Most Surprising 2026 NHL Playoff Performances: Risers and Fallers by the Numbers

Our Surprise Score ranks the biggest 2026 NHL playoff risers and fallers across every position -- weighing scoring, possession and ice time, not just points.
June 16, 2026
Most Surprising 2026 NHL Playoff Performances: Risers and Fallers by the Numbers
June 16, 2026

Every spring, the Stanley Cup Playoffs rewrite the script. Regular-season point totals stop mattering, ice time gets redistributed and role players turn into difference-makers while stars go quiet. To measure who actually changed once the 2026 NHL playoffs began -- not just who scored -- we built a Surprise Score that compares each skater and goalie to his own regular-season baseline across three dimensions: scoring, play-driving and ice time.

The result is a single leaderboard of the biggest 2026 NHL playoff risers and fallers across all positions. Forwards, defensemen and goalies are each graded against their own peers, so a shutdown defenseman who tilted the ice counts as much as a winger who piled up points. Below are the full Top 15 lists, the players who drove them and exactly how the metric works.

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Data Viz
Most Surprising 2026 NHL Playoff Performances
Who soared and who sank once the playoffs began? Forwards, defensemen and goalies on one board, ranked by a Surprise Score that weighs scoring, play-driving and ice time against each player's regular-season norm — so the blue line and the crease count as much as the scoresheet.
Kapanen
Top Riser Overall · +2.07
Andersen
Top Goalie · +1.79
Faber
Top Defenseman · +1.49
Michkov
Biggest Faller · −1.70
All forwards, defensemen and goalies on one board, ranked by Surprise Score — how far a player swung from his regular-season self in scoring, play-driving (CF%-rel) and ice time, standardized within his position and then pooled. Key drivers show what moved; the Read uses PDO to flag how repeatable it looks.
#PlayerSurpriseKey driversRead
1
EDM
Kasperi Kapanen
EDM · RW
+2.07P/GP +0.59CF%rel +10.1TOI +3.3mPDO 113.3 · puck-luck
2
UTA
Kailer Yamamoto
UTA · RW
+1.99P/GP +0.44CF%rel +15.4TOI +2.5mPDO 102.2
3
DAL
Matt Duchene
DAL · C
+1.84P/GP +0.71CF%rel -1.1TOI +4.4mPDO 91.3 · earned
4
CAR
Frederik Andersen
CAR · G
+1.79SV% +.036GSAA +2.5QS 56%
5
VEG
Brett Howden
VEG · C
+1.52P/GP +0.44CF%rel +7.9TOI +1.7mPDO 105.6 · puck-luck
6
MIN
Brock Faber
MIN · D
+1.49P/GP +0.27CF%rel +8.4TOI +5.1mPDO 107.2 · puck-luck
7
PHI
Daniel Vladař
PHI · G
+1.43SV% +.016GSAA +5.7QS 60%
8
CAR
Taylor Hall
CAR · LW
+1.39P/GP +0.40CF%rel +6.2TOI +2.0mPDO 103.5 · puck-luck
9
EDM
Vasily Podkolzin
EDM · RW
+1.34P/GP +0.55CF%rel +2.1TOI +0.9mPDO 106.7 · puck-luck
10
TBL
Brandon Hagel
TBL · LW
+1.25P/GP +0.10CF%rel +7.5TOI +5.1mPDO 105.9 · puck-luck
11
COL
Devon Toews
COL · D
+1.24P/GP +0.49CF%rel +3.2TOI +3.3mPDO 100.2
12
MIN
Quinn Hughes
MIN · D
+1.20P/GP +0.34CF%rel +5.7TOI +3.2mPDO 105.7 · puck-luck
13
UTA
Dylan Guenther
UTA · RW
+1.15P/GP -0.09CF%rel +16.0TOI +3.4mPDO 96.5 · earned
14
COL
Gabriel Landeskog
COL · LW
+1.10P/GP +0.26CF%rel +3.3TOI +2.9mPDO 102.3
15
CAR
Jackson Blake
CAR · RW
+1.05P/GP +0.40CF%rel +0.7TOI +1.4mPDO 100.4
All forwards, defensemen and goalies on one board, ranked by Surprise Score — how far a player swung from his regular-season self in scoring, play-driving (CF%-rel) and ice time, standardized within his position and then pooled. Key drivers show what moved; the Read uses PDO to flag how repeatable it looks.
#PlayerSurpriseKey driversRead
1
PHI
Matvei Michkov
PHI · RW
-1.70P/GP -0.50CF%rel -12.2TOI -3.0mPDO 93.0 · unlucky
2
PIT
Anthony Mantha
PIT · RW
-1.62P/GP -0.62CF%rel -9.5TOI -1.6mPDO 89.0 · unlucky
3
EDM
Connor McDavid
EDM · C
-1.43P/GP -0.68CF%rel -8.0TOI +0.6mPDO 90.0 · unlucky
4
ANA
Lukáš Dostál
ANA · G
-1.37SV% −.018GSAA -9.3QS 33%
5
COL
Brock Nelson
COL · C
-1.30P/GP -0.57CF%rel -5.1TOI -1.5mPDO 94.0 · unlucky
6
EDM
Zach Hyman
EDM · LW
-1.30P/GP -0.56CF%rel -6.0TOI -1.2mPDO 93.6 · unlucky
7
BUF
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
BUF · G
-1.29SV% −.033GSAA -3.6QS 20%
8
TBL
Corey Perry
TBL · RW
-1.25P/GP -0.51CF%rel +0.2TOI -4.6mPDO 88.2 · unlucky
9
TBL
Ryan McDonagh
TBL · D
-1.21P/GP -0.29CF%rel -14.0TOI +0.4mPDO 106.1 · real drop
10
UTA
JJ Peterka
UTA · RW
-1.19P/GP -0.57CF%rel -1.1TOI -2.3mPDO 99.5
11
PIT
Benjamin Kindel
PIT · C
-1.11P/GP -0.45CF%rel -4.5TOI -1.9mPDO 88.3 · unlucky
12
COL
Valeri Nichushkin
COL · RW
-1.07P/GP -0.35CF%rel -7.2TOI -2.1mPDO 101.2 · real drop
13
TBL
Zemgus Girgensons
TBL · C
-1.04P/GP -0.27CF%rel -7.5TOI -3.1mPDO 90.5 · unlucky
14
EDM
Connor Ingram
EDM · G
-0.99SV% −.023GSAA -4.1QS 20%
15
VEG
Mark Stone
VEG · RW
-0.98P/GP -0.51CF%rel -5.4TOI +0.6mPDO 99.2
Data: Hockey-Reference & ESPN · 2025-26 regular season vs. 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs · Surprise Score = z-scored swing in production, CF%-rel & TOI (forwards 50/30/20, defensemen 30/45/25), scored within position then pooled; goalies blend ΔSV% & GSAA · Skaters min. 40 RS GP & 6 playoff GP; goalies min. 20 RS & 5 playoff GP · June 2026

