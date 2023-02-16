FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's an eight-game Thursday, the second-busiest weekday this week, giving DFS managers plenty of options to choose from. Only the Red Wings will be playing the second half of their back-to-back as they travel through Alberta, while the Knights and Flyers are both playing their first games of the week, ensuring that they will be fresh.

Note four games will be available for the Late Night slate and two for the After Hours slate. All eight games will be available through the Main slate.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at WSH ($7,700): Bobrovsky is a much safer play when he doesn't have to face Alex Ovechkin, who has taken a leave of absence due to the death of his father. Bobrovsky still has the occasional stinker, but otherwise he's been pretty good allowing only one goal in four of his past six starts.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ at STL ($7,800): Vanecek has not lost in regulation in 2023 and he has allowed more than three goals just once since Dec. 15. The Blues offense may be red-hot, but the Devils have also done a good job defensively lately, allowing 30 shots or less in four times in their past eight games. The Devils offense should be able to provide enough goal support to pull off the win.

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. NSH ($8,100): Jeremy Swayman should also be a good choice in this matchup. The Bruins are by far the league's best team and the Preds are without top scorer Filip Forsberg. Ullmark will be going for his third straight win and note the Bruins have been dominant at home with a league-best 22-2-3 record.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CBJ ($8,200): Hellebuyck missed the previous game due to illness and should be ready to start. He allowed only one goal against the Hawks on 32 shots in his previous start and the Jackets offense (137 goals scored, 31st in the league), is only marginally better than the Hawks' (127 goals, 32nd).

VALUE PLAYS

Paul Cotter, VGK vs. SJ ($3,900): Cotter has scored a goal in consecutive games playing on a line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault. They've been a very effective scoring line for the Knights lately, and another strong performance from Cotter might increase his salary, putting him out of reach as a value play.

Jakob Pelletier, CGY vs. DET ($3,700): Pelletier has continued to skate on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. There's some added upside with his role on the power play, playing on a unit with his usual linemates plus Noah Hanifin and Andrew Mangiapane. The Red Wings have a middling PK that ranks 18th, increasing Pelletier's chances of scoring a point.

Olle Lycksell, PHI at SEA ($3,100): The Flyers spread out their ice time so it's difficult to single out a player, but note Lycksell is playing on a line with Kevin Hayes and Scott Laughton. Lycksell is getting bottom-six minutes overall but he's been more productive lately with three shots on goal in his past two games. The former sixth-round pick was AHL Lehigh Valley's top scorer when he was called up, so there's some offense in his game.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, MON at CAR ($3,000): Someone's got to do the scoring for the Habs and their first line remains their best bet. Harvey-Pinard was held off the scoresheet in his most recent game but he's otherwise been great, scorings six goals in 10 games.

LINE STACKS

Red Wings at Flames

Dylan Larkin (C - $7,600), David Perron (W - $6,200), Robby Fabbri (W - $4,700)

This is an unconventional stack because Larkin's wingers at even strength are Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $4,300) and Dominik Kubalik (W - $6,000), but considering how unreliable both of them have been in fantasy, you can sub them with Perron and Fabbri instead. Perron and Fabbri play with Larkin on the power play, which is where they've scored some of their points lately, and note Larkin and Fabbri are on multi-game point streaks while Perron had two assists in his last game.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ at VGK ($8,200): Karlsson's having a historically good season on offense and the Knights are playing their third-string in Adin Hill after losing Robin Lehner before the season and Logan Thompson just recently. Karlsson doesn't have the same high-volume shooting floor as Roman Josi, but his higher scoring rate more than makes up for it.

Moritz Seider, DET at CGY ($6,400): Seider's on a five-game point streak and really showing why he's a franchise-level defenseman after a poor first half. Playing with Ben Chiarot again with Jake Walman out has somehow not tanked Seider's game. Since Jan. 1, Seider ranks sixth among defensemen with 18 points in 18 games.

