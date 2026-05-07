With only one game scheduled for Thursday, lineups will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

After winning the previous two games of the series on home ice, Carolina is a road favorite on the Moneyline for Game 3 against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Over/Under for the matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Taylor Hall, CAR at PHI ($12,000): Hall has earned at least one point in each of Carolina's first six postseason contests. He has three goals on 17 shots and six assists (two on the power play) during that span.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Frederik Andersen, CAR at PHI ($10,400): Andersen has posted a 6-0 record in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has two shutouts, a 1.02 GAA and a .958 save percentage. He is coming off a 34-save performance in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Flyers in Game 2. Andersen has surrendered two goals or fewer in each of his starts this postseason.

Logan Stankoven, CAR at PHI ($9,200): Stankoven's five-game point streak ended in Game 2 against the Flyers, but he still registered four shots on goal. He has found the back of the net six times on 27 shots and has seven points through six outings this playoffs.

Jackson Blake, CAR at PHI ($8,400): Blake has one goal on six shots and three helpers in two multipoint efforts against Philadelphia in Round 2 of the playoffs. He has compiled eight points, including six assists, and 14 shots through six outings this postseason.

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR at PHI ($8,200): Ehlers notched a power-play tally and an even-strength helper in Game 2 against the Flyers. After collecting his first goal and multipoint performance of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he could be a solid roster choice if he carries that momentum into Thursday night's action.

Jamie Drysdale, PHI vs. CAR ($5,200): Drysdale scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. He has two markers, two assists, 15 shots and 11 blocks through eight appearances this postseason. Drysdale has three power-play points (one goal, two assists) over that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.