2026 NHL Playoff Risers and Fallers at a Glance

Top 15 Risers 

#

Player (Team)Pos

Surprise

Key drivers

1

Kasperi Kapanen (EDM)

RW

+2.07

P/GP +0.59, CF%-rel +10.1, TOI +3.3 min

2

Kailer Yamamoto (UTA)

RW

+1.99

P/GP +0.44, CF%-rel +15.4, TOI +2.5 min

3

Matt Duchene (DAL)

C

+1.84

P/GP +0.71, CF%-rel −1.1, TOI +4.4 min

4

Frederik Andersen (CAR)

G

+1.79

SV% +.036, GSAA +2.5

5

Brett Howden (VEG)

C

+1.52

P/GP +0.44, CF%-rel +7.9, TOI +1.7 min

6

Brock Faber (MIN)

D

+1.49

P/GP +0.27, CF%-rel +8.4, TOI +5.1 min

7

Dan Vladar (PHI)

G

+1.43

SV% +.016, GSAA +5.7

8

Taylor Hall (CAR)

LW

+1.39

P/GP +0.40, CF%-rel +6.2, TOI +2.0 min

9

Vasily Podkolzin (EDM)

RW

+1.34

P/GP +0.55, CF%-rel +2.1, TOI +0.9 min

10

Brandon Hagel (TBL)

LW

+1.25

P/GP +0.10, CF%-rel +7.5, TOI +5.1 min

11

Devon Toews (COL)

D

+1.24

P/GP +0.49, CF%-rel +3.2, TOI +3.3 min

12

Quinn Hughes (MIN)

D

+1.20

P/GP +0.34, CF%-rel +5.7, TOI +3.2 min

13

Dylan Guenther (UTA)

