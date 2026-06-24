1. Gavin McKenna (LW, Penn State-NCAA): McKenna is obviously the biggest name in the draft and has been the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in 2026 for several years. He joined Penn State this past season after multiple years with WHL Medicine Hat and closed with 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games. He was named Big 10 Rookie of the Year for his efforts. McKenna added 14 points in seven games at the World Juniors. At his best, McKenna is the most dynamic and talented player in the draft. The creativity and playmaking skills are exceptional. He's deadly with the man advantage and off the rush. That said, there are consistency issues here. You don't get the same level of production every single night, and his defensive effort is often poor. McKenna needs to win more battles and drive the net more

The 2026 NHL Draft may not have an elite, franchise-altering talent like Connor McDavid or Macklin Celebrini , but it features a ton of quality depth, particularly on defense early on and in goal throughout the middle rounds. My overall opinion on the class is slightly more optimistic than I was at the start of the season, although it's still nothing more than an average group on the whole.

2026 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings and Class Overview

The 2026 NHL Draft may not have an elite, franchise-altering talent like Connor McDavid or Macklin Celebrini, but it features a ton of quality depth, particularly on defense early on and in goal throughout the middle rounds. My overall opinion on the class is slightly more optimistic than I was at the start of the season, although it's still nothing more than an average group on the whole.

Our annual ranking of the top 64 prospects available is below.

(Note: This is not a mock draft and does not take any team's needs into account)

TIER 1

1. Gavin McKenna (LW, Penn State-NCAA): McKenna is obviously the biggest name in the draft and has been the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in 2026 for several years. He joined Penn State this past season after multiple years with WHL Medicine Hat and closed with 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games. He was named Big 10 Rookie of the Year for his efforts. McKenna added 14 points in seven games at the World Juniors. At his best, McKenna is the most dynamic and talented player in the draft. The creativity and playmaking skills are exceptional. He's deadly with the man advantage and off the rush. That said, there are consistency issues here. You don't get the same level of production every single night, and his defensive effort is often poor. McKenna needs to win more battles and drive the net more frequently. He can become too perimeter-oriented at times, and that's a concern because it's much harder to find open ice at the NHL level as opposed to college. McKenna would have made a mockery of the WHL had he stayed there this past season. His decision to play college hockey was a smart one, and I do think he's made positive strides in some of the areas in which he struggles, but he's not a finished product by any means. Still, the upside is immense. Given where they are as a team and their need to hit a home run, I'd be shocked if Toronto took anyone else No. 1 overall.

2. Ivar Stenberg (LW, Frolunda-SHL): In terms of dynamic offensive ability, Stenberg is right at the top of the class. His older brother, Otto, was drafted No. 25 overall by the Blues in 2023, and Ivar figures to beat that number by some 20-plus picks. Stenberg made great strides in the SHL this past season, finishing with 33 points in 43 games, a year removed from a campaign in which he had three points in 25 games. Stenberg can play both wings and has a long history of dominating for Sweden on the international circuit. He's a complete offensive player. Stenberg has a cannon of a shot, is highly creative both with and without the puck, and has improved his compete level to the point he wins his fair share of physical battles every single night despite being 5-foot-11 and about 185 pounds. I'm all-in and think Stenberg has the greatest combination of both floor and ceiling in the entire draft.

TIER 2

3. Chase Reid (D, Sault Ste. Marie-OHL): Reid showed me enough throughout the course of the season to rank him as the No. 1 defender in the class. He certainly has the highest upside of the group. He averaged north of a point per game (18 goals, 48 points in 45 games) in what was his first full OHL campaign. He was also excellent for Team USA at the World Juniors despite opening the tournament in a depth role. Reid has excellent hands and elite vision. He's creative and has ideal size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), although his physical game is lacking. The biggest concern at this point is his in-zone defending. It's improved throughout his year-and-a-half in the CHL, but it's not a strength and probably never will be. The good news is that he has both the frame and length to continue to make strides in that area. You're drafting Reid to create offense, run an NHL power-play, and put up points. Originally scheduled to join Michigan State in the fall of 2027, Reid will arrive on campus for the upcoming season.

