Expert NHL betting picks for Tuesday, March 24: get top plays for moneylines and more for Capitals vs Blues, Oilers vs Mammoth & More.

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NHL Best Bets & Picks: Capitals vs Blues, Oilers vs Mammoth & More – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has 15 games on the slate Tuesday night, including a nationally-televised game between the Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning on TNT, HBO Max and truTV at 7:30 p.m. ET. All games are available on ESPN+, with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers also available on hulu at 7 p.m. ET, and the Edmonton Oilers and Utah Mammoth at 9:30 p.m. ET, also on hulu.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Tuesday's NBA and/or NIT college basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues

The Capitals (35-27-9) and Blues (28-30-11) meet at Enterprise Center at 8 p.m. ET, and St. Louis gets its home back after hosting the first and second round of NCAA Tournament action this past weekend.

The Capitals are six points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and time is ticking. The Caps are 13-16-4 on the road, but they have a plus-12 goal differential overall.

For the Blues, the playoffs are still a possibility, but the chances are fading fast. St. Louis is eight points back of the Nashville Predators with 13 games remaining, with a game in hand. However, the Los Angeles Kings (73 points), San Jose Sharks (70 points), Seattle Kraken (71 points) and Winnipeg Jets (70 points) are also jockeying for a wild-card spot, too.

The Caps blasted the Blues 6-1 as a moderate favorite (-155) at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5 as the Over (5.5) cashed. The Over is an impressive 7-1-0 in the past eight meetings in this series dating back to March 22, 2022. St. Louis has won six of the past nine meetings, too, with the Blues winning three of the past four on home ice.

We're going to back the Blues at home, and we'll go Over based on the series trends.

Blues ML (-105 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Over 5.5 (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Edmonton Oilers at Utah Mammoth

The Oilers (34-28-9) and Mammoth (37-28-6) square off at Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+/hulu.

Edmonton has won each of the four meetings since the Utah franchise relocated from Phoenix, including a 6-3 victory in Alberta as moderate favorites (-150) back on Oct. 28 as the Over (6.5) cashed.

The Oilers were treated poorly by the visiting Florida teams this past weekend, losing both meetings by a combined 9-2. Connor Ingram is trying to hold down the fort, but he is showing cracks in the foundation. The offense is also missing Leon Draisaitl (lower body), who is out for the season. The team is going to have to band together and figure out how to replace his production somewhat.

The Mammoth edged the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime, and they've cashed in three of the past four outings. The Mammoth are averaging 3.8 GPG in the past four games, too, while the Over has a 3-2-0 edge in the past five games.

Karel Vejmelka is playing much better again, and Utah is the play here, while going Over on the total.

Mammoth ML (-135 at Bet365, Caesars and DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Over 6.5 (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

6-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+927 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blues ML and Over 5.5 - SGP (+233)

Mammoth ML and Over 6.5 - SGP (+203)

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+240 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blues ML (-104) vs. Capitals

Mammoth (-137) vs. Oilers

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+245 at FanDuel Sportsbook)