not the clear-cut No. 1 in March. Still, Hauser was responsible for sweeping Penn State earlier this month, allowing just five goals over two games to one of the nation's best offenses. Furthermore, the Badgers can provide plenty of support, ranking sixth with 3.7 goals per game and seventh with a 27.0 power-play percentage.

Even with some of the Badgers' struggles, there really are no bad losses in the Big Ten (except maybe Notre Dame). The Badgers can roll four lines and should be able to keep up with Dartmouth's pace. This will play like a road game, being just over two hours from Dartmouth's campus. The Badgers thrive in these situations. They have an excellent chance to beat the Spartans, too. They swept them on the road this year, after all.

Wisconsin ML (-134 FanDuel)

Over 6.5 Goals (+105 DraftKings)

Regional Winner: Wisconsin

SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL

No. 1 North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. No. 4 Merrimack Warriors

Merrimack survived four straight must-win games, including the final three against ranked opponents, to earn their bid to the NCAA Tournament. Goaltender Max Lundgren has been phenomenal all year and won Hockey East Tournament MVP after recording a .956 overall save percentage during the tourney and stopping 49 shots in the championship game. The Warriors' offense was dry during the tournament, but they scored 3.2 goals per game (17th) this season while scoring on 26.0 percent of power-play attempts (10th). The Warriors have one of the best blue lines in the country, and while they don't have any household names, they're one of three teams in the country with five 13-goal scorers. They'll face a hostile crowd when they travel to Sioux Falls to face North Dakota, the second-ranked team in the country, but this matchup is far closer than it appears.

The Fighting Hawks won the NCHC regular-season title but lost 5-1 in the NCHC semifinals despite out-shooting Minnesota-Duluth 34-22. Their inability to score in their latest game has little precedent this season, as the Fighting Hawks rank third with 3.8 goals per game. Perhaps the bigger issue is freshman goaltender Jan Spunar's recent struggles. Spunar has playoff experience, leading his team to the WHL finals just two years ago. However, he has an .854 save percentage over his last six appearances, allowing three-plus goals on five of those occasions despite facing mostly the low-end of the NCHC. Returning their offense to form could cover up any blemishes in Spunar's game, though. The Fighting Hawks have three players with 15-plus goals, and freshman Cole Reschny is riding an eight-game point streak into the tournament.

The Fighting Hawks are extremely talented, and freshman Keaton Verhoeff is likely a Top 10 pick this offseason. However, both teams have endured some recent offensive troubles. The main difference-maker is in net. Spunar has been shaky recently, while Lundgren is coming off one of the best conference tournament performances in history. I'm expecting a low-scoring game. This is the biggest upset I'll pick in this tournament.

Merrimack ML (+200 DraftKings)

Under 6.5 Goals (-125 DraftKings)

No. 2 Providence Friars vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac Bobcats

Just like North Dakota, Providence won the Hockey East regular-season title before getting bumped (by Merrimack) before the finals. Before that loss, the Friars won 14 of 16 games and scored at least three goals in 12 of those matchups. Overall this year, they rank 12th with 3.4 goals per game while establishing a 2.2 GAA (sixth). Sophomore forward John Mustard is one of six players with 10-plus goals, as he leads the team in goals (16) and points (28). Perhaps their biggest revelation this season has been freshman goalie Jack Parsons, who took over when Philip Svedeback went down with an injury. Parsons has a remarkable .923 save percentage, a 1.99 GAA and a 13-4-0 record through 18 games. He has the ability to steal a game this tournament.

Quinnipiac just got swept at home by Clarkson in the first round of the ECAC Tournament. The Bobcats scored just three goals between the two games, while goaltender Dylan Silverstein allowed five goals on 51 shots. Silverstein has been solid this season with a .916 save percentage and a 1.93 GAA. It's concerning that their offense fell apart against Clarkson, especially because the Bobcats were second in the nation with 4.1 goals per game. However, they seemed to run up the score against low-end opponents, and their only ranked wins this season were against Boston College in the season opener and against ECAC foes Cornell and Dartmouth in January. They ended up losing rematches to each of the two conference foes in February, allowing a combined 13 goals between the two contests.