TIER 3

4. Carson Carels (D, Prince George-WHL): Carels was such an important piece for Prince George this past season that he averaged close to 30 minutes per night when all was said and done. The result was 20 goals, 73 points, and a plus-23 rating in 58 appearances. I do think those offensive numbers are a bit misleading, and I don't think Carels is going to score anywhere near that clip in the NHL. That said, there's a ton to like here. I see no real weaknesses in Carels' game. He makes smart, firm decisions with the puck. He battles defensively and has some grit to his game. Offensively, Carels should get his fair share of secondary point production. He won't turn 18 years of age until a handful of days before the draft, and he's already played a bunch of high-level hockey, including getting some run for Canada at the World Juniors, albeit in a limited depth role. I think Carels is more floor than ceiling, but the floor is quite high. He's a good prospect. Carels recently committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2026-27 season.

5. Alberts Smits (D, Jukurit-Finland): Smits is the type of player I've had a very hard time evaluating in the past. A native of Latvia, he spent most of this year playing in Finland, primarily with Jukurit's top team while also seeing time with their junior club. In addition, Smits played a handful of games in the top German league. The highlight of his season was the fact that Smits played for his home country at both the World Juniors and the Olympics. The fact that he looked quite good at the latter at age 18 against the best players in the world is remarkable. Smits possesses elite size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), range, and plenty of smarts. He made all sorts of creative offensive plays at the lower levels, which would lead you to believe he should be able to put up points in the NHL down the road. His reads, both offensively and defensively, are questionable at times, but not to the point that I'm concerned. That will correct itself over time. Smits is supremely confident in his own abilities, and you can dream on a kid who has played so much high-level hockey at such a young age turning into almost anything.

6. Caleb Malhotra (C, Brantford-OHL): The son of former long-time NHL player and current newly named Vancouver head coach Manny Malhotra, Caleb has seen his stock rise steadily throughout the season. He's the type of hard-working, two-way center coaches love. Malhotra had a massive offensive season (29 goals, 84 points, plus-33), albeit while playing for a loaded team. It's a bunch of solid average grades across the board, which, combined with the smarts, work ethic, and a commitment to playing defensive hockey, has made Malhotra -- who is a June birthday -- the unquestioned top center in the draft class. The Boston University commit could seemingly go as high as No. 3 overall to his father's Canucks, and I'd be floored if he got out of the top five.

7. Keaton Verhoeff (D, University of North Dakota-NCAA): Like several top prospects for this draft, Verhoeff elected to leave the CHL to play college hockey this past season, in his case, at the University of North Dakota. All in all, he had a nice year (20 points in 35 games) when you consider the role he was playing as a 17-year-old, although his performance at the World Juniors wasn't great. Verhoeff is a giant thoroughbred on the back end. He's already 6-foot-3 and north of 210 pounds. He skates fine for his size, and his puck play is solid, highlighted by a booming shot from the point. He's not the type of dynamic offensive weapon you would expect to run a power-play at the NHL level, however. Defensively, Verhoeff is the type to log a ton of minutes, helping kill penalties and matching up against the other team's best offensive players. Verhoeff has so much going for him that I'd be surprised if he doesn't develop into a real solid NHL player.

8. Viggo Bjorck (C, Djurgarden-SHL): Bjorck isn't going to go as high as names like McKenna and Stenberg, but he's in the same snack bracket in terms of skill and creativity. His scoring numbers in the SHL were underwhelming (6 goals, 15 points in 42 games), but he was great at the World Juniors and pretty much anyone who has watched him play for an extended period thinks he's going to be able to consistently generate offense at the NHL level. Bjorck is undersized at 5-foot-9, but he does all the little things you want to see from a bigger center. Things like winning faceoffs and board battles and competing hard for pucks all over the ice. He's a top 10 pick for me, and as the days go by, I'd be increasingly surprised, bordering on shocked, if Bjorck doesn't go in the lottery. You see what a smaller guy like Logan Stankoven did for Carolina in the playoffs, and it's easy to imagine Bjorck filling a similar role one day.

