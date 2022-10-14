FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a relatively quiet four-game slate before a very busy Saturday. The Rangers are the only team that played the previous night before. Note the Sharks, Lightning, Blue Jackets, Canadiens and Red Wings are playing the first game of a back-to-back.

The marquee matchups will be Lightning-Jackets and Habs-Wings. Jackets starter Elvis Merzlikins is expected to get his first start of the year after sitting out the opener due to illness. There's a huge gulf between the two teams in terms of success and ability, but their games have always been closer than anticipated.

The Habs are coming off a huge win over the rival Leafs and faced an improved Wings squad in an Original Six matchup. Jake Allen is already confirmed to be the starter, meaning Sam Montembeault will start on Saturday if you're keeping track.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at SJ ($8,300): Andersen showed well in his season debut by making 31 saves and allowing only one goal against Columbus. The Sharks won't be a much tougher opponent as they really only have one scoring line and a patchwork defense. While Andersen's career record against the Sharks (7-8-1) isn't very good, his .927 Sv% and 2.45 GAA suggests he is and the Canes offense will provide enough goal support.

Alex Nedeljkovic, DET vs. MON ($7,900): The Wings have not announced their starter, but Nedeljkovic is expected to be in net. Montreal beat Toronto in part because of Matt Murray's poor play. The Wings are deeper at every position.

VALUE PLAYS

Nicholas Paul, TB at CBJ ($3,900): Paul started as the Bolts' No. 2 center in the opener, but moved back to the left wing at practice with Steven Stamkos at center. The Lightning are trying to balance their offense, and Stamkos brings a lot of playmaking ability that had been previously lacking in the first game against the Rangers.

Justin Danforth, CBJ vs. TB ($3,900): Patrik Laine's injury means Danforth moves up to the top line opposite Johnny Gaudreau with Boone Jenner at center. He offers some scoring talent having potted 10 goals in 45 appearances for the Jackets last season and previously led his KHL and Liiga clubs in scoring. The Lightning may start backup Brian Elliott, saving Andrei Vasilevskiy for Saturday's clash with Pittsburgh.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. NYR ($5,200): Note Perfetti will play on the wing, even though he's listed as a center. He's their most NHL-ready prospect and expected to inject some life into a top-six that's become stale. Perfetti is expected to skate with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler on the second line and feature on PP2.

LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Canadiens

Dylan Larkin (C - $6,600), Lucas Raymond (W - $6,300), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $5,700)

All three should be on PP1, providing a lot of extra value beyond their 5-on-5 action. Despite their season-opening win, the Habs' D wasn't particularly sharp and were outshot by nine.

Hurricanes at Sharks

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $4,600), Martin Necas (W - $4,900), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $7,900)

The big takeaway from the Canes' first game was just how good Kotkaniemi looked. He played 15 solid minutes and finished with an assist and blocked shot, while Svechnikov pitched in with a goal and Necas added three points. The Sharks' top shot blocker, Mario Ferraro, is questionable for Friday after suffering an injury in practice.

DEFENSEMEN

Moritz Seider, DET vs. MON ($6,500): Seider is almost in the league's top tier of defensemen. He may not boast Adam Fox's ($7,200) offensive upside, but he certainly can contribute in multiple categories like Victor Hedman ($7,400). The divide between these three marquee defensemen for Friday's slate isn't that big.

K'Andre Miller, NYR at WPG ($4,800): That's now two straight games in which Miller has notched a point in what is predicted to be a breakout season. He's logged at least 20 minutes in each of the two games and contributes in multiple categories. With the way the Rangers have been playing, the Jets enter as big underdogs.

Chris Wideman, MON at DET ($3,900): There's some sneaky upside in Wideman, who quarterbacks the Habs' top power play headlined by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The Red Wings finished with the worst PK last season at 73.8 percent, and it's doubtful they've significantly improved.

