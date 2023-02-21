FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are nine games for Tuesday's slate. Coming off a busy holiday Monday with six games, the Flyers and Ducks will be playing their second half of their back-to-back.

As the playoff races and trade deadline approaches, several teams are jostling for playoff position. Among the key games are Wild vs. Kings and Capitals vs. Red Wings. Due to the number of games, note three games are featured on the Express slate and four on the After Hours, while all nine games are available on the Main slate.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. ANH ($8,900): This should be a lopsided affair with the Lightning going up against one of the league's worst defensive teams. Vasilevskiy is coming off a loss in his previous start and it's rare for him to lose two in a row, having done that just twice this season. Otherwise, he's 10-2-0 so far this season in the game after a loss in regulation.

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. STL ($8,500): Andersen has the occasional blow up but he's been solid since January, going 8-1-0 with only 18 even-strength goals allowed in 10 games. The Blues have mustered only three goals in their past three games and after trading Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari also lost middle-six winger and prospect Jake Neighbours to injury Sunday against the Sens.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. PHI ($8,300): Jack Campbell has lost three straight starts, all in extra time, which means Skinner could draw the start. The Oilers don't defend very well but that shouldn't be a big issue against the Flyers, who may not have top scorer Travis Konecny in the lineup after he suffered an injury Monday.

Ville Husso, DET at WSH ($7,400): The Caps have scored just six goals in three games during Alex Ovechkin's absence, and he's questionable for this matchup even though he's expected to return this week. Husso's four-game winning streak was snapped against the Kraken but he sports a 4-2-0 record and a .919 save percentage through six games in February and getting plenty of goal support from his offense.

VALUE PLAYS

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM vs. PHI ($4,000): Yamamoto has not scored a point in two games since his return but he's getting the scoring chances. He's expected to play on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman and there might be more ice time to go around after the Oilers played with 17 skaters in their previous game. The lineup could change, but if Yamamoto stays on that line, he should get plenty of scoring chances.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, MON at NJ ($4,700): It's gotten to the point where Harvey-Pinard is getting out of reach as a value play, but he's still flies under the radar for most DFS lineups. He's maintained his spot on the top line on the Habs and in the past four games has scored both of his goals on the power play.

LINE STACKS

Red Wings at Capitals

Dylan Larkin (C - $7,700), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $4,300), Robby Fabbri (W - $4,700)

It's Dominik Kubalik instead of Fabbri on this line at even strength, but Kubalik ($6,000) has a higher salary and hasn't been nearly as productive. Both Bertuzzi (six points in five games) and Fabbri (five-game point streak) are excellent value plays on their own as well. Along with Larkin, all three feature on the Wings' top power play unit.

Canucks at Predators

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,600), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,500), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,900)

Beauvillier's been excellent since joining the Canucks, scoring six points in seven games. Playing with Pettersson certainly helps, who's coming off a five-point performance against the Flyers. Kuzmenko is the wild card on this line because he occasionally gets benched for poor defensive play, but otherwise he's got tremendous upside as a scoring winger at even strength and on PP1.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. MON ($7,600): Hamilton's been an offensive force all season and he has one of the highest floors due to his propensity to shoot the puck. He's been rather "quiet" with two helpers in two games, but the Devils offense is expected to dominate and Hamilton should have an easy time picking up a point or two.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NSH ($7,100): The Canucks continue to score goals even after trading captain Bo Horvat, and Hughes is tied for second in the league among defensemen in assists with 47. He's shooting the puck a lot more lately, which helps raise his fantasy floor.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. STL ($7,000): Burns rounds out three of the better power play quarterbacks available for Tuesday's slate. He's on a three-game point streak and remains one of the league's best high-volume shooters. The Canes managed to score six goals on the Blues in their previous meeting with Burns providing two points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.