TIER 4

9. Daxon Rudolph (D, Prince Albert-WHL): Rudolph was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WHL Draft, so he's been on the map as a top prospect for quite a while. He had a massive offensive year for the Raiders, putting up 28 goals, 78 points and a plus-32 rating in 68 games. Rudolph has plenty of size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), but he wins with smarts. His decision-making with the puck is superb, and he seemingly always makes the correct decision in all three zones. Rudolph's compete level is fine, although I wish he were a bit more physical. He certainly has the size to play that way. As is, I think he's a really good second-pairing rearguard with the ability to contribute 35-40 points per season while not needing to be sheltered from a defensive standpoint. In today's NHL, that's a massive asset for a club. Rudolph recently committed to the defending national champion University of Denver Pioneers for the 2026-27 campaign.

10. Tynan Lawrence (C, Boston University-NCAA): A member of the USHL All-Rookie Team a year ago, Lawrence began the season back with Muskegon before transferring to BU in early January. It was a near-impossible ask for a 17-year-old to make that type of jump in the middle of the year, and Lawrence predictably struggled, finishing with two goals and seven points in 18 games for the Terriers. He has more offensive ability than those numbers would lead you to believe, but a good portion of his success is the result of Lawrence's speed and his willingness to engage in physical battles. He plays hard, and it's far from surprising that trait didn't translate up a level right away. Lawrence is a good two-way player and will probably be a tad underrated by the time the draft rolls around. He'll make a terrific pick in the back-half of the top 10, although it feels as if he might go a bit later than that.

11. Ryan Lin (D, Vancouver-WHL): Lin is one of my favorite prospects in the entire draft, and if for some reason he makes it to the latter stages of the lottery, I think he's a steal. On the surface, nothing stands out about a 5-foot-11, 175-pound defenseman, but Lin's hockey IQ and ability to quickly process things in all three zones are outstanding. Simply put, you rarely see him make a mistake. He averaged more than a point per game (14 goals, 57 points in 53 games) for the Giants this past season, and while I don't think he's likely to be a pure No. 1 PP quarterback at the NHL level, he's certainly going to put up his fair share of points simply because of his understanding of the game. Lin will join Rudolph at the University of Denver.

12. Ethan Belchetz (LW, Windsor-OHL): Belchetz was amid a massive season for the Spitfires (34 goals, 59 points in 57 games) before a broken clavicle ended his year in early March. The appeal regarding Belchetz is obvious. Any 18-year-old who checks in at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and brings above-average offensive abilities to the table is going to be in massive demand. Belchetz did slow down production-wise prior to the injury, but it's exceedingly rare to find a young kid with this size/skill combination. On top of that, he has excellent hands and plays hard. The knock on Belchetz is predictably a lack of straight-line speed. Power forwards traditionally take a long time to develop, and I expect some bumps in the road along the way, but I also expect some NHL team to gamble on Belchetz's skill set way too early because the upside is massive if it hits. He will join Reid at Michigan State in the fall.

13. Wyatt Cullen (LW, US NTDP-USHL): The son of Matt Cullen, a veteran of more than 1500 NHL games, Wyatt has gone from a fringe first-rounder to a guy who could conceivably find himself drafted in the middle of Round 1. Spurred on by a huge growth spurt, he was one of the best players for the US NTDP this past season and closed his year with a stellar showing (nine points in five games) at the World U18's. Cullen is a shade over six feet and doesn't possess the dynamic offensive traits you want to see from an average-sized player, but he constantly finds a way to contribute, plays with pace, and, with an early September birthday, is one of the draft's youngest players. It's an intriguing package, especially when you take the extra runway into account. Cullen is a 2027-28 commit to the University of Minnesota.

TIER 5

14. Elton Hermansson (RW, MoDo-Sweden): Hermansson brings an exciting mix of skill and versatility to the table. He can play both wings despite being a right-handed shot and is coming off a solid season for MoDo in Sweden's second-tier Allsvenskan, posting 21 points in 38 games. He has a long history of representing Sweden in international competitions and has produced offensively at pretty much every level at which he's played. That's the good news. The bad news is that Hermansson is one-dimensional. He offers little in terms of grit or defensive play, and he has the look of a kid who will have to put up points to be of real value to an NHL club. Hermansson is a good prospect and a worthy dice roll starting in the middle of Round 1, but there's risk in his profile.

