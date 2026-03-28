NHL PrizePicks Today: Top NHL Player Props & Picks for March 28 – Best Plays

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Note: Time on Ice projections and picks can change frequently throughout the day due to injuries and changes to line combinations, especially power-play lines. I encourage readers to check the comments section below for any last-minute updates prior to puck drop.

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Card Overview: Not a great Thursday, but I guess that's what I get for including two forwards. I thought I had some players figured out, though I'm not so sure about them anymore. So I'll likely steer clear of some regulars until I get a better read again.

We're getting near the end of the season, so things could get a little weird with teams either getting desperate or throwing in the towel.

Not feeling great about Saturday's card today, yet I said the same last Saturday before going six for six. Take my feelings about the card however you want, but I'll likely play it light.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Zach Werenski 26.25 vs. San Jose Sharks - 5:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

I wish the Blue Jackets faced a tougher opponent on Saturday as this pick would be really easy, instead, it's just kinda easy. I've had the less option on Werenski quite often the past month or so and that's because it looked like Columbus was trying to save his legs...as long as it was a positive script. While that's probably still true, the Blue Jackets lost Damon Severson Thursday, and that's 21-plus minutes that need to be picked up. They're battling for a Wild Card spot and can't afford to slip up against the Sharks. I would expect heavy ice time early for Werenski. And if this matchup stays tight, we should easily get over this number.

Colton Parayko 22.5 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7:00 p.m. ET (LESS)

I missed on Parayko Thursday, though it was a strange miss. He was at just over 13 minutes entering the third period, where he then skated nine-plus. Not quite sure what happened, but one of the reasons could be that Justin Holl was replaced by Matt Kessel. Holl has averaged over 15 minutes on the season while Kessel comes in at 12.5 minutes. It seems like a small amount, though Parayko rarely significantly exceeds his number - so everything matters. Holl will be back on Saturday, so expect Parayko to creep back under the line that's now 30 seconds higher than Thursday.

Matthew Schaefer 26.5 vs. Florida Panthers - 1:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

We got thrown a curveball on Thursday with Schaefer, yet he still hit. We thought Ryan Pulock would be out, but he ended up playing. It didn't matter as Schafer logged over 26.5 minutes against Dallas. Tony DeAngelo is also sidelined, which has helped Schaefer add some time the past few outings. And as long as Saturday stays tight, we should be good. The Islanders played from ahead throughout Thursday where Schaefer still went over. If we can keep this game tied for a period or two, we should be set once again.

SCRIPT/LINE/INJURY DEPENDENT

Tim Stutzle 20 at Tampa Bay Lighting - 1:00 p.m. ET (MORE)

Stutzle has been pretty reliable for the over this season when Ottawa is trailing or in a neutral script. And considering the Senators are on the road at Tampa with half of their defense unavailable, they should be trailing at some point Saturday. Stutzle has also been known to go over in a lead script, so there's a chance he hits this in any situation - except in a blowout, of course. Ottawa enters a point out of the Wild Card in the East, so every game is important and should result in more ice time for the top lines.

Evan Bouchard 25 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 3:30 p.m. ET (LESS)

It appears I got off the less option a little too early with Bouchard as he's gone under the last two games. It makes sense he went under against Utah as the Oilers were ahead the entire way, though he also went under against Vegas on Thursday in a mostly-neutral matchup where there was also three minutes of OT. With all of that, Bouchard was still 90 seconds under the current number. All we need here is a neutral or positive script for the first period - maybe into the second - and we should be safe.

Rasmus Dahlin 23.75 vs. Seattle Kraken - 9:30 p.m. ET (LESS)

I'll start by stating I'm not super comfortable playing Dahlin at less than 24 minutes, but I feel a bit better as he went under this on Friday. The reason for my comfort is that Buffalo was trailing the entire game and he still couldn't crack 24. It was very strange to see as I had the under and was just waiting for the ice time to come flooding in, yet it never did. As for Saturday, the Sabres have lost three straight and I don't expect it to make it four. They'll come out with some fire and put out a Seattle side that's barely clinging onto playoff hopes, so Dahlin should go under again.