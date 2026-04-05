Expert NHL previews & picks for Devils vs Canadiens & Blues vs Avalanche—top bets, parlays, odds & trends to boost your win chance in the playoff run.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Devils vs Canadiens & Blues vs Avalanche – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has seven games on the slate for Sunday, but we're focusing on the evening window with puck drops of 7 p.m. ET or later. There is an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET, and the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Sunday's MLB, NBA and NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

The Devils (39-34-3) and the Canadiens (45-21-10) meet at Bell Centre in Montreal, PQ on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, and that game is available for viewing or streaming on ESPN+. It is the second end of a home-and-home.

The Canadiens are giving chase to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. They're sitting with 100 points through 76 games, two points back of the Lightning, while tied with the Buffalo Sabres. Montreal has a game in hand on Buffalo, but it's going to be a three-horse race down the stretch for the division title.

The Devils are still breathing for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but just barely. New Jersey is seven points back of the Ottawa Senators for the final spot, while the Detroit red Wings (88 points), Philadelphia Flyers (88 points), Columbus Blue Jackets (88 points) and Washington Capitals (87 points), are also in the mix, and arguably have much better chances.

These teams have met twice so far this season, and regulation could not decide a winner in either matchup. And, the teams went to overtime tied 3-3 in each of the games. New Jersey won 4-3 in OT on Nov. 6 in Newark as moderate (-145) favorites as the Over (5.5) cashed, while Montreal won 4-3 in a shootout as slight favorites (-125) as the Over (6.5) also cashed on Saturday in Newark.

In Saturday's game, Montreal fired out to a 3-0 lead with goals by Jayden Struble, Ivan Demidov (PPG) and Lane Hutson, with the last goal unassisted. However, from the midway point of the second, Jersey flipped the script, with three unanswered goals from Dawson Mercer, Jack Hughes (SHG) and Timo Meier. However, Jake Allen was bested in the shootout by Jakub Dobes, who was just a little better.

In Sunday's rematch, Jacob Markstrom (22-18-1, 3.12 GAA, .883 SV%) is expected to go for the visitors, while Jacob Fowler (8-5-2, 2.55 GAA, .904 SV%, 1 SO) is likely for the home side.

Let's back the Canadiens at home as moderate favorites, but despite the total going high in the first two meetings, we'll take low on the total with both teams playing on no rest.

Canadiens ML (-148 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-105 at BetMGM)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

The Blues (32-31-12) and Avalanche (50-15-10) meet at 9:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver in the second end of the ESPN double dip.

St. Louis is still alive for a postseason spot, but time it not on its side. The Blues have 76 points through 75 points, and it sits five points back of the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot with six to play. The Blues also trail the Los Angeles Kings (81 points), San Jose Sharks (79 points) and Winnipeg Jets (78 points), while trying to hold off the Seattle Kraken (75 points).

Anyway, facing the Avalanche, who have an NHL-best 110 points, is not exactly good news for the Blues. Colorado is 24-8-5 at home this season, and on track for the NHL's President's Trophy, awarded for the most regular-season points.

Colorado won the first and only matchup so far this season by a 6-1 count on New Year's Eve in Denver, cashing on the puck line in rather easy fashion as the Over (6) came through.

St. Louis stunned the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 last time out behind Joel Hofer, and it has posted a respectable 11-2-3 mark in the past 16 games since March 1 despite selling off key components at the NHL trade deadline.

However, Colorado won a key Central Division showdown in Dallas on Saturday, 2-0 behind Scott Wedgewood. Now, Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to be in between the pipes. That's no picnic for the Blues, though, as the Avs goaltender duo have each been sensational this season.

Let's back the Avalanche on the puck line, and go low on the total.

Avalanche -1.5 Goals (+120 at Bet365 and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1098 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (-148) vs. Devils

Under 6.5 (-108) - Canadiens vs. Devils

Under 6.5 (-130) - Avalanche vs. Blues

Avalanche -1.5 Goals (+120) vs. Blues

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+268 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Canadiens ML (-148) vs. Devils

Avalanche -1.5 Goals (+120) vs. Blues

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+240 at DraftKings Sportsbook)