Expert NHL best bets for Sabres vs. Rangers and Capitals vs. Maple Leafs, plus top picks, totals and parlay betting angles.

NHL Best Bets & Picks: Sabres vs Rangers & Capitals vs Maple Leafs – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has just three games on the slate on Wednesday evening, with a doubleheader on TNT/truTV/HBO Max featuring the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET, and the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks squaring off at 10 p.m. ET in the second end of the double dip.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Wednesday's MLB and/or NBA action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers

The Sabres (47-23-8) and Rangers (33-36-9) meet at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET in the front end of the national doubleheader on TNT/truTV/HBO Max.

Buffalo is flying high after doubling up the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, pulling into a tie atop the Atlantic Division with 102 points, although the Lightning has a game in hand. The Montreal Canadiens are also in the mix with 100 points through 77 games, so it also has a game in hand on Buffalo. Still, whether Buffalo finishes first, second or third in the division, it's in the postseason, and deservedly so.

Buffalo hasn't been to the postseason since 2011, but it has finally snapped an NHL-record drought to make the playoffs. Now, as long as Brett Hull and/or Mike Modano do not come out of retirement, things are looking up for the Sabres.

The win over the Lightning was much needed, as Buffalo is still just 3-3-2 in the past eight games, while alternating the Under and Over in each of the past six games since March 27.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (20-9-3, 2.55 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO) allowed just two goals on 25 shots in the win over the Lightning. He is likely to be right back in there.

The Rangers were the first team in the Eastern Conference to be eliminated from the postseason, but they're playing arguably their best hockey of the season. New York has won five of the past six games, including a crippling 8-1 win over the Washington Capitals, dealing Alex Ovechkin and company a tough blow. The Rangers have allowed just a single goal in each of the first victories in the six-game span.

Igor Shesterkin is on his game, but it's too little, too late. Jonathan Quick (5-16-2, 3.10 GAA, .894 SV%, 2 SO) might get the nod in perhaps an NHL swan song.

The road team is 4-1 in the past five meetings in this series, while the Over is 4-2 in the past six installments. Let's back the Sabres to keep up the momentum, and we'll go high on the total.

Sabres ML (-148 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (+105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

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Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Capitals (39-30-9) and Maple Leafs (32-31-14) meet at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Washington heads into play with a mathematical chance at the final wild-card spot of the Eastern Conference. It has 87 points, and the Caps entered play Tuesday just three points behind the Ottawa Senators. Of course, the New York Islanders (89 points), Detroit Red Wings (88 points) and Columbus Blue Jackets (88 points) are each ahead of the Caps, so it's going to be a wild run to the finish line, with several teams ending up disappointed.

The Capitals blasted the Sabres 6-2 on Saturday, and they appeared to have a ton of momentum as they're trying to find their way into the playoffs. Then, on Sunday, Washington laid a giant Easter egg against the New York Rangers, falling 8-1. The Caps have allowed four or more goals in five of the past six games, with an average of 4.8 GPG allowed. That type of defense and goaltending is not going to help teams win a lot of games.

The Caps are 4-2-0 in the past six games, and 7-3-2 in the past 12 outings. The Over has connected in six consecutive games, with 4.7 GPG on offense, and 4.8 GPG allowed. That's a recipe for serious success on Over totals.

Logan Thompson (28-21-6, 2.52 GAA, .910 SV%, 2 SO) is likely to go for the Caps, while the Leafs counter with Joseph Woll (15-14-7, 3.32 GAA, .901 SV%, SO) in the blue ice.

Speaking of not winning a lot of games, the Maple Leafs are just 5-10-5 in the past 20 games since Feb. 25, with the Over going 3-1-1 in the past five outings, and 5-2-1 across the previous eight games. GM Brad Treliving has been fired, and huge changes are likely coming to the personnel of the Leafs. We'll see how stark the changes will be.

Capitals ML (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

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Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1056 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (-148) at Rangers

Over 6.5 Goals (+105) - Sabres at Rangers

Capitals ML (-135) at Maple Leafs

Over 6.5 Goals (-105) - Capitals at Maple Leafs

2-Leg Same-Game Parlay (+240 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (-148) at Rangers

Over 6.5 Goals (+105) - Sabres at Rangers

2-Leg Same-Game Parlay (+240 at DraftKings Sportsbook)