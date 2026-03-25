Expert NHL picks for March 25: Bruins vs Sabres & Rangers vs Leafs previews, best bets, parlays, odds, and expert insights to boost your winnings.

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NHL Best Bets & Picks: Bruins vs Sabres & Rangers vs Maple Leafs – Expert Game Previews

The National Hockey League (NHL) has just two games on Wednesday's slate, with the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres matching up at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV/HBO Max, while the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs renew acquaintances in an Original Six battle on ESPN+, also at 7:30 p.m. ET.

We'll provide single plays and parlay opportunities you could potentially pair with Wednesday's MLB opener, NBA and/or NIT Tournament college basketball action. Good luck with all of your plays! Let's get started.

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For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

The Bruins (39-24-8) meet the Sabres (44-20-7) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo in the nationally-televised game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boston currently occupies the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division, while holding a slim one-point edge over the Ottawa Senators (85 points) and New York Islanders (85 points), while Boston is up two points on the Detroit Red Wings (84 points). The Bruins have 11 games remaining in the regular season, so the clock is ticking, and all points are important.

The Sabres have yet to clinch a playoff spot, but they currently lead the Atlantic Division by two points over the Tampa Bay Lightning, although Tampa Bay has a game in hand. Buffalo hasn't made the postseason since 2011, when the team lost in seven games to the Philadelphia Flyers. This Buffalo team is not only going to the playoffs, but it looks like it might have some staying power.

This is the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams. Boston has won two of the first three meetings, although Buffalo won 4-1 on Dec. 27 in the most recent meeting at KeyBank Center. In fact, the home team has won four in a row since April 6, 2025, while the Under is 6-3-0 across the previous nine battles in this series.

Joonas Korpisalo (11-9-4, 2.72 GAA, .891 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start in net for the visitors, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17-8-2, 2.54 GAA, .910 SV%, 1 SO) is projected for the home side.

Let's stick with the home-team trend in this series, backing the first-place Sabres, and we'll also roll with the Under. However, don't bet Buffalo straight up, as it costs you twice as much risk as your potential return. Only play the Sabres as part of a multi-leg parlay.

Sabres ML (-200 at Bet365, BetMGM, BetRivers and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Under 6.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Rangers (28-34-9) travel to meet the Maple Leafs (30-29-13) at Scotiabank Arena, and not many people would have predicted that this would be a matchup between the two bottom teams in the Eastern Conference standings, but here we are.

New York has managed a 19-16-2 record on the road this season, while Toronto has a 17-12-8 record on home ice. Both teams have a minus-27 goal differential on the season.

The Rangers put up a good fight at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, but they lost 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators as the Under (6) cashed. Goalie Igor Shesterkin lost for the third straight start, but he has received a total of just five goals of offensive support in the skid.

The Maple Leafs doubled up the Boston Bruins on the road Tuesday, 4-2, cashing as a moderate underdog (+160) while showing some rare sign of life. Anthony Stolarz was effective in the victory, but it's Joseph Woll (14-13-6, 3.17 GAA, .905 SV%, 2 SO) who figures to be in the crease in the second half of the back-to-back set.

Both of these teams have been disappointing overall this season. We have to look to the goaltender matchup, and Shesterkin is a better netminder than Woll. There is also no Auston Matthews, as he is out for the season due to a knee injury. The Maple Leafs have struggled to score on the regular, and the Rangers have also had issues lighting the lamp. As such, let's go with the Under as our primary play, while backing New York lightly.

Rangers ML (-110 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-125 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Parlay Strategy and Super Parlay Picks for NHL Betting Slates

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+723 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (-200) vs. Bruins

Under 6.5 (-125) - Sabres vs. Bruins

Under 6.5 (-110) - Rangers at Maple Leafs

Rangers ML (-115) at Maple Leafs

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+180 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (-200) vs. Bruins

Rangers ML (-115) at Maple Leafs

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+243 at FanDuel Sportsbook)