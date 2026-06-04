With only one game scheduled for Thursday, lineups will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5 times multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina is a home favorite on the Moneyline against Vegas in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Golden Knights took a 1-0 series lead with a 5-4 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Over/Under for Thursday's matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR vs. VGK ($12,000): Ehlers scored a pair of goals on two shots in Game 1 versus Vegas. He has four tallies on 12 shots in his past five outings. Ehlers has two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak.

Shea Theodore, VGK at CAR ($10,800): Theodore provided one goal, two helpers, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's victory. He has one marker and four assists during his three-game point spree.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Mitch Marner, VGK at CAR ($9,400): Marner has contributed four assists, including two on the power play, in his last five appearances. He has 11 shots on net and four blocked shots during that period. Despite slowing down a tad offensively, he still leads the postseason with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 contests.

Jackson Blake, CAR vs. VGK ($7,000): Blake's three-game point streak ended in Tuesday's defeat, but he has been productive this postseason. He has 15 points in 14 outings, including one goal, three helpers and 11 shots in his past four appearances.

Taylor Hall, CAR vs. VGK ($6,800): Hall has gone two straight games without a point just once this postseason, and he didn't earn a point in Game 1 against the Golden Knights. He has five goals, 16 points and 39 shots on net through 14 games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. VGK ($6,600): Gostisbehere has collected three goals and two assists across his four-game point streak. He has provided two power-play points (one goal, one assist), six shots and five blocks over that stretch.

Brett Howden, VGK at CAR ($6,000): Howden scored his 11th goal of the postseason in Game 1 against the Hurricanes. He also added one assist and two shots. He leads the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals and has 14 points through 17 contests.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.