All eyes on Game 5: Can Colorado clinch the series against Minnesota? Discover top FanDuel DFS picks and strategies for your winning lineup tonight!

Colorado has a chance to win its second-round series against Minnesota with a win tonight. There aren't any other games scheduled for tonight, so all eyes will be on this Game 5 matchup.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Avalanche are heavy favorites to clinch the series tonight, based on their -192 odds on FanDuel's moneyline versus Minnesota's plus-158.

Keep in mind that the rules for FanDuel's DFS are different on nights with just one game. You have a salary of $60,000 to split among six players, including an MVP who will cost 1.5 times the price and provide 1.5 times the points. You are also required to take at least one player from each team.

MVP

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. MIN ($19,800): I doubt this pick will raise eyebrows. MacKinnon was among the best players during the regular season with 53 goals and 127 points in 80 outings. He got off to a slow start in the playoffs, but that's well behind him after he supplied an incredible six goals and 11 points across his past five outings. He's simply the best player available tonight.

UTILITY

Martin Necas, COL vs. MIN ($10,600): If you're grabbing MacKinnon, then it helps to also select his line-mate for the added synergy. Necas is red hot with a goal and seven points across his past four appearances. He set career highs in goals (38) and points (100) during the 2025-26 regular season.

Quinn Hughes, MIN at COL ($9,800): The lineup I'm recommending skews heavily toward the Avalanche, but Hughes is a great option for your Minnesota representative. He has excelled in the playoffs with four goals and 14 points in 10 appearances this year, including two goals and six points across four outings this series.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL vs. MIN ($7,800): Landeskog was a mixed bag in the regular season, finishing with 14 goals and 35 points in 60 outings. However, the Avalanche captain has found another gear in the 2026 postseason, providing three goals and eight points in eight appearances, which makes him a great pick relative to his price point.

Nazem Kadri, COL vs. MIN ($7,200): Kadri will enter tonight's action amid a five-game scoring streak in which he's supplied two goals and five points. That production is largely thanks to his spot on Colorado's dangerous top power-play unit – four of those five points have come with the man advantage.

Nicolas Roy, COL vs. MIN ($3,800): For a cheap option to enable you to afford the pricier players on this roster, I recommend grabbing Roy. He's been a steady contributor recently with three goals and five points across his past seven appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.