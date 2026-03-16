Key NHL category pickups for last-minute lineup help include Anze Kopitar, who is ramping up offensively down the stretch, generating four goals on 22 shots and five assists in his last 11 games.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your squads.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, Rangers (37% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Lafreniere's stock has risen rapidly due to a red-hot start to March. He has amassed six goals and five assists in seven outings while occupying a top-line role with Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault. The 24-year-old Lafreniere has two power-play markers and 19 shots on net during that span. Dating back to Jan. 31, he has lit the lamp nine times and has 15 points in 11 contests. The surging Rangers have won four straight games and play four times this week.

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, Blues (33% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/PP

Snuggerud has registered eight goals and 20 points in his past 16 outings. He has earned 42 shots on target and 19 hits over that span. Through eight games in March, he has picked up five goals, 11 points, 25 shots and nine hits. He is playing superbly on the team's top line with Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway, who have both heated up down the stretch. The 24-year-old Snuggerud possesses plenty of long-term potential in keeper formats, and he should be a worthwhile addition for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. The Blues play only twice this week, but he is a popular pickup, and time may be running out to get him on your roster.

Anze Kopitar, C, Kings (29% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP/Faceoffs

Kopitar is ramping up offensively down the stretch, generating four goals on 22 shots and five assists in his last 11 games. He has reached the scoresheet in six of his seven March appearances, with four goals and three helpers. He has two tallies and one assist on the power play during that period. He has received a boost while skating between Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe down the stretch. The 38-year-old Kopitar also ranks 19th in the league with 551 faceoff wins, thanks to a 55.9 winning percentage. He is doing his best to extend his final season in the NHL, as the Kings battle for a playoff spot. Los Angeles has four games scheduled for this week.

Bobby McMann, LW, Kraken (25% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/PP

McMann starred in his Seattle debut on Saturday, earning two goals, one assist, four shots on net and four hits in a 5-2 win over Vancouver. He missed two straight games with the Maple Leafs for roster-management purposes before being traded to the Kraken. He had to miss another three games while obtaining his work visa and was obviously eager to play in Saturday's match. He even notched his second power-play goal with the Kraken while tacking on an assist, four shots and two hits in Sunday's 6-2 victory over Florida. McMann could be an intriguing pickup down the stretch if he continues to see playing time on Seattle's top line and first power-play unit. The Kraken play three times this week.

Connor Ingram, G, Oilers (24% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Edmonton has anointed Ingram as the team's No. 1 netminder, making him a solid roster choice for fantasy managers in need of a starter. While he continues to deal with consistency issues, he should see an increase in playing time and could pick up victories on the strength of the Oilers' offensive firepower, even on nights when he isn't at his best. After receiving a vote of confidence from the coaching staff, he stopped 26 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Nashville. He has gone 2-0-1 in his last four appearances while allowing only eight goals on 96 shots. Edmonton plays three home games this week.

Owen Power, D, Sabres (17% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Blocks

Power has accounted for three goals, four assists, 11 shots on net and 10 blocked shots in his last eight appearances. During his three-game point streak, he has notched one goal and two assists. Although Power is behind last year's career-high 40-point pace, he already has tied his previous best with seven goals. If he remains productive offensively during a four-game week for Buffalo, Power should provide solid category coverage for potential fantasy managers.

Ryan McLeod, C, Sabres (16% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/SH/Faceoffs

McLeod is one point away from reaching 50 for a second straight season. He has played superbly for the Sabres in a secondary role since being acquired from Edmonton in July of 2024. He has amassed five goals, 22 assists and 34 shots on target in 28 appearances since the calendar flipped to 2026. McLeod has four power-play helpers and four shorthanded points (three goals, one assist) during that stretch. He ranks second in the NHL with six points while killing penalties, including a league-leading five goals. He also sits first on the team with 518 faceoff wins despite a 47.5 percent success rate. McLeod has plenty of upside ahead of a four-game road trip this week.

Brayden Schenn, C/LW, Islanders (15% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Schenn contributed six assists in his last six games and has added 10 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 13 hits during that stretch. He has chipped in two helpers in his last three outings while occupying a second-line role at even strength and a spot on the top power-play unit. Schenn was hot and cold with the Blues before being acquired by the Islanders ahead of the trade deadline. If he continues to produce offensively, the 34-year-old should be a solid addition in banger leagues during a four-game week for New York.

Mavrik Bourque, C/RW, Stars (12% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Bourque appeared as a recommendation a couple of weeks ago, when he was available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues. While his rostered percentage is climbing, he remains an under-appreciated option with high offensive upside. He has compiled five goals on 31 shots, eight assists and 21 hits in his past 13 matches. He has picked up at least one point in six of his seven appearances in March. The 24-year-old Bourque is a great fit on the top line alongside Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston. Dallas plays four times this week.

Fraser Minten, C, Bruins (7% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Minten has heated up in spurts this season while collecting 15 goals and 30 points across 66 contests. He has just one goal in his last 11 outings, but he has 17 shots, 10 blocks and 20 hits during that time. He also moved up to the top line between David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Washington. The 21-year-old Minten has under-the-radar upside if he maintains that role across a four-game week for Boston.