Pavel Buchnevich could be a solid NHL pickup for goals, points, shots and power play as the Blues play three games on the road this week.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your squads.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Pavel Buchnevich, C/LW/RW, Blues (27% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Buchnevich has amassed six goals and seven assists in his last 10 outings. He has lit the lamp five times while adding three assists and 14 shots on net over a five-game point streak. He contributed five power-play points during that span. Buchnevich has been hot and cold offensively this campaign, but could prove to be a solid pickup in a three-game road trip this week for St. Louis.

Mason Marchment, LW, Blue Jackets (26% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Marchment has one goal and three assists during his three-game point streak. After being acquired from Seattle in December, he has compiled 10 goals, 16 points, 29 shots on net and 17 hits in 16 games for Columbus. Marchment has been a great fit with the Blue Jackets on the top line alongside Kirill Marchenko. The duo's chemistry has helped Columbus claw its way back into the playoff hunt. The team plays four times this week, giving Marchment plenty of opportunities to continue his scoring surge.

Casey DeSmith, G, Stars (20% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

DeSmith continues to be a successful spot starter for fantasy managers this campaign. He has a 12-4-5 record with one shutout, a 2.31 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage across 22 appearances. He has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven outings. Dallas opens the week with a road back-to-back against Vancouver and Calgary on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. DeSmith will probably get one of those favorable matchups, and he could play again on Sunday versus Chicago if Dallas wants to give Jake Oettinger a breather after a contest against Colorado on Friday.

Arturs Silovs, G, Penguins (19% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Silovs was superb in his last six appearances, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. He posted a 22-save shutout win over Vegas on Sunday, and he beat Edmonton and Buffalo during that six-game span. Silovs splits time between the pipes with Stuart Skinner, which could see both netminders get two games apiece this week. Pittsburgh plays four contests in six days, including a weekend back-to-back.

Jackson Blake, RW, Hurricanes (9% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Blake has generated five goals, 12 points and 31 shots on target in his last 16 outings. He has a pair of three-game point streaks over that stretch, including one that has carried over from the Olympic break. During that time he has accumulated one goal, three assists and nine shots. Blake has a career-high 36 points through 59 games this season and ranks fourth on the Hurricanes with 17 goals. He offers potential during Carolina's four-game road trip this week.

Matt Savoie, C/RW, Oilers (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Savoie has three goals on 22 shots plus seven assists in his last 13 matches. Following the Olympic break, he has one goal and five helpers during a three-game point streak. He has two multipoint efforts, a power-play marker, seven shots on target and two blocked shots across that stretch. Savoie sees playing time in all situations, including alongside Leon Draisaitl at even strength. While the 22-year-old Savoie hasn't been consistent offensively this season, he possesses short-term value during a three-game week for Edmonton.

Peyton Krebs, C, Sabres (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Productive since mid-January, Krebs registered six goals, 13 points, 13 shots and 30 hits in 14 games. He hasn't gone more than two straight outings without reaching the scoresheet during that period. Krebs has also notched two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak. He ranks second on the Sabres with 139 hits this season, and his offensive upswing comes while he is logging playing time alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch on the top line. The 25-year-old Krebs has plenty of under-the-radar value for banger leagues ahead of a four-game week for Buffalo.

Thomas Novak, C/LW, Penguins (1% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Novak has accounted for four goals and eight assists in his past 14 contests. He has found the scoresheet in five of the past six games. Novak's playing time hasn't increased substantially during the absence of Sidney Crosby, who sustained a lower-body injury during the Olympics. However, the 28-year-old Novak is clicking alongside Evgeni Malkin at even strength. Novak should remain productive during a four-game week for Pittsburgh, which includes three games on home ice.

Mavrik Bourque, C/RW, Stars (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Bourque has collected four goals, four assists, 25 shots and 20 hits in his last 11 appearances. He currently logs time in Dallas' top-six forward group, and his average ice time per game has increased to 17:07 over the past six games. He has three goals, five points, 16 shots and 14 hits during that span. Since the team's return from the Olympic break, he skates alongside Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson in place of Mikko Rantanen. The 24-year-old Bourque offers plenty of potential going into a four-game week for the Stars.

Braeden Bowman, RW, Golden Knights (1% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Bowman's bid for a three-game point spree ended in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh, but he has one goal and three assists in his past five outings. He is skating alongside Tomas Hertl at even strength, but Mark Stone's upper-body injury in Sunday's defeat moved Bowman up to the top line and first power-play unit. The 22-year-old Bowman has been productive with Jack Eichel this season and could receive a significant fantasy boost if Stone misses additional action. Vegas plays four times this week.