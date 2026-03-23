Andersen has stopped 102 of the 117 shots he has faced during his five-game winning streak. It has been a challenging season for the 36-year-old netminder, but he has been splitting time with Brandon Bussi , and that trend will probably continue down the stretch. Andersen could get the first half of Carolina's back-to-back against New Jersey on Saturday. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Devils this season while allowing only four goals on 52 shots. The veteran netminder has plenty of upside with a stingy team in front of him.

Landeskog returned to the lineup in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington after missing seven straight games due to a lower-body injury. He filled the scoresheet with one goal, two shots, three hits and one block in the contest. The Avalanche captain had two goals, five helpers, 17 shots and six hits in six games after returning from the Olympics. If he remains healthy, he should be a productive member of Colorado's top six down the stretch. The Avalanche play three times this week.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your squads.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your squads.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Gabriel Landeskog, LW/RW, Avalanche (36% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Landeskog returned to the lineup in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington after missing seven straight games due to a lower-body injury. He filled the scoresheet with one goal, two shots, three hits and one block in the contest. The Avalanche captain had two goals, five helpers, 17 shots and six hits in six games after returning from the Olympics. If he remains healthy, he should be a productive member of Colorado's top six down the stretch. The Avalanche play three times this week.

Frederik Andersen, G, Hurricanes (33% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Andersen has stopped 102 of the 117 shots he has faced during his five-game winning streak. It has been a challenging season for the 36-year-old netminder, but he has been splitting time with Brandon Bussi, and that trend will probably continue down the stretch. Andersen could get the first half of Carolina's back-to-back against New Jersey on Saturday. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Devils this season while allowing only four goals on 52 shots. The veteran netminder has plenty of upside with a stingy team in front of him.

Casey DeSmith, G, Stars (24% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

DeSmith has lost his last two outings and had his worst performance of the season last Monday against Utah, allowing five goals on 21 shots in a 6-3 defeat. However, he has generally been solid for the Stars in 2025-26. He had a four-game winning streak before that start and owns a 14-6-5 record this season. Dallas plays four times this week, and he could be between the pipes twice if the team splits contests evenly. DeSmith should play at least once, with the Stars set to visit Pittsburgh on Saturday and Philadelphia on Sunday.

Gabe Perreault, RW, Rangers (19% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Perreault has taken advantage of his time as a member of New York's top six in March, generating four goals and eight assists through 10 games. He has been a great fit alongside Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere on the first line. Despite dropping the second power-play unit, the 20-year-old Perreault will likely continue to log heavy minutes during the team's final contests of the 2025-26 campaign. The Rangers have four games scheduled this week, including three with home-ice advantage.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Bruins (17% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Arvidsson's four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 4-2 win over Detroit, but he has been a valuable source of secondary offense for Boston down the stretch. He has compiled 15 points, including seven goals on 25 shots, in his last 16 games. He has become more of a puck distributor than a finisher in March, earning three goals, eight helpers and 20 shots through 10 outings. Arvidsson possesses solid offensive upside ahead of a four-game week for the Bruins.

Jonathan Marchessault, RW, Predators (14% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Marchessault has been much better after struggling through most of the first half of the season. After dealing with offensive inconsistency and injuries, he has rebounded with four goals and 15 points in his past 21 appearances. He has also registered 53 shots on net and 24 hits during that span. He has been seeing time alongside Filip Forsberg at even strength and on the top power-play combination. The 35-year-old Marchessault provides just enough category coverage to be helpful for fantasy managers ahead of an important four-game week for Nashville.

Gage Goncalves, C/LW, Lightning (10% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Goncalves has accounted for five goals and 11 points in his last 11 appearances. Since returning from a lower-body injury, he has lit the lamp four times on 12 shots while adding three helpers, six blocked shots and 14 hits in seven outings. Following the Olympic break, he has been seeing time in Tampa Bay's talented top six. He has been playing alongside Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel lately. Goncalves makes for an intriguing roster choice ahead of a four-game week for the Lightning.

Noah Cates, C, Flyers (5% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Cates has been all over the scoresheet since returning from the Olympic break, amassing five goals and 12 points in his last 13 matches. He has earned 18 shots on target, 11 blocked shots and 16 hits during that stretch. He has three goals on eight shots and one assist over a three-game point streak. He has been clicking alongside Matvei Michkov recently. The 27-year-old Cates has plenty of upside in deeper banger leagues if he can carry this momentum into a four-game week for Philadelphia.

Connor Brown, RW, Devils (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Brown has notched three goals and nine assists in his past 10 appearances. His three-game point streak ended in Friday's 2-1 loss to Washington, but he logged 23:04 of ice time in the contest. He has received a significant offensive boost while skating alongside Jack Hughes at even strength and on the top power-play unit. With New Jersey set to play four times this week, the 32-year-old Brown has a great deal of under-the-radar upside.

Anton Frondell, C, Blackhawks (2% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Frondell netted 20 goals and added eight assists in 43 regular-season games for Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2025-26. He is poised to join Chicago this week to get his first taste of NHL action. The Blackhawks selected the 18-year-old forward with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He should see playing time alongside Connor Bedard at even strength and on the top power-play unit. Frondell has considerable potential in keeper formats, and he is worth keeping an eye on down the stretch in deeper standard leagues, especially with Chicago set to play four times on the road this week.