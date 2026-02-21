Here we go! This is it! The game everyone wanted. The men's hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics - just as with the women - will conclude with Canada facing the United States. One of these teams is going to win gold and get bragging rights. What a matchup. The matchup may be starting at 8:10 a.m. EST on Sunday, but it's worth getting up early for. And of course, for getting single-game DFS rosters set up.

On DraftKings, you have a salary cap of $50,000 for your six-player roster. One is your Captain, who nets you 1.5 times the points. However, your Captain's salary is also elevated. You are allowed to roster a goalie, but I wouldn't as Connor Hellebuyck isn't entirely reliable in big games while Jordan Binnington is...well, Jordan Binnington. I also won't be selecting Sidney Crosby for Tage Thompson due to injury doubts. Here's the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Brady Tkachuk, USA vs. CAN ($11,400): This game is a tossup, so my lineup is comprised of three Americans and three Canadians. I got the best roster I could by having the younger Tkachuk as my Captain as you know he and his brother are going to be up for this one. Brady potted a goal and an assist against Slovakia on Friday to give him five points overall this tournament. He's also directed multiple shots on net during every outing. Just stay out of the penalty box for my lineup, Brady.

FLEX

Nathan MacKinnon, CAN vs. USA ($10,000): Canada has a Big Three, and I've included two of them here. Connor McDavid carries the highest salary of the trio and had to be omitted, though I still get some of his magic by taking MacKinnon (and the next featured player). MacKinnon is a former Hart winner who'll likely add a second this season. He's also registered a goal in every Olympic matchup except for the one against France where he still supplied an assist.

Macklin Celebrini, CAN vs. USA ($9,600): The Celebrini celebration has perhaps been a bit overdone in this tournament, but that's probably partly due to there being nothing really left to be said about McDavid and MacKinnon. And to be fair, the 19-year-old is already great and has notched two three-point efforts with at least four shots from each of his last four games - including eight versus Finland.

Quinn Hughes, USA vs. CAN ($8,000): Hughes could log 30 minutes on Sunday, and that's not an exaggeration. He's so clearly the US's No. 1 blueliner while his ice time has already been elevated. With the gold on the line, Hughes will want to get every chance to take down Canada, especially after missing out on the 4 Nations due to injury. He's found the scoresheet in every Olympic appearance while producing at least two over the last four. And you may have heard Hughes scored a big goal against Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Tom Wilson, CAN vs. USA ($5,400): This is a Wilson kind of game. His only time with multiple points and shots on net during this event came against France, yet he picked up an assist against Finland and has racked up 23 goals with Washington this season. This roster already boasts two 100-point performers and the NHL's best puck-moving defenseman, so a couple lower-salary players with upside are needed. That's how stacked Sunday's matchup is. Let's roll the dice and go with Wilson.

Dylan Larkin, USA vs. CAN ($5,200): I'm a Red Wings fan and from the Detroit area, so Larkin is someone I have a lot of rooting interest in. He also steps up for the US when given the chance, like at the 4 Nations and over these Olympics. Larkin has recorded a point through each of his last three outings with 13 shots from his last four. Could he be the under-the-radar hero on Sunday?

