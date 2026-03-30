Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits, short-term options or championship additions, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your squads.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Jimmy Snuggerud RW, Blues (34% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Snuggerud started to heat up before the Olympic break, collecting three goals, 13 shots on net and nine points in six games. He remains red-hot offensively in March, supplying seven goals, 15 points, 42 shots and 14 hits in 13 appearances. Snuggerud fits in nicely on the top line with Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway. All three players possess plenty of fantasy value down the stretch. The Blues play four times on the road this week.

Mikael Granlund, C/LW/RW, Ducks (33% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Granlund's four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton, but he has netted seven goals on 15 shots in his past five contests. He has lit the lamp four times with the man advantage during that stretch. The 34-year-old forward has been streaky this season, however, his versatility and Anaheim's busy four-game schedule make him an intriguing pickup option for this week.

Patrick Kane, RW, Red Wings (33% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Kane has compiled four goals and nine assists in his last 11 outings. He has three helpers on the power play, 36 shots on net and eight hits over that span. He is clicking with Alex DeBrincat, who is the only Detroit player who has more points than Kane in March. The 37-year-old Kane is doing his part despite the team's struggles down the stretch. He is a solid offensive option ahead of a four-game week for Detroit.

Bobby McMann, LW, Kraken (25% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

McMann is proving to be a savvy pickup for Seattle ahead of the trade deadline, plus he is still widely available in Yahoo leagues. He has tallied seven goals and four assists in eight games since being acquired from the Maple Leafs. During that period, McMann has four multipoint performances, 23 shots on target and 17 hits. He has three goals on 10 shots and two assists during a three-game point streak. The Kraken have three games scheduled for this week.

Yegor Chinakhov, LW/RW, Penguins (19% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Blocks

Since being acquired from Columbus at the end of December, Chinakhov has been great for both Pittsburgh and fantasy managers. He has racked up 14 goals, 26 points, 87 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 20 hits in 35 games with his new team. Following the Olympic break, he has averaged 17:00 of ice time per outing, while notching six goals and eight assists in 17 matches. Chinakhov has become a valuable member of the team's top six, and he possesses plenty of upside with the Penguins set to play a league-high five times this week.

Anders Lee, LW, Islanders (15% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Lee has reached the scoresheet in four of the last five games, registering one goal, three helpers and nine shots on net. He has three blocked shots and four hits over that time. Hot and cold offensively in March, Lee has improved since moving to the top line alongside Bo Horvat. Going into a four-game week for the Islanders, the 35-year-old Lee has plenty of offensive potential.

Arturs Silovs, G, Penguins (15% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Despite winning five of his eight appearances since returning from the Olympics, where he represented Latvia, Silovs has been up and down statistically. His lack of consistency brings some risk to the table, but Pittsburgh's five-game schedule, which includes two back-to-backs, will likely ensure that volume and opportunity won't be an issue. Silovs could also benefit from Stuart Skinner's recent struggles in the battle for playing time. The Penguins' weekend home set against the injury-plagued, struggling Panthers should make him a popular spot-starter option.

Jacob Fowler, G, Canadiens (14% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Fowler has seemingly taken over the No. 2 spot behind Jakub Dobes in the Montreal crease down the stretch. Sam Montembeault hasn't appeared in a game since March 6, while Fowler has started four of the last 10 games. The 21-year-old Fowler has gone 3-1-0 during that span while posting a 2.52 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Montreal plays four times this week, including a back-to-back against New Jersey on the weekend.

Matt Savoie, C/RW, Oilers (5% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Savoie has amassed four goals on 22 shots and two assists in his past eight outings. He has a shorthanded goal and two game-winners during that span. Savoie has a pair of three-game point streaks in March, including a goal in each of his last three contests. He is a versatile player for Edmonton and fantasy managers this campaign while playing in all situations and at all three forward positions. Due to the absence of Leon Draisaitl, who is out for the remainder of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, Savoie occupies a spot on the top power-play unit. Savoie also skates alongside Connor McDavid at even strength. The Oilers play three times on home ice this week.

Igor Chernyshov, LW/RW, Sharks (2% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Chernyshov has accounted for five goals, 14 points, 32 shots on target, six blocked shots and 11 hits in 19 appearances with the Sharks this season. Since returning from a concussion, he has netted two goals on five shots while providing an assist and two hits in three games. His fantasy value received a boost with him skating alongside Macklin Celebrini at even strength. The 20-year-old Chernyshov could make for a solid under-the-radar addition during a four-game week for San Jose.