15. J.P. Hurlbert (LW, Kamloops-WHL): A native Texan who was with the US NTDP two seasons ago and will spend next season at the University of Michigan, Hurlbert finished fourth in WHL scoring this year with 42 goals and 97 points in 68 games. The fact that his offensive game translated to such a massive extent is a great sign. Hurlbert has played a good amount of center in the past, but I'm strongly amongst the group that feels he's a long-term winger. I can see that while some scouts continue to doubt Hurlbert as he's a sub-six-footer (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) with solid, but not elite individual traits, he's continued to improve, and he's a no-doubt first-rounder for me at this point.

16. Oscar Hemming (LW, Boston College-NCAA): Hemming had a very strange draft season. Due to politics with the Finnish club that holds his rights, he didn't play in either the OHL or BCHL despite committing to both leagues at one point or another. He eventually joined Boston College right after Christmas and finished the year with them, managing a goal and eight points in his first 18 collegiate games. I thought he was better than those numbers indicate, but it was a tough situation to be thrust into. Hemming is upwards of 6-foot-4 and can really skate. He plays a hard, heavy game and has offensive ability. His older brother Emil was the No. 29 overall pick by Dallas in 2024, and I expect Oscar to go considerably higher than that. I could see an NHL team looking at the overall package here, combined with the fact that Hemming is one of the younger players in the draft with a mid-August birthday and taking the plunge in the late lottery.

17. Marcus Nordmark (LW, Djurgarden Jr.-Sweden): Nordmark spent most of the season playing for Djurgarden's junior club and predictably dominated offensively, posting 14 goals and 38 points in 25 games. He added 21 points in 10 postseason games. Nordmark's calling card are his slick hands. He can make opposing defenders look silly at times. Nordmark is closing in on 6-foot-2 and should play at north of 200 pounds when all is said and done. I've always found his passing skills to be underrated, but he's more of a finisher than a playmaker. I'm not sure how much Nordmark will help a club if he isn't putting up points, but he's a top-six offensive talent all day long.

18. Malte Gustafsson (D, HV71-SHL): A shade over 6-foot-4 and already north of 200 pounds, Gustafsson has the look of a future top-four NHL defenseman. He probably would have been best served to play the entirety of this past season in the Swedish Jr. league, but HV71, which finished tied for the fewest number of points in the SHL, really needed help on the back end, and Gustafsson ended up skating in 27 games with the big club as a result. He managed just three assists during that span in what was a mess of a situation. Gustafsson moves well for his size, and he plays hard. He has some offensive ability, but it's quite minor. I'd be surprised if he ever earns significant power-play time in the NHL level, but he does so many other things well that he still projects as a rock-solid regular for me. Toss in the fact Gustafsson is a June birthday, and in this draft, he has a real case to be a mid-first rounder, although with all the late buzz he's getting, he may go higher than that.

TIER 6

19. Adam Novotny (LW, Peterborough-OHL): The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Novotny arrived in Peterborough this past season and had a massive year in less-than-ideal surroundings, finishing with 34 goals and 65 points in 58 games. He can really skate and is extremely difficult to knock off the puck. Combine that with a shot that can consistently beat goaltenders from distance, and you have a legitimate top-six offensive weapon on your hands. Some scouts are concerned about Novotny's skill set translating to the highest level, but every single time I watch him play, he does little things, in all three zones, to help his team win. I'd go as far as to say his defensive game is underrated.