The ECAC isn't a weak conference, but there are fair concerns about Quinnipiac's strength of schedule and how much they're relying on freshmen talent. Regardless, it looks out-matched by Providence, who has a deep mix of veterans and young playmakers, in addition to a standout goaltender. The Friars get the edge here.

Providence ML (-116 FanDuel)

Providence -1.5 (+210 DraftKings)

Over 5.5 Goals (-120 DraftKings)

Regional Winner: Providence

LOVELAND REGIONAL

No. 1 Western Michigan Broncos vs. No. 4 Minnesota State Mavericks

The Broncos are defending their title and will face the Mavericks in the first round for the second straight season. Last year, the Broncos won 2-1 in double overtime. The Broncos lost Alex Bump and Tim Washe to the pros, but their next-man-up mentality kept them from missing a beat, as Liam Valente leads the team with 20 goals during the regular season, while transfer forwards William Whitelaw and Zaccharya Wisdom have added 19 and 16 goals, respectively. They can wear out teams with their pace while showcasing an ability to roll four lines if they need to, and they have plenty of firepower at the top with five players scoring 10-plus goals. Finally, Hampton Slukynsky has played every minute this season, posting a .916 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA.

It's impossible to write off the Mavericks, though. Although their top-five goal scorers from last season either turned pro or transferred, they re-tooled quickly and developed from within. Tristan Lemyre -- who transferred in from Western Michigan -- leads the way with team highs in goals (16) and points (34). The Mavericks don't win with starpower, though. They play a disciplined style of hockey -- they committed the 12th-fewest number of penalties this year -- that leans heavily on their goaltending while making the most of their opportunities in the offensive zone. Goaltender Alex Tracy was remarkable in the CCHA Tournament with a .939 save percentage and a 1.2 GAA. The Mavericks go as far as he can take them this tournament.

The Broncos shouldn't fall victim here. Slukynsky can keep mirror Tracy on the other end, and the Broncos are more talented at the top and deeper throughout the lineup. It will be tight, though, so I'm happy to take Minnesota State with the spread because of the favorable odds.

Minnesota State +1.5 (+100 DraftKings)

Under 5.5 Goals (-126 FanDuel)

BRACKET TIP: If you play in a bracket pool on The Second Season, you get a three-point bonus for correctly picking a 4 seed to win in the first round. I think the Broncos ultimately win this game, but there's a strong enough chance for an upset by Minnesota State that I'm willing to aim for that massive reward. After all, I have Denver ultimately advancing to the Frozen Four regardless of their opponent, so there's minimal risk. If you would have the Broncos beating the Pioneers, or if you're playing on a different site with less of a reward, disregard this advice!

No. 2 Denver Pioneers vs. No. 3 Cornell Big Red

The Pioneers get a de facto home game, playing just an hour north of campus after winning the NCHC Championship and posting a 25-11-3 record. They're aiming for their third straight Frozen Four. Head coach David Carle has always focused on building deep teams and developing his talent within, which has allowed him to quickly retool after the team's top five scorers from last season went pro. They're led by junior defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, a Hobey Baker finalist who has produced 17 goals and 20 assists through 39 games while averaging 23:54 of ice time. Pohlkamp has seamlessly taken over Zeev Buium's role on the blue line, and he's one of eight players with 10-plus goals. The Pioneers rank 10th in the nation with 3.5 goals per game and sixth with a 2.2 GAA, getting a major boost from freshman goaltender Johnny Hicks, who has a .958 save percentage, a 1.14 GAA and a 12-0-1 record.