RW

+1.15

P/GP −0.09, CF%-rel +16.0, TOI +3.4 min

14

Gabriel Landeskog (COL)

LW

+1.10

P/GP +0.26, CF%-rel +3.3, TOI +2.9 min

15

Jackson Blake (CAR)

RW

+1.05

P/GP +0.40, CF%-rel +0.7, TOI +1.4 min

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Top 15 Fallers

#

Player (Team)Pos

Surprise

Key drivers

1

Matvei Michkov (PHI)

RW

−1.70

P/GP −0.50, CF%-rel −12.2, TOI −3.0 min

2

Anthony Mantha (PIT)

RW

−1.62

P/GP −0.62, CF%-rel −9.5, TOI −1.6 min

3

Connor McDavid (EDM)

C

−1.43

P/GP −0.68, CF%-rel −8.0, TOI +0.6 min

4

Lukáš Dostál (ANA)

G

−1.37

SV% −.018, GSAA −9.3

5

Brock Nelson (COL)

C

−1.30

P/GP −0.57, CF%-rel −5.1, TOI −1.5 min

6

Zach Hyman (EDM)

LW

−1.30

P/GP −0.56, CF%-rel −6.0, TOI −1.2 min

7

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF)

G

−1.29

SV% −.033, GSAA −3.6

8

Corey Perry (TBL)

RW

−1.25

P/GP −0.51, CF%-rel +0.2, TOI −4.6 min

9

Ryan McDonagh (TBL)

D

−1.21

P/GP −0.29, CF%-rel −14.0, TOI +0.4 min

10

JJ Peterka (UTA)

RW

−1.19

P/GP −0.57, CF%-rel −1.1, TOI −2.3 min

11

Ben Kindel (PIT)

C

−1.11

P/GP −0.45, CF%-rel −4.5, TOI −1.9 min

12

Valeri Nichushkin (COL)

RW

−1.07

P/GP −0.35, CF%-rel −7.2, TOI −2.1 min

13

Zemgus Girgensons (TBL)

C

−1.04

P/GP −0.27, CF%-rel −7.5, TOI −3.1 min

14

Connor Ingram (EDM)

G

−0.99

SV% −.023, GSAA −4.1

15

Mark Stone (VEG)

RW

−0.98

P/GP −0.51, CF%-rel −5.4, TOI +0.6 min

CF%-rel = shot-attempt share relative to teammates (play-driving). TOI = average ice time per game. SV% = save percentage; GSAA = goals saved above average. A positive Surprise Score means a player outplayed his regular-season self; a negative score means he fell short.

Biggest NHL Playoff Risers of 2026

The risers board is not a list of the best players in hockey -- it is a list of the players who climbed furthest above their own regular-season level. That is why the names at the top may surprise you.

Kasperi Kapanen, Edmonton Oilers

Kapanen posted the single largest swing of the postseason (+2.07). His scoring jumped from 0.41 points per game in the regular season to an even 1.00 in the playoffs, and he did it while driving play -- a +10.1 jump in CF%-rel -- on roughly three and a half more minutes a night. One caution flag: a playoff PDO of 113.3 is well above the sustainable range, so some of the scoring spike was percentage-driven rather than fully repeatable.

Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars

Duchene's rise is the kind the model trusts most. He nearly doubled his production, from 0.79 to 1.50 points per game, on a +4.4-minute usage bump -- and he did it with a playoff PDO of just 91.3, below the league baseline. When a player's scoring climbs while his luck metrics fall, the output is earned, not borrowed.

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

The top goalie on the board (+1.79), Andersen lifted his save percentage from .874 in the regular season to .910 in the playoffs, worth +2.5 goals saved above average with a 56.3% quality-start rate. After an uneven regular season, he was a steadying force when Carolina needed it most.

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Faber is the prototype the Surprise Score was built to catch. His point-per-game bump was modest (0.64 to 0.91), but he absorbed a massive +5.1 minutes of additional ice time per night and improved his play-driving by +8.4 CF%-rel -- a defenseman the staff leaned on harder and who answered the bell. A points-only ranking would never surface him this high.

Dylan Guenther, Utah

Guenther is the clearest proof that points are not the whole story. His scoring actually dipped slightly (0.92 to 0.83 points per game), yet he posted a top-15 riser score because his play-driving exploded by +16.0 CF%-rel on +3.4 minutes a night — and with a PDO of 96.5, the underlying improvement reads as real. He controlled play at a far higher level even as the pucks stopped going in.