20. Xavier Villeneuve (D, Blainville-Boisbriand-QMJHL): Opinions on Villeneuve are all over the map. He's been one of the most dynamic defensemen in the league throughout his three seasons in the QMJHL, posting 143 points in 152 games. It's a complete package. Villeneuve has speed, skill, vision and is an ideal power-play quarterback. Working against him is the fact that he's 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, is one of the draft's oldest first-year eligible players with a late September birthday, and didn't play after January due to injury. No one seems to be concerned about the injury in the long-term, but it seems highly likely Villeneuve will need to have his defensive zone minutes managed at the NHL level. It's rare to find a rearguard with this type of dynamic skill. I could see him being selected by a team with a deep prospect pool or one with multiple first-round picks. The risk is massive, as is the potential reward.

21. Oliver Suvanto (C, Tappara-Finland): A no-doubt center with size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and a reasonable amount of skill, Suvanto earns high marks for his work ethic and competitiveness. He's willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to generate offense and plays the type of direct game that should translate well to North America. I've never found Suvanto to be particularly creative in terms of puck play, but he seems to know what he does well and plays to his strengths. He also has the advantage of being one of the draft's youngest players with an early September birthday. If Suvanto can find another half grade of offense as he develops, he might be a top-six guy. As is, he looks like a thorough two-way pro center with a high floor.

22. Alexander Command (C, Orebro-SHL): Command's stock has been on the rise all year long. Seemingly an afterthought when the season began, he finished as the No. 11-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting, and it reached the point where I'd be shocked if he didn't go in Round 1. He spent most of the year in the Swedish Jr. league, posting 17 goals and 44 points in 30 games. Command's strong play earned him a six-game stint with Orebro's SHL club. He finished the year averaging a point per game for Sweden at the World U18's. For starters, Command has some extra runway given he's a mid-June birthday. Every time I watch him play, the Swede looks like a middle-six, two-way center at the NHL level. He's a fine skater, dominates in the faceoff circle, and has the strength to overpower opposing players in all three zones. Toss in a stellar wrist shot and some high-level hockey sense, and you have an excellent prospect on your hands, even if Command lacks your traditional dynamic offensive skill set

23. Nikita Klepov (RW, Saginaw-OHL): Born in Florida, Klepov made a one-year pit stop in Saginaw between his time in the USHL and heading off to Michigan State, and led the league in scoring with 97 points in 67 games despite playing the entire season as a 17-year-old. As you may have guessed based on those numbers, Klepov is a very talented player. He's deadly with the man advantage and projects as more of a playmaker than a finisher. Klepov's compete level is fine, although his game lacks physicality. Ultimately, you're betting on the individual offensive abilities of a player with legitimate future top-six upside. I'm very interested in seeing how Klepov's game translates to the college ranks.

TIER 7

24. Mathis Preston (RW, Vancouver-WHL): Another guy that has been on the prospect map for a while after being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WHL Draft, Preston's draft season was underwhelming from a scoring standpoint. He split his year between Spokane and Vancouver, managing just 18 goals and 44 points in 46 games, suffering an injury following the trade. Don't let the mediocre numbers deceive you, Preston is a top-six offensive talent. He's a plus skater all day long and an excellent puck handler. He's also awesome with the man advantage. The biggest concern at this point is that at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Preston is often forced to the outside and doesn't always go to the dirty areas of the ice to make a play. When you compare his overall talent level to his inconsistent season, Preston is a buy-low candidate all day long. It's just a matter of putting it all together.

25. Ilia Morozov (C, Miami University-NCAA): Morozov makes for a tricky evaluation because a large portion of his appeal is the fact that he took a regular shift for Miami this past season at age 17 -- as the youngest player in college hockey -- and did quite well. The main reason Morozov -- who finished with eight goals and 20 points in 36 games -- was able to contribute immediately is that he's already 6-foot-3 and north of 200 pounds. Morozov understands how to use his size to his advantage, and that's a rare thing for such a young player. His individual skill level is fine, but I wouldn't say he's a dynamic offensive player by any means. The history of kids like this who have a full season of solid NCAA production prior to being drafted is mixed. Some continue to develop and turn into useful NHL players, and others end up being over-drafted because they simply matured earlier than their counterparts from a physical standpoint. I've tried to split the difference with Morozov's ranking.

