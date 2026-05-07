There's one game scheduled for tonight, and it's a big one. Carolina has a 2-0 series lead over Philadelphia, so the Flyers will need to win tonight to avoid falling behind 3-0. The silver lining for the Flyers is that they'll be playing at home, but they're still regarded as the underdogs (plus-132) against Carolina (minus-162), based on the FanDuel moneyline.

SLATE PREVIEW

On days with just one game, the rules are different. You'll have a salary of $60,000 to spend among six players, including one MVP who will cost 1.5 times his regular salary but will also generate 1.5 times the points. Here is my recommended roster.

MVP

Taylor Hall, CAR at PHI ($12,300): It feels a little weird to put Hall in this slot because you typically want to put a superstar in it, but Hall has been the most productive forward between these two squads with three goals and nine points through six playoff outings this year. He's recorded at least a point in each game of the 2026 postseason, including the game-winner in Carolina's 3-2 overtime victory over Philadelphia on Monday. Putting Hall in this expensive slot also gives you a lot more flexibility when constructing the rest of your roster.

UTILITY

Seth Jarvis, CAR at PHI ($12,800): Although Jarvis excelled during the 2025-26 regular season with 32 goals and 66 points in 71 outings, he was held off the scoresheet in the opening three games of the playoffs. However, he's begun to click offensively by supplying a goal and four points across his past three appearances. Now that he's going, he should once again be among Carolina's best offensive weapons.

Sebastian Aho, CAR at PHI ($12,200): Aho has left something to be desired in Carolina's 2026 playoff run with three goals and no assists through six appearances. It should just be a matter of time before he begins to click, however. He's a high-end forward who recorded 27 goals and 80 points in 79 regular-season outings in 2025-26. He's recorded at least 65 points in each of the past five regular seasons, and he's hit the 80-point milestone three times in that span. Aho also had 34 goals and 85 points in 89 career playoff outings going into the 2026 postseason, so it's not like he typically fades offensively when the stakes are raised.

Logan Stankoven, CAR at PHI ($10,000): Stankoven has been a steady contributor in the 2026 playoffs with six goals and seven points in six outings. It helps that he's projected to play on the second line alongside Hall and Blake (selected below), so this proposed roster has some nice synergy.

Jackson Blake, CAR at PHI ($7,400): Like his linemates, Blake has been a consistent presence in the 2026 playoffs, supplying two goals and eight points. He's showing no signs of slowing after registering two assists, including a power-play helper, during Monday's victory.

Cam York, PHI vs. CAR ($4,200): York isn't much of an offensive presence – he has just a goal and an assist through eight playoff appearances this year. However, he's steadily accumulated shots (16) and blocks (14) during this postseason run, so he's been a solid source of FanDuel points relative to his low price. This proposed roster is also skewed toward Carolina players, but the rules state that there has to be at least one pick from both teams in your lineup, so York fulfills that requirement.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.