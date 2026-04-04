Expert NHL previews & picks for Red Wings vs Rangers and Avalanche vs Stars—top bets, parlays, odds & trends to boost your win chance in the playoff run.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Red Wings vs Rangers & Avalanche vs Stars – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of 15 games on the schedule for Saturday, including three matinee games with a puck drop betwee 12:30-3 p.m. ET. We get an Original Six matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, while the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars lock horns at 3 p.m. ET, also on ABC and ESPN+.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Saturday's MLB, NBA and NCAA Tournament Final Four action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

The Red Wings (40-27-8) and Rangers (31-36-9) meet at Madison Square Garden at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC in an Original Six matchup.

There are playoff implications, but none which include the Rangers. They're the only team in the Eastern Conference officially eliminated from the playoff picture. The biggest issue for the Blueshirts this season was an inability to win on home ice, as New York is just 12-19-7 at MSG, easily the worst mark in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings are trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. Detroit is trying to put a decade of futility in the rear-view mirror, but it still has work to do. The Red Wings are in a four-way tie with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers with 88 points. The Red Wings have 40 regulation victories, one of the tiebreakers. Both Detroit and Ottawa have a game in hand on Columbus and Philadelphia, too. The Washington Capitals are also in the mix with 85 points.

Detroit has tailed off a little, going 4-5-1 in the past 10 games, while Ottawa is 6-3-1 in the past 10 outings.

The road team has won four consecutive games in this series since Oct. 17, 2024, with the Under cashing in three straight in the series. In fact, in the past three meetings, we've had an average of just 4.0 combined total goals in the past three in the series.

We'll back the Red Wings to get the job done. John Gibson (28-19-3, 2.61 GAA, .905 SV%, 4 SO) is confirmed for Detroit, while the very giving Jonathan Quick (4-16-2, 3.20 GAA, .890 SV%, 2 SO) is set for the Rangers. He is recovered from an upper-body injury, but is that a good thing? It is if you're an Over bettor.

Red Wings ML (-142 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6 (-115 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

The Avalanche (49-15-10) and Stars (45-19-12) meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Both teams have clinched a playoff spot, and the Avalanche are on the verge of clinching the division. Colorado has 108 points through 74 games, while Dallas is in second place with 102 points, but it already has 76 games. The margin of error is super thin, and the Stars basically need to win out.

Dallas has picked a bad time to tail off, as it is just 3-5-2 across the past 10 games. Of course, the way President's Trophy teams have been snake-bitten in the postseason, maybe it's good for Dallas to let Colorado take the honor of most NHL points. The Carolina Hurricanes also have 102 points, and those three teams are the only NHL clubs in triple digits in points.

These teams have met three times this season, and all three matchups have resulted in a shootout, with Dallas winning two of those outings. The road team is a perfect 3-0 this season, and the Over has cashed in two of the meetings.

Scott Wedgewood (27-6-6, 2.19 GAA, .916 SV%, 2 SO) is likely for the Avalanche, while Jake Oettinger (30-12-6, 2.64 GAA, .899 SV%, 3 SO) is expected for the Stars.

Based on the fact all three meetings have been decided in a shootout, and the road team has been victorious in all three meetings, let's take Colorado. Go high on the total, too.

Avalanche ML (-115 at Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Over 5.5 (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+931 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Red Wings ML (-144) at Rangers

Over 6.5 (+112) - Red Wings at Rangers

Over 5.5 (-140) - Avalanche at Stars

Avalanche ML (-110) at Stars

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+223 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Red Wings ML (-144) at Rangers

Avalanche ML (-110) at Stars

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+263 at FanDuel Sportsbook)