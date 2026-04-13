NHL best bets for Sharks vs. Predators and Kings vs. Kraken, with expert picks, odds, parlays and playoff-focused game previews.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Sharks vs Predators & Kings vs Kraken – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of 10 games on the schedule for Monday night. That includes a nationally-televised game on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET featuring the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken, a matchup with huge playoff implications in the Western Conference.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Monday's MLB and NBA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators

The Sharks (37-34-8) meet the Predators (38-32-10) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in a game with huge playoff implications in the Western Conference.

San Jose heads to the Music City with 82 points through 79 games, still breathing for a playoff spot, although it is five points behind the Kings with three games to play. With a loss in regulation, the Sharks will be eliminated from the postseason hunt.

A loss is very likely in this trip to Nashville, too, as the Predators have won 15 consecutive meetings against the Sharks dating back to Nov. 9, 2019, a 2-1 victory in a shootout at SAP Center.

These teams have met twice since March 24, and Nashville has won each of those games. The Predators won 6-3 on March 24 at Bridgestone Arena as moderate favorites (-135) as the Over (6.5) cashed, while doubling up the Sharks 6-3 at SAP Center as slight underdogs (+100) as the Over (6.5) again cashed.

The Preds hit the ice with a 4-1-1 record in the past six games, as they've been doing everything in their power to stay in the mix for a postseason spot. On the flip side, the Sharks suffered a 4-3 loss in a shootout on Saturday, while going 1-3-1 in the past five outings. The Over has hit in three consecutive games for the Sharks, allowing 5.0 goals per game (GPG) in the span, while coughing up three or more goals in 11 of the past 15 outings dating back to March 15.

Nashville is worth playing as a moderate favorite, and you should go rather aggressively on this straight up based on its amazing dominance in the series against San Jose, not only this season, but the past six years.

As far as the total, let's go Over. We've had 9.0 combined goals per game in each of the two meetings this season, and the Over is 6-2 in the past eight games for the Sharks.

Predators ML (-155 at BetRivers, Caesars and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Over 6.5 (-105 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken

The Kings (34-26-19) and Kraken (34-34-11) meet at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in the ESPN game at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles has slid into the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 87 points through 79 games. The Kings are also nipping at the heels of the Pacific Division's top three teams, the Vegas Golden Knights (91 points - 80 games), Edmonton Oilers (90 points - 80 games) and Anaheim Ducks (90 points - 80 games). The Kings have a game in hand on all of them, and L.A. is on fire lately.

The Kings blanked the Oilers 1-0 last time out on Saturday behind Anton Forsberg, and the Kings have won four in a row, while picking up 11 points in the past six games (5-0-1). That includes three out of a possible four points against the Predators, another team in the hunt for the wild card in the West.

Seattle was eliminated from the postseason chase over the weekend, as the math no longer maths. While the Kraken topped the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday, and they surprised VGK 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday, a five-game skid from March 31-April 7 proved to be too much to overcome. Now, the Kraken is relegated to the role of spoiler.

The Kings are on fire lately, and it's hard to envision the Kraken piecing it together to drop L.A., as all is now lost with the dreaded 'e' next to their name in the standings, indicating elimination.

Let's go with L.A. to get the road win, and we'll go low on the total, as Forsberg has allowed just three goals in the past three games, and the Under is 5-0 in his past five starts.

Kings ML (-142 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+105 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+861 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Predators ML (-160) vs. Sharks

Over 6.5 (-105) - Predators vs. Sharks

Under 5.5 (-102) - Kings at Kraken

Kings ML (-142) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+176 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Predators ML (-160) vs. Sharks

Kings ML (-142) at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+286 at FanDuel Sportsbook)