NHL PrizePicks Today: Top NHL Player Props & Picks for March 26 – Best Plays

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Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

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Analyzing NHL Time on Ice PrizePicks Plays

Card Overview: I broke even Tuesday, which was a disappointment since it looked like a favorable card. However, that does happen with this stat, as every good run comes to an end.

This card looks decent, but the last time I said that, I went undefeated, so I'm not sure how to advise here. I'm going to play this one down the middle, not as heavy as Tuesday, but perhaps a little more than Saturday.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Noah Hanifin 20.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 9:30 p.m. ET (LESS)

We were thrown a curveball on Tuesday with Hanifin playing more than he'd played in weeks, but I'm not buying that it's going to hold up. Part of the problem Tuesday was the inordinate amount of penalties, which shook up the even-strength rotation. This made it tough for the top-line players to get their even-strength time, which forced Hanifin into more even-strength time than normal. He also played a lot on the PK because Vegas had five penalties. Expect things to get back to normal tonight.

Colton Parayko 22 at Vancouver Canucks - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Parayko played less than 22 minutes this past Tuesday, but admittedly, it was a lot closer than I anticipated. With that said, that's now two in a row under 22, and I'm expecting that number to reach three tonight. Again, the key here is that St. Louis takes its three best defensemen and pairs them with its three worst, meaning that playing time is going to be spread out evenly. Lack of power-play time means that it's tough to get above the 22 minutes needed.

Matthew Schaefer 25.5 vs. Dallas Stars - 7:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

Ryan Pulock has missed the past two games, and it's shown in the minutes that Schaefer has put in, with almost 27 minutes against Columbus on Sunday and almost 32 against Chicago on Tuesday. You read that right, 32 minutes! Schaefer is capable of putting in nights like that, and with Pulock out, the Islanders are going to need a big effort from him. The key here is a neutral or negative script, and considering they are playing one of the best teams in the league, that is likely to happen. Pulock was at the morning skate, but he was skating with the extra defenseman, indicating that he's not playing tonight.

SCRIPT/LINE/INJURY DEPENDENT

Kyle Connor 23.5 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 8:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

This is a really big number for a forward, usually reserved for Nathan MacKinnon or Connor McDavid, but Connor is capable of putting up these minutes. He's done it in three of his past five games, but all three of those games were not only overtime games, but they went the distance to a shootout. Normally I would shy away from this one as the Avalanche are big favorites, but if you've followed Colorado over the past few months, you know that they haven't trailed much, and that's what will need to happen for Connor to get over this huge number. That, or another overtime game, and you can never expect that.

Jackson LaCombe 22.75 at Calgary Flames - 9:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

Going back to the well here, as LaCombe's line has not moved since Tuesday. He went under Tuesday, and I'm expecting that to happen here again. John Carlson has eaten into LaCombe's minutes, and with Radko Gudas back, it seems like a only a negative script or an overtime game could push LaCombe over this number. To be clear, we're in trouble with a negative script early, but if we get a neutral or positive script for a period or two, we're good.

Connor McDavid 24 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:30 p.m. ET (LESS)

Two forwards on the list, which makes me nervous, but both lines are set quite high. In McDavid's case, he hasn't been reaching this level all that often lately and the Oilers have trailed a lot in two of their past three games. At first I didn't want to make this play because I figured he'd play more against a division rival, but looking at the two games against Vegas this year, he was right around 20 minutes in each. Yes, the Oilers won both of those games, but that tells me that we just need a neutral or positive script for a period or two and we're good here.