Biggest NHL Playoff Fallers of 2026

A falling Surprise Score does not always mean a bad player -- sometimes it means an elite regular season was impossible to match, and sometimes it means genuine struggles. The PDO read helps separate cold luck from real decline.

Connor McDavid Playoff Stats: A Rare Step Back

McDavid still produced at roughly a point per game (1.00) in the playoffs -- numbers most players would envy -- but that was a steep fall from his otherworldly 1.68 regular-season pace, the largest reason for his −1.43 score. His CF%-rel slipped 8.0 points, yet a playoff PDO of 90.0 suggests cold percentages dragged the line down as much as anything. This reads more like bad puck luck than a decline in his game.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers

The postseason's biggest faller (−1.70), Michkov ran into a classic rookie playoff wall. His scoring cratered from 0.63 to 0.13 points per game, his play-driving fell 12.2 points of CF%-rel, and his ice time was trimmed by three minutes a night as the matchups tightened -- a difficult but common first-postseason learning curve for a high-skill young forward.

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Stone's production was nearly cut in half, from 1.22 to 0.71 points per game (−0.98), alongside a 5.4-point dip in CF%-rel. With a playoff PDO sitting near neutral at 99.2, there was no luck excuse -- the drop in two-way impact was real.

How We Built the Surprise Score (Methodology)

The Surprise Score measures how far a player moved from his own 2025-26 regular-season form once the 2026 playoffs began -- not how good he is in absolute terms. 

For every qualified player we calculated the change between regular-season and playoff rates, then standardized each change (a z-score) within the player's position group so forwards are compared to forwards, defensemen to defensemen and goalies to goalies.

Skaters blend three standardized swings: scoring (Δ points per game), play-driving (Δ CF%-rel) and ice time (Δ TOI). Forwards are weighted 50/30/20 toward those three; defensemen are weighted 30/45/25, leaning on possession because that is the heart of the job.

Goalies are graded on the change in save percentage combined with playoff goals saved above average (GSAA), since point totals do not apply.

PDO as a sustainability check. PDO (on-ice shooting percentage plus save percentage) flags how repeatable a swing looks. A riser with a sky-high PDO likely got percentage help; a riser whose PDO is average or below -- like Duchene or Guenther -- earned it. We use PDO to annotate the results, never to inflate the score.

Data and qualifiers. All figures are sourced from Hockey-Reference and ESPN, cross-checked between the two. Skaters needed at least 40 regular-season games and 6 playoff games to qualify; goalies needed 20 regular-season and 5 playoff appearances. Scores are standardized within position and then pooled onto one leaderboard.

NHL Playoff Risers and Fallers: FAQ

Who was the most surprising player in the 2026 NHL playoffs?

Edmonton's Kasperi Kapanen had the largest positive swing, with a +2.07 Surprise Score. He lifted his scoring from 0.41 to 1.00 points per game while improving his play-driving and earning more ice time, though an unusually high PDO suggests part of the scoring jump was percentage-driven.

Which NHL stars underperformed in the 2026 playoffs?

The biggest fallers were Matvei Michkov (−1.70), Anthony Mantha (−1.62) and Connor McDavid (−1.43). In several cases the drop was relative to an elite regular-season baseline rather than a sign of poor play -- McDavid still scored at roughly a point per game.

Did Connor McDavid struggle in the 2026 playoffs?

Relatively, yes. McDavid scored about 1.00 points per game in the playoffs, down from a 1.68 regular-season pace. His on-ice shooting luck (a 90.0 PDO) was poor, which suggests the dip was driven more by cold percentages than by a decline in his underlying game.

Who was the best goalie of the 2026 NHL playoffs by improvement?

Frederik Andersen of Carolina had the largest goaltending rise, lifting his save percentage from .874 to .910 -- plus-2.5 goals saved above average -- with a 56.3% quality-start rate.

What does CF%-rel mean, and why does it matter for playoff risers?

CF%-rel is a player's share of shot attempts relative to his teammates -- a proxy for how much a team controls play with him on the ice. It matters because it credits defensemen and two-way forwards who tilt the ice without filling the scoresheet, like Brock Faber and Dylan Guenther.

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