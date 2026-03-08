NHL expert picks & best bets for Blues vs Ducks, Oilers vs Golden Knights & more — live odds, matchup insights & promo deals to help you win.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Blues vs Ducks & Oilers vs Golden Knights – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of five evening puck drops of 6 p.m. ET or later, including an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. ET, and the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m. ET.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Sunday's NBA and/or NCAA basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks

The Blues (24-29-9) head into Honda Center in Anaheim to battle the Ducks (35-24-3) at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and St. Louis is looking for a little revenge.

St. Louis suffered a 4-1 beating on home ice in the first installment of this season series on Dec. 1, as the Ducks cashed as light underdogs (+125) as the Under (6.5) cashed. Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov scored even-strength goals, while Chris Kreider put a bow on the scoring with an empty-net goal, while Jordan Kyrou provided the only marker for the Blues.

Ville Husso was magical against his former team, stopping 21 of 22 shots, while Jordan Binnington was pulled early after allowing two goals on just five shots. Joel Hofer went the rest of the way, kicking aside 19 of 20 shots. It was too little, too late, however.

The Blues sold off parts at the NHL trade deadline, including Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn, so that's a bit ominous for their outlook the rest of the season. Parting with that kind of defense could be bad news, although the team has banded together to win three in a row on this trip, including a 3-2 OTW in San Jose on Friday night behind Binnington. The Under has cashed in four in a row, although that might not be a long-term sign of things to come.

The Ducks outlasted the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a shootout on Friday, cashing as slight home 'dogs (-105) as the Over (6.5) connected. Anaheim is on a roll, winning seven of the past eight games, and they're expected to fold new addition John Carlson (lower body) into the mix soon.

Anaheim should have St. Louis covered here, and if you can still get the price at -170 or lower on your book, play the Ducks outright. If not, go with the puck line for a better value. Also, let's roll with the Under, which is also 3-1 in the past four games for Anaheim despite Friday's fire-wagon event.

Ducks ML (-170 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

The Oilers (30-25-8) and the Golden Knights (29-20-14) meet at T-Mobile Center at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Edmonton has won three straight meetings, while taking seven of the past eight in the series since Dec. 14, 2024. The Under is 2-1 in the past three meetings, including the final two battles of their playoff series last May.

The Oilers won 4-3 in the first and only meeting this season in Edmonton on Dec. 21, cashing as a slight home fave (-125) as the Over (6.5) came through. The Oilers fired out to a 4-0 lead in that one, as Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored even-strength goals, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of power-play goals.

However, VGK stormed back to make a game of it, as Tomas Hertl had a power-play goal in the second, and Pavel Dorofeyev had a PPG early in the third period. Mitch Marner made it interesting, slicing the lead to 4-3 at 5:49 of the third, but then no one else could figure out how to score. Carter Hart hung on for the win then, outdueling Connor Ingram.

Vegas was doubled up 4-2 at home last time out on Friday against Minnesota, and it is just 1-4-0 in the past five games, last winning in regulation in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, the first game back from the Olympic break. The Under is 3-1-1 in the past five outings.

For Edmonton, it was dropped 6-3 on home ice by the Carolina Hurricanes, and it is just 2-6-0 in the past eight games, as the Over has connected in six in a row, while going 10-0-2 in the past 12 games.

We'll definitely go high on the total, but avoid any flat sevens. If you get a line of 6.5 still, take it. And, let's back the Golden Knights on home ice.

Golden Knights ML (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Over 6.5 (-142 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+774 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ducks ML (-178) vs. Blues

Under 6.5 (-114) - Ducks vs. Blues

Over 6.5 (-144) - Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Golden Knights ML (-110) vs. Oilers

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+198 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ducks ML (-178) vs. Blues

Golden Knights ML (-110) vs. Oilers

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+218 at FanDuel Sportsbook)