Cornell is heading into its fourth straight tournament, having fallen one game before the Frozen Four in each of the previous three trips. The Big Red have been a bit rocky since the start of February, posting a 5-5-1 record over the last 11 games, dropping contests against Colgate, Union, Harvard and Princeton (twice). Their goaltending has been mostly steady with Alexis Cournoyer posting a .917 save percentage and a 1.98 GAA this year. Every time they lost this season, they scored two or fewer goals. They have offensive firepower, though, as Jonathan Castagna paces the team with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) and Ryan Walsh just recorded his third consecutive 10-goal season.

The Pioneers are red-hot and carry plenty of experience into this tournament, and their young netminder proved he could take the heat in the NCHC Tournament, especially in the double-overtime win over Duluth. Cornell doesn't have the spark they had in years past, and they're limping into the tournament after getting worn down by Princeton in the ECAC semifinals. We're rolling with the Pioneers here.

Denver -1.5 (+128 DraftKings)

Over 5.5 Goals (+105 DraftKings)

Regional Champion: Denver

ALBANY REGIONAL

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 4 Bentley Falcons

The Wolverines are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament after finishing with a 29-7-1 record and out-scoring their opponents 18-6 to win the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines lead the nation with 4.6 goals per game, far ahead of next-best Quinnipiac (4.1). They finally have a standout netminder as well. Second-round pick Jack Ivankovic tracks the puck well and maintains strong positioning despite his smaller stature, and he has recorded a .923 save percentage and a 2.14 GAA through 32 games. He's aided by a balanced roster in front of him with sturdy, veteran defensemen Luca Fantilli and Ben Robertson. There's also plenty of depth at forward, featuring nine skaters with 10-plus goals. TJ Hughes and Michael Hage could've both been Hobey Baker contenders as true play-driving centers, but only Hughes got the nod as a finalist. This team looks absolutely unstoppable.

Bentley will make their second straight tournament appearance after winning the AHA again. Last year, the team gave top seed Boston College a run for its money but couldn't pull off the upset. The Falcons have no draft picks on their team, but they have five players who have scored 10-plus goals, including senior Jake Black, who broke out for 19 goals. Netminder Lukas Swedin has also been fantastic with a .921 save percentage. This team has real experience, too, as they're the fourth-oldest team in the country with an average age of 22.11, while Michigan is the second-youngest at 20.8. Still, they struggled mightily in non-conference action.

Bentley is an impressive team, but the club should be no match for the Wolverines, who lost just one game all season to a non-tournament team. Not only do they never overlook an opponent, but they often blow them out of the water.

Michigan -2.5 (+104 FanDuel)

Over 6.5 Goals (+104 FanDuel)

No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs vs. No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions

The Bulldogs struggled in the second half of the season but turned it around in the conference tournament, sweeping St. Cloud State and beating second-ranked North Dakota before falling 4-3 to Denver in double overtime. They're never out of the game, either, as they overcame deficits in both wins over St. Cloud and a 3-0 deficit against Denver. Penn State endured similar troubles towards the end of the year, as the team lost four of its last five games, getting swept by Wisconsin at home and splitting a series against unranked Notre Dame.

Both teams play a lightning-quick style of hockey with each ranking Top 12 in shots per game. While Penn State ends up with the edge at 3.8 goals per game (third) over Duluth's 3.3 mark (14th), the Bulldogs are far better in their own zone with a 2.5 GAA (17th) compared to Penn State's 3.3 (41st). Special teams will be a major factor in this contest, though. Penn State has been penalized more than any other tournament team, and the Bulldogs' power play is humming at a 29.9 percent clip (second).

There will be Hobey Baker contenders on both sides of the ice, as Gavin McKenna -- the expected No. 1 pick in June -- leads the Nittany Lions with 51 points through 34 games as a freshman. Max Plante paces the Bulldogs in goals (24) and points (49), just a few ticks ahead of his brother Zam (20 goals, 47 points) in each category.

Ultimately, this looks like it's heading towards a track meet, and I'm more comfortable taking the Bulldogs' experienced blue line along with their special-teams edge in this contest.

Duluth ML (+105 DraftKings)

Over 6.5 Goals (-110 DraftKings)

Regional Winner: Michigan