26. Tommy Bleyl (D, Moncton-QMJHL): Born in upstate New York, Bleyl joined QMJHL Moncton this past season and immediately became, for my money, the most dynamic defender in the league. He led all "Q" rearguards in points (81 in 63 games) and all QMJHL players in assists (68). Oh, he also finished tied for third in the league with a plus-58 rating. Bleyl is ridiculously mobile. He has both the straight-line speed and side-to-side dexterity to control a game with his feet. As the scoring numbers would lead you to believe, he also has the vision to quarterback a power play. I understand it's hard to have a ton of faith in a sub-six-foot, 165-pound defenseman, but I trust Bleyl will be able to defend because of his skating and brain. I've also heard the talk that Bleyl's huge year was the result of playing for a loaded Wildcats team, and I'm not buying it. I'm all-in here. Bleyl is scheduled to play one more season with Moncton before moving to Michigan State in the fall of 2027.

27. Jack Hextall (C, Youngstown-USHL): The more I watch Hextall, the more I continue to think he's underappreciated. He recently finished his second season in the USHL, averaging just under a point per game (20 goals, 58 points in 59 games). It's not the type of gaudy scoring numbers you often associate with a potential first-rounder, but Hextall is seemingly always in the correct place, doing the little things to help his team win hockey games. That said, I do think he has more offense to his game than he has shown to date. He's a strong playmaker and is constantly winning battles all over the ice. Based on what Hextall has shown thus far, I think it's safe to say it's more floor than ceiling from an outlook standpoint, but I wouldn't be shocked if he displayed more dynamic qualities as he climbs the prospect ladder. Hextall would seem to be in a prime position to earn an immediate role upon heading to Michigan State this coming fall.

28. Maddox Dagenais (C, Quebec-QMJHL): In the interest of fairness, I freely admit I've had a ton of difficulty regarding where to rank Dagenais. As the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL Draft, he's been on the map as a top prospect for a while. Dagenais averaged exactly a point per game (30 goals, 62 points in 62 games) for Quebec this past season. He has more natural offensive ability than those numbers would lead you to believe. Dagenais has a ton of pro traits. He's nearly 6-foot-4. He's extremely rangy and has a wicked wrist shot. I personally have no issues with his work ethic, but there are most certainly consistency issues to work through here. While he's a center now, Dagenais' long-term home may be on the wing, and that would obviously ding his stock a bit. Given his pedigree and how dominant he can look when he brings his "A" game, I'm guessing Dagenais goes in Round 1, but it's not a lock.

29. Niklas Aaram-Olsen (LW, Orebro-SHL): Norway isn't typically known for producing talented offensive players, but Aaram-Olsen is an exception to the rule. A versatile forward with the ability to play both wings, Aaram-Olsen had a standout performance (10 points in five games) in the Division 1A World Juniors, helping Norway advance to the main tournament this coming holiday season. He, along with Rangers prospect Mikkel Eriksen and Toronto prospect Tinus Luc Koblar, are expected to be the team's top scoring options. Aaram-Olsen's greatest asset is his shot. He dominated the Swedish Jr. league this past season (20 goals, 40 points in 29 games), earning a 16-game stint with Orebro's SHL club. Aaram-Olsen has work to do from a physicality and defensive standpoint, but he's awesome on the power-play and without question has one of the highest ceilings of all players expected to go late in Round 1 or early in Round 2.

30. Adam Goljer (D, Trencin-Slovakia): Goljer was a fringe first-rounder for me late in the year before his brilliant showing at the World U18's put him over the top. He served as captain for Slovakia in the tournament, logging a ton of minutes in all situations en route to being named Best Defenseman. He also played a limited role at the World Juniors. Goljer spent the season playing in the top Slovakian league as a 17-year-old, posting 11 points in 43 games. He is a throwback in many ways. Goljer has size (6-foot-1, 195 pounds), creativity, and some toughness to his game. He's not dynamic, but I've always found Goljer's offensive game -- highlighted by a huge point shot -- to be underrated. Toss in the fact he's a right-handed shot and an early June birthday, and you have a rock-solid prospect on your hands. I don't think Goljer goes this high on draft night, but he shouldn't be too far off. Somewhere between 35 and 45 seems about right.

