Expert NHL betting picks for Sunday, March 22: get top plays for moneylines and more for Golden Knights vs Stars, Sabres vs Ducks and Kings vs Mammoth.

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NHL Best Bets & Picks: Golden Knights vs Stars, Sabres vs Ducks & More – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has nine total games on the schedule, including four matinee games with puck drops of 3:00 p.m. ET or earlier. We'll focus on the evening slate of games, including the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Sunday's NBA and/or NCAA Tournament college basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

The Golden Knights (31-25-14) and Stars (43-15-11) meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

Dallas has won each of the first two meetings in this series, but each victory has only been by a single goal, including a 2-1 victory in the Metroplex on March 10 as moderate favorites (-150) as the Under (6) cashed.

Vegas suffered a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators behind Akira Schmid on Saturday, and now it's a quick turnaround with Adin Hill back in the crease Sunday. The Golden Knights have dropped three consecutive games, but they've scored a total of a single goal in the past three matchups, including a pair of shutout losses. The Golden Knights have scored two or fewer goals in six of the past eight games, and nine of the previous 12 contests since Feb. 27, averaging just 2.0 goals per game (GPG) in the span.

Dallas is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and now it is also playing on no rest. Casey DeSmith (14-5-5, 2.40 GAA, .907 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to be in the crease, while Hill (8-3-3, 3.08 GAA, .869 SV%, 1 SO) is likely.

Let's take the Stars to get the job done, based on the struggles of the Golden Knights on offense, and let's go Under.

Stars ML (-145 at Caesars and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks

The Sabres (44-20-6) and the Ducks (38-27-4) meet at Honda Center in Anaheim at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo has won three in a row in this series, including a 5-3 win at home as moderate favorites (-155) as the Over (6.5) cashed. The Sabres have won five of the past seven in the series, while the Over is 4-2-1 in the seven-game span.

The first-place Sabres make their fourth and final stop on the road trip, and they've outscored the first three teams 11-1 in three straight wins. Buffalo has won four in a row, and 12 of the past 13 games, while the Under is on a 5-0 run, and a 10-3 run across the previous 13 matchups.

The Ducks picked up a 4-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Friday as short underdogs (+115) as the Under (6.5) cashed, and Anaheim has won three straight games, going 2-0-1 with the Under going 3-0-1 in the past four games, and 5-1-1 across the previous seven contests.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17-8-2, 2.54 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to start, while Lukas Dostal (28-15-3, 3.03 GAA, .893 SV%) is likely for the home side.

We'll side with the Sabres, who have been red hot, and let's go low on the total.

Sabres ML (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (+100 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Los Angeles Kings at Utah Mammoth

The Kings (28-25-16) and Mammoth (36-28-6) meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Los Angeles doubled up Utah 4-2 in the first of three meetings this season, and that victory came in Salt Lake City as a slight favorite (-110) as the Over (5.5) just came in thanks to an unassisted empty-net goal by Joel Armia at 18:22 of the third period.

Utah suffered a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Friday as moderate favorite (-140) as the Under (6.5) cashed behind Vitek Vanecek. It's back to Karel Vejmelka (31-17-3, 2.68 GAA, .897 SV%, 2 SO) for Utah, while Anton Forsberg (11-11-5, 2.84 GAA, .900 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to be in there for the Kings.

The Kings loss 4-1 to the Sabres on Saturday, and now they play on no rest. Los Angeles is just 0-4-3 in the past seven games on no rest, while the Under is 5-2. As such, let's take Utah on the moneyline, and we'll go low on the total.

Mammoth ML (-170 at Bet365, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-102 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

6-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+2918 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-146) vs. Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (-140) - Stars vs. Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (+104) - Sabres at Ducks

Sabres ML (-111) at Ducks

Mammoth ML (-176) vs. Kings

Under 5.5 (-102) - Mammoth vs. Kings

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+402 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-146) vs. Golden Knights

Sabres ML (-111) at Ducks

Mammoth ML (-176) vs. Kings

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+592 at FanDuel Sportsbook)