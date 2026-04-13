Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits in dynasty leagues or late additions for the fantasy playoffs in standard formats, there should be plenty of options to help your squads.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, Blues (36% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Snuggerud has ramped it up in the fourth quarter of the NHL season. He has the most points among rookies during that span, with 17 (seven goals, 10 assists) in 17 games. He also leads all first-year players with 16 even-strength points over that stretch. Snuggerud has registered one goal on 16 shots and four assists in his past four outings. He also has 69 hits across 67 games this campaign. The 21-year-old winger has fit in nicely with red-hot linemates Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway down the stretch. St. Louis plays three times this week, including twice at home.

Dmitry Orlov, D, Sharks (23% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/Hits

Collecting seven assists (three on the power play), 16 shots on goal, 11 hits and seven blocked shots in his last nine outings, Orlov has been productive down the stretch. He shifted off the first power-play unit in a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Saturday, but he has maintained a top-pairing role late in the year. His category coverage makes him an intriguing option heading into San Jose's season-ending, three-game road trip.

Carter Hart, G, Golden Knights (19% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury, Hart has won four consecutive starts while allowing only seven goals on 97 shots. He had a light 10-save effort against Vancouver on Tuesday, but he made at least 30 stops in each of his wins over Edmonton and Colorado. Hart should get at least one of Vegas' final two games and he could play in both. Vegas hosts Winnipeg on Monday before concluding the regular season with a home contest against Seattle on Wednesday.

Anton Forsberg, G, Kings (13% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Forsberg has played superbly in April, stopping 103 of 107 shots faced during a four-game winning streak. He made 27 saves in a 1-0 shutout victory over Edmonton on Saturday, which helps his case to see the bulk of the starts during the Kings' season-ending road trip. The team probably will roll with the hot hand with a playoff spot on the line. Los Angeles plays three times in four nights, starting with Monday's matchup in Seattle. The Kings visit Vancouver on Tuesday before wrapping up against Calgary on Thursday.

Porter Martone, RW, Flyers (12% rostered) for Goals/Shots/Hits/PP

Since turning pro at the end of March, Martone has been all over the scoresheet. Following a successful freshman season with Michigan State University, the 19-year-old forward has amassed three goals, seven points, 27 shots on target and 11 hits in his first seven NHL appearances. Martone has been skating in a top-six role at even strength and has a spot on the top power-play combination, where he has two of his three goals and one assist. Philadelphia plays two games on home ice this week and can end a five-year playoff drought with one victory.

Anton Frondell, C, Blackhawks (10% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/Hits

Frondell has looked impressive since his NHL debut against the Islanders on March 24. He has compiled three goals, nine points, 30 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and eight hits through his first 10 appearances as a member of the Blackhawks. After starting on Connor Bedard's wing, Frondell remains productive while centering the second line between Tyler Bertuzzi and Ilya Mikheyev. The 18-year-old Frondell has two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak. He also still sees time with Bedard on the first power-play combination. Frondell possesses considerable value in keeper formats. Thanks to the category coverage he provides, he also has the potential to be a solid depth pickup in standard leagues. Chicago hosts Buffalo and San Jose on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, to finish its 2025-26 campaign.

Matthew Coronato, RW, Flames (7% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Coronato has accumulated four goals on 34 shots and 14 points (four on the power play) in the last 14 games. He has two point streaks of five straight games during that span and has one goal and four helpers over his active five-game spree. After some ups and downs, he has been consistent down the stretch in the team's top six. Calgary plays twice at home to close out the 2025-26 regular season against the Avalanche and Kings on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

A.J. Greer, LW, Panthers (3% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Greer has been productive down the stretch for the injury-ravaged Panthers. He has accounted for five goals, nine points, 18 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 21 hits in his last 10 outings. Due to the absence of several forwards from the lineup, Greer is logging time in Florida's top six and is taking advantage of the increased responsibility. The Panthers finish the 2025-26 campaign with home games against the Rangers and Red Wings on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Easton Cowan, LW/RW, Maple Leafs (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/PP

Cowan is playing well late in the year while occupying a top-six position. He has picked up two goals, four assists, eight shots on net and eight hits in his last six outings. The bulk of his recent production has come on the first power-play unit, where he has two goals and two helpers. The 20-year-old forward is benefiting from an increased role and has solid all-around upside for Toronto's final two games of 2025-26.

Jonathan Toews, C, Jets (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP/Faceoffs

Toews has generated points in bunches this season while struggling through some lengthy offensive droughts. However, he could finish the regular season on a high note after notching two goals on five shots and two helpers during a three-game point streak. During that span, he has two power-play points, including an assist, while skating on the first unit, and he has won 27 of his 40 faceoffs. Winnipeg plays three times, including twice on the road, to finish the 2025-26 regular season.