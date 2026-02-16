Tuesday's top DFS options on DraftKings for men's Olympic hockey include Martin Necas as Czechia looks to get past Denmark and reach the quarterfinals.

Tuesday has four games scheduled for the qualification round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, including two games at 6:10 a.m. EST, one game at 10:40 a.m. and one game at 3:10 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Switzerland (vs. Italy) and Sweden (vs. Latvia) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Germany (vs. France) and Czechia (vs. Denmark) are also favored. The over/under for all four games is 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Leonardo Genoni - SUI vs. ITA ($8,400): Genoni has a 2-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.48 GAA and a .949 save percentage through two games in the 2026 Winter Olympics. He would be an expensive option, but he is a safe bet to perform well against the last-placed Italians.

Philipp Grubauer, GER vs. FRA ($8,100): Grubauer has been solid at the Olympics, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage through his first two outings. He should return to the crease against France after getting Sunday's 5-1 loss to the United States off for rest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Martin Necas, CZE vs. DEN ($7,500): Necas has compiled two goals and three points through three games at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has been Czechia's top offensive threat and should continue to be a factor on the scoresheet against Denmark.

Tim Stutzle, GER vs. FRA ($6,900): Stutzle is tied for the tournament lead with four goals across three games. He has been productive while centering Germany's second line during the Winter Games.

Timo Meier, SUI vs. ITA ($6,000): Meier has compiled three goals and one assist over three games at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has been Switzerland's top producer at the tournament while skating on the top line.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sweden vs. Latvia

Gabriel Landeskog (W - $4,800), Lucas Raymond (W - $6,800), Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,200)

Landeskog has only one goal in three games at the tournament. However, the Swedish captain offers plenty of bang for the buck upside in a must-win matchup. Raymond has been the team's top producer while registering one goal and four assists through three outings. Zibanejad has notched one goal and two helpers in three contests.

The Swedish trio offers a good blend of offensive potential and cap flexibility for Tuesday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, SWE vs. LAT ($7,700): Dahlin has collected one goal and three assists through three games at the Winter Games. He is tied for the lead in points among defenders at the tournament.

J.J. Moser, SUI vs. ITA ($4,000): Moser has supplied one goal and four points through his first three Olympic appearances. He has considerable upside as a value play.

