Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits, short-term options or late additions for the fantasy playoffs, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your squads.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Philip Broberg, D, Blues (32% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/PP

Broberg has elevated his game down the stretch while skating on the top pairing and the first power-play combination. His seven-game point streak ended in Sunday's 3-2 win over Colorado, but he has supplied two goals, six assists, three power-play points (two goals, one assist), four shots on net, four blocked shots, four hits and a plus-8 rating in his past eight outings. His fantasy stock is on the rise, and he remains a solid addition going into a three-game week for St. Louis.

Ryan Hartman, C/RW, Wild (27% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Hartman has netted six goals and has contributed four assists during his career-long six-game point streak. He has 17 shots on target and four straight multipoint performances during that span. Hartman has been clicking with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on Minnesota's top line. The Wild play three times this week. Hartman's points have come in bunches this campaign, so he is worth rostering down the homestretch if he remains hot offensively.

Ivan Barbashev, LW, Golden Knights (27% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Barbashev has amassed three goals and 11 points in the past eight games. He has four power-play points (one goal, three assists), 17 shots on net and 17 hits during that period. He began his hot play with a four-game point streak and is riding a three-game point spree into the penultimate week of the regular season. He is a top-six regular and should hold considerable value in banger formats during a three-game road trip for the Golden Knights this week.

Mason Marchment, RW, Blue Jackets (26% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Marchment picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Winnipeg after sitting out one game due to an injury. In his last six appearances, he has picked up two goals, five helpers, 12 shots on net, five blocked shots and eight hits. Since being acquired from Seattle, Marchment has benefited Columbus by providing 14 goals, 28 points, 63 shots and 41 hits across 34 outings. The 30-year-old winger fits in nicely on his new team's top line and first power-play unit. The Blue Jackets play four times this week, as the club attempts to secure a playoff spot.

Brock Boeser, LW/RW, Canucks (20% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/PP

Boeser is all over the scoresheet down the stretch for the last-placed Canucks. He has notched 11 goals and 22 points in his last 22 matches. He has gone without a point in consecutive contests on only one occasion during that stretch. Boeser has generated six goals on 31 shots while adding nine helpers and six power-play points (two goals, four assists) in his past 12 appearances. Vancouver has four games scheduled for this week.

Alexander Wennberg, C, Sharks (14% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/PP/Faceoffs

Wennberg has a career-high 18 goals this season and ranks third on San Jose with 52 points through 74 games. He plays in all situations while skating in a middle-six role, seeing time on the top power-play unit and skating on the penalty kill. In his past 13 outings, Wennberg has accumulated six goals, 13 points, 17 shots on net, nine blocked shots and six hits. He has four power-play points (three goals, one assist), one shorthanded helper and has won 117 of his 233 faceoffs during that stretch. He has five goals and three assists across his six-game point streak. His category coverage makes him an intriguing addition ahead of a favorable four-game week for the Sharks.

Porter Martone, RW, Flyers (8% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Martone made an immediate impact with Philadelphia after completing his freshman season with Michigan State University. In his first four NHL outings, he has one power-play goal, two even-strength assists, 20 shots on net and five hits. The 19-year-old is skating alongside Travis Konecny and Christian Dvorak at even strength. Martone possesses plenty of fantasy value in keeper formats, and he is worthy of a pickup for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign in standard leagues. The Flyers play three road games this week.

Connor Brown, RW, Devils (6% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Brown has accounted for seven goals and 18 points in his past 18 appearances. He has heated up since the Olympic break while skating alongside red-hot linemates Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt at even strength and on the top power-play unit. The 32-year-old Brown has picked up six goals, six helpers, 25 shots on net, five power-play points (three goals, two assists) and seven hits in the last 12 contests. He continues to fly under the radar and remains a solid pickup option ahead of a four-game week for New Jersey.

D'Astous has registered two goals, seven assists, 10 shots on target, eight blocked shots and 13 hits in his past 10 outings. In six of his last seven appearances, he has reached the scoresheet, earning two goals and six assists. He also has seven shots, five blocks, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating during that span. If he remains productive offensively, the 27-year-old blueliner possesses plenty of upside due to his category coverage. Tampa Bay has four road games scheduled for this week.

Peyton Krebs, C/LW, Sabres (4% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Krebs has generated two goals, seven points, 12 shots on target and 26 hits in his last 10 games. While his four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington, he has two tallies, two assists, nine shots and a whopping 19 hits in five games heading into this week's action. He has meshed well with Tage Thompson on Buffalo's top line this season. The Sabres play three times in four nights this week, starting with Monday's matchup against Tampa Bay, making Buffalo players solid short-term options before being droppable ahead of the weekend.

Kaapo Kakko, RW, Kraken (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Kakko has compiled seven goals, 16 points and 19 shots on net in his last 19 contests. He has three power-play points (one goal, two assists), five blocked shots and nine hits during that time. Since mid-March, he has four goals on eight shots and 12 points in 10 outings. While his shooting percentage probably isn't sustainable, he has failed to earn at least one point in only three games over that span. He is currently Seattle's top offensive threat as the regular season winds down, giving him plenty of under-the-radar value going into a four-game week for the Kraken.