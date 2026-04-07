NHL best bets for Flyers vs. Devils and Avalanche vs. Blues, with expert picks, odds, previews and parlay value for Tuesday’s slate.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Flyers vs Devils & Avalanche vs Blues – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has 11 total matchups on the docket for Tuedsay night, with the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils matching up at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN in the front-end of a doubleheader, and the Edmonton Oilers and Utah Mammoth facing off at 9:30 p.m. ET in the second end.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Tuesday's MLB and NBA action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils

The Flyers (39-26-12) and the Devils (40-34-3) meet at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. at 7 p.m. ET in the first of the ESPN double dip.

Philadelphia has nuzzled into third place in the Metropolitan Division, slipping past the skidding New York Islanders, who are now on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. That's a big reason the Isles canned head coach Patrick Roy in favor of Pete DeBoer.

The Flyers posted a 2-1 win in overtime on Sunday against the Boston Bruins as moderate favorites (-150) as the Under (6) cashed behind Dan Vladar. They also topped the aforementioned Islanders 4-1 on Friday night at UBS Arena, the final straw for Roy. The Flyers' offense has been a bit erratic lately, but good enough, averaging 2.8 goals per game (GPG) in the past five outings. Vladar has picked up the pace in the past two starts, though.

For the Devils, they still have a pulse, but their playoff chances are rather slim at this point. While the math still maths for New Jersey to get into the postseason, they're seven points back of the Ottawa Senators for the final wild-card spot with five games to play, and it likely has to win out, and do a lot of hoping that the five other teams they're facing need to falter hard.

New Jersey topped the Montreal Canadiens as slight underdogs at Bell Center 3-0 behind Jacob Markstrom, and the Devils are 2-0-1 in the past three outings, while the Over is 4-2 in the past six tries.

Philadelphia has won the first two meetings this season, picking up a 5-3 win in Newark on Nov. 29 in the most recent battle as slight underdogs (+115) as the Over (5.5) cashed, while doubling up the Devils 6-3 in Philly as slight faves (-110) as the Over (5.5) also connected.

Let's back Philadelphia to get it done as slight 'dogs on the road, while going Over on the total.

Flyers ML (+105 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 6 (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

The Avalanche (50-16-10) and the Blues (33-31-12) meet at Enterprise Center in St. Louis at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the second end of a home-and-home.

The never-say-die Blues picked up a shocking 3-2 road win as moderate underdogs (+155) to keep their postseason hopes alive. St. Louis has won four of the past five meetings, all as an underdog. In addition, the Blues have 78 points through 76 games, just three points out of the final wild-card spot, but can they upend the Presidents' Trophy frontrunners again?

St. Louis has managed a 6-1-1 mark in the past eight games, while it is 12-2-3 since March 1, collecting 27 out of a possible 34 points. That's impressive considering this team sold off Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn at the NHL trade deadline.

In Sunday's 3-2 victory, it was the Robert Thomas show, as he had a hat trick, while Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud each had three assists. In a losing effort, Brent Burns had a goal and an assist. Joel Hofer had 26 saves on 28 shots, while Mackenzie Blackwood allowed three goals on 28 shots in a super-tight contest.

It's impossible to doubt the Blues, who are the Lazarus of the Western Conference, and they just will not go away. Let's back the home side, and we'll go low on the total. The Under is 14-3-1 in the past 18 games for St. Louis.

Blues ML (+130 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-130 at Bet365, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1300 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Flyers ML (+105) at Devils

Under 6 (-110) - Flyers at Devils

Under 6 (-105) - Blues vs. Avalanche

Blues ML (+130) vs. Avalanche

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+372 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Flyers ML (+105) at Devils

Blues ML (+130) vs. Avalanche

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+273 at Caesars Sportsbook)