31. Yegor Shilov (C, Victoriaville-QMJHL): Every player in the area of the draft in which Shilov is expected to go has some flaws. I'm focusing on upside alone, which is why I have him ranked as a first-rounder. Shilov was born in Russia before coming over to North America two seasons ago, at which point he split time between a youth team on Long Island and the USHL. He made the jump to the QMJHL this past season and led all freshmen in scoring with 32 goals and 82 points in 63 games, being named QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year in the process. Shilov's calling card is his playmaking. He has excellent vision, which makes him an ideal weapon with the man advantage. Shilov's skating is about average, and I think his defensive awareness is underrated, although he doesn't always give an A+ effort on that side of the puck. I'm a fan. Shilov is looking at one more season with Victoriaville -- where I expect him to be one of the QMJHL's very best players -- before heading off to Penn State in the fall of 2027.

32. Ryan Roobroeck (LW, Niagara-OHL): Every year, there's a player or two that looks like a million bucks at some point during the draft process, only to see his stock completely crater. This year, that guy is Roobroeck. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, Roobroeck has size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds), skill, and enough speed. He had a very tough season, managing only 30 goals and 58 points in 49 games. For comparison's sake, Roobroeck had 41 goals and 87 points in 64 games a year ago. His competitive level is a major issue. Roobroeck looks great going around cones in practice, but his style of play, or at least what we have seen from him so far, isn't going to translate to the NHL level. If someone can get through to Roobroeck and get him to play with a bit more commitment on both sides of the puck, the upside is massive. The history of these types of guys isn't great. I still think Roobroeck is a first-rounder, but barely.

THE NEXT 32

33. Gleb Pugachyov (RW, Nizhny Novgorod-KHL)

34. Simas Ignatavicius (RW, Geneve-Servette-Swiss)

35. William Hakansson (D, Lulea-SHL)

36. Liam Ruck (RW, Medicine Hat-WHL)

37. Tomas Chrenko (C, Nitra-Slovakia)

38. Adam Nemec (LW, Sudbury-OHL)

39. Tobias Trejbal (G, Youngstown-USHL)

40. Brooks Rogowski (C, Oshawa-OHL)

41. Maksim Sokolovskii (D, London-OHL)

42. Adam Valentini (C, University of Michigan-NCAA)

43. Axel Elofsson (D, Orebro Jr-Sweden)

44. Nikita Shcherbakov (D, Ufa-KHL)

45. Markus Ruck (C, Medicine Hat-WHL)

46. Ryder Cali (C, North Bay-OHL)

47. Casey Mutryn (RW, US NTDP-USHL)

48. Jakub Vanecek (D, Tri-City-WHL)

49. Lavr Gashilov (C, Yekaterinburg-KHL)

50. Jaxon Cover (RW, London-OHL)

51. Dmitri Borichev (G, Yaroslavl-Russian Jr)

52. Alessandro Di Iorio (C, Sarnia-OHL)

53. Thomas Vandenberg (C, Ottawa-OHL)

54. Pierce Mbuyi (LW, Owen Sound-OHL)

55. Juho Piiparinen (D, Tappara-Liiga)

56. Samu Alalauri (D, Pelicans Jr-Finland)

57. Vertti Svensk (D, SaiPa-Liiga)

58. Ethan Mackenzie (D, Edmonton-WHL)

59. Ben Macbeath (D, Calgary-WHL)

60. Victor Plante (LW, US NTDP-USHL)

61. Tomas Galvas (D, Liberec-Czechia)

62. Viktor Fedorov (C, Nizhny Novgorod-KHL)

63. Lars Steiner (RW, Rouyn-Noranda-QMJHL)

64. Vladimir Dravecky (D, Brantford-OHL)

JUST MISSED

- Egor Barabanov (C, Saginaw-OHL)

- Rudolfs Berzkalns (C, Muskegon-USHL)

- Luke Schairer (D, US NTDP-USHL)

- Oscar Holmertz (C, Linkoping-SHL)

- Adam Andersson (C, Leksands Jr-Sweden)