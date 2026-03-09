Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your squads.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Chris Kreider, LW, Ducks (32% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Kreider has compiled six goals, 14 points and 26 shots on net in his last 13 appearances. He serves as the veteran presence on Anaheim's top line with Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier, who have been co-leading the team's charge offensively. The 34-year-old Kreider has four multipoint efforts in his past nine outings. He owns a great deal of upside with Anaheim poised to play four times on the road this week.

Mats Zuccarello, RW, Wild (26% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Zuccarello continues to be a consistent offensive threat this season. He has formed a productive partnership with Kirill Kaprizov on Minnesota's top line at even strength and on the power play. The 38-year-old Zuccarello has 12 goals, 26 assists, 87 shots on net and 15 points with the man advantage through 44 appearances. In his last nine outings, he's notched four tallies, eight points and 21 shots. Zuccarello has four power-play points (one goal, three assists) over that stretch. He should be a productive pickup during a four-game week for the Wild.

Joel Hofer, G, Blues (22% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Hofer has allowed two goals or fewer in each outing during his four-game winning streak, and he earned a 22-save shutout victory over Anaheim on Sunday. St. Louis plays four times in six days this week, which sets up Hofer and Jordan Binnington to rotate two starts apiece. It would make sense for Hofer to face Carolina on Thursday and Winnipeg on Sunday. Hofer blanked the Hurricanes on Jan. 13 with 33 saves, and he has gone 1-1-0 with a 1.02 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in two contests against the Jets this season.

Jamie Benn, C/LW/RW, Stars (15% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/PP

Since late January, Benn has rediscovered his scoring touch. He has accounted for four goals, 12 points, 12 shots on net and 15 hits in his past 10 outings. While occupying a role on Dallas' top power-play combination during that stretch, he has three helpers. The veteran power forward is clicking with Matt Duchene on the second line, and Dallas has three home games scheduled for this week. As a result, Benn is an intriguing fantasy pickup, especially for managers in banger leagues.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Bruins (15% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Arvidsson has heated up in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign. He has amassed 11 goals and 18 points in 22 games since the calendar flipped to 2026. He is known as a high-volume shooter, and he is credited with 64 shots on target during that period. Arvidsson has two goals on seven shots and three helpers over his current three-game point streak. He is playing superbly on Boston's second line this season. The Bruins play three times this week, including twice at home, giving Arvidsson solid value.

Sean Walker, D, Hurricanes (13% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Walker has been an excellent source of hits (100) and blocks (96) this campaign. Since the end of February, he has built up some offensive momentum as well. He has two goals and four assists across his five-game point streak. He has nine shots, seven blocks and four hits during that stretch. His point production upswing is unlikely to last, but it gives him outstanding category coverage if it lasts into a three-game week for Carolina.

Tony DeAngelo, D, Islanders (13% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks

DeAngelo has pick up at least one point in five of his last six appearances. He has one goal, five assists, 13 shots on net and nine blocked shots during that span. While he doesn't get much power-play time, he has been steady offensively recently. He has some all-around upside going into a three-game week for New York.

Yegor Chinakhov, LW/RW, Penguins (8% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Chinakhov has been a great addition for Pittsburgh since being acquired from Columbus in late December. As a member of the Penguins, he has 11 goals, 17 points and 58 shots on net across 25 contests. He's had success alongside Evgeni Malkin, but Malkin still has three more games left to serve on his five-game suspension for slashing Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin on Thursday. In the meantime, Chinakhov remains an offensive factor since joining a combination with Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. The 25-year-old Chinakhov has one goal and two helpers in the last two contests. He makes for a solid addition heading into a three-game week for Pittsburgh.

Collin Graf, LW/RW, Sharks (4% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Graf's three-game point streak ended in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders, but he has collected one goal and three helpers in his last four outings. He added 11 shots on net and seven hits during that span. Offensively, he's been hot and cold during the 2025-26 campaign. However, a top-line role alongside Macklin Celebrini gives Graf considerable upside ahead of a four-game week for San Jose.

Matias Maccelli, LW/RW, Maple Leafs (3% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Maccelli has lit the lamp in three straight games while adding two assists during his five-game point streak. He found the scoresheet in seven of his past nine outings, collecting six goals on 20 shots and two helpers during that span. The 25-year-old forward is clicking on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander at even strength. Maccelli possesses plenty of under-the-radar value going into a four-game week for Toronto.