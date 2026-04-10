In the final Waiver Wire column of the NHL regular season, Evan Berofsky breaks down which teams have the most games left to play, and recommends rookie Ryan Leonard in a three-game week for the Capitals.

It's the final five days of the regular season. Make them count.

While most head-to-head leagues will soon be ending or are already over, roto/daily formats last until Thursday. Due to the brief window, it's a good idea to grab players on teams that'll be appearing more times and/or fighting for positioning. Here's a breakdown of the remaining games:

Two games: BUF

Three games: The entire Eastern Conference (except for BUF), DAL, MIN, NSH, CHI, EDM, ANH, VGK

Four games: COL, UTA, STL, WPG, LA, SJ, SEA, CGY, VAN

While you shouldn't exclusively focus on players from the nine clubs with four games, the extra potential output could help. At the same time, more prominent performers only getting two or three outings can't be ignored.

That closes out another season of the Waiver Wire column. Enjoy the summer and see you again in 2026-27!

(Rostered rates as of Apr. 10)

Forwards

Ryan Hartman, MIN (Yahoo: 30%): The Wild are at full-strength and aiming to advance deep in the playoffs. That may not eventually happen, though they've been scoring a lot of late. Hartman has helped the cause by contributing an eight-game run during which he's gone off for seven goals, five assists, 20 shots and 65 faceoff wins centering the first even-strength line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Even though he's only on Minnesota's second power play, the latest offensive surge and elite linemates make him a must-add target.

Elias Lindholm, BOS (Yahoo: 28%): After being separated for a while, the trio of Lindholm, David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie were reunited during five-on-five and combined for six points on Tuesday. Lindholm hasn't been offensively consistent and missed time earlier on, yet has collected his best haul in three years. The Bruins look to be a safe bet for one of the Wild Cards, but they'll still want to carry momentum going in. That means Lindholm and others should be motivated to produce, which can only benefit your fantasy rosters.

Logan Stankoven, CAR (Yahoo: 23%): Stankoven has potted seven goals over his last six outings – three of those PPGs – on 14 shots to go with two assists, five hits, and 38 faceoff wins while averaging 16:43. He operates as Carolina's No. 2 pivot next to Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall while joining the pair on the lead man-advantage. As someone who can provide in a few areas within a potent attack, Stankoven shouldn't be available in roughly three of every four Yahoo! leagues.

Ryan Leonard, WAS (Yahoo: 15%): It's been a pretty solid rookie campaign for Leonard as he's notched 42 points, 146 shots and 119 hits. He's also accumulated 14 PPPs while usually in the middle-six. Leonard's ice time fluctuates, but he's been reliable on offense and doesn't seem to mind laying out opponents. His talent may come in handy during the stretch drive as the Caps try to navigate their way out of a congested playoff battle. Add Leonard before others catch on.

Jake DeBrusk, VAN (Yahoo: 13%): DeBrusk's coverage numbers would probably be much higher if he were on a contender that regularly found the back of the net. He still boasts enough skills to get the job done, which has happened since Mar. 24 via five goals, an assist and 26 shots while working on the top trio and power play. Getting to team up with Elias Pettersson and the likes of Brock Boeser and Marco Rossi while up a man should help anyone's stat line.

Christian Dvorak, PHI (Yahoo: 12%): Philly's been on a heater the last month, going 11-4-1 and currently sitting third in the Metro Division. That's been accomplished thanks to the entire lineup, including the efforts of a couple under-the-radar players. Dvorak has played in the NHL for a decade mainly as a secondary scoring source but has already significantly surpassed his career-high that ultimately led to a five-year extension. As the Flyers' second center – and frequent PP participant – he's gone off for 16 points, three PPPs, 39 shots and 197 faceoff wins across the last 21 appearances while skating 19:37 a night.

Jack Roslovic, EDM (Yahoo: 5%): With Zach Hyman hurt, another vacancy opened on the Oilers' lead man-advantage that's been filled by Roslovic. And since that switch four games ago, Roslovic has registered a PPG, three assists, seven shots, eight hits and four blocks. It's possible Hyman will be rested until the first round, leaving Roslovic with a prime opportunity to pad his numbers on a league-leading unit.

Easton Cowan, TOR (Yahoo: 3%): The disappointment for Leafs' fans started earlier than usual this season as they struggled and sold at the Deadline. Losing Auston Matthews also didn't help, though that's only created more chances for others. Cowan had been mired in the bottom half of the depth chart until Bobby McMann was traded to Seattle. The first four matchups netted a goal and two assists, though the next nine only saw him find the scoresheet once. Teaming up with John Tavares and William Nylander finally caught up to Cowan, as he's grabbed five points – three of those PPPs – seven shots, and five hits from the last five while logging 19-plus minutes.

Defensemen

Devon Toews, COL (Yahoo: 45%): Sam Malinski was discussed last week as someone who'd be able to do more with Cale Makar sidelined. And Toews is in a similar situation paired with Malinski at even-strength and recently installed on the Avs' top power play. Even though nothing has been produced while up a man since the promotion, he's been busy the last 10 games recording six assists, 10 shots, 11 blocks, and a plus-12. We're probably not seeing Makar again until the playoffs, so Toews should be able to maintain this run.

Philip Broberg, STL (Yahoo: 32%): It's a third time for Broberg in this column as he leads the way on the Blues' back end, holding prominent placement while the club still gets to face another four opponents. He had a seven-game scoring streak stopped on Sunday during which he tallied two goals and six assists on just under 23 minutes a night – 2:35 of that quarterbacking St. Louis's first PP. Broberg is set to be one of the organization's cornerstones for the foreseeable future and will be provided as much responsibility as he can handle.

Gustav Forsling, FLA (Yahoo: 28%): Florida continues to be decimated by injuries throughout the lineup and sits near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. While the two-time defending champs won't three-peat, there will be enough fantasy opportunities the rest of the way. Forsling represents the Panthers' only experienced blueliner, so he's been averaging 23:44 the last nine outings and notching five assists, 20 shots and 14 blocks. He's also been covering on the second man-advantage after Aaron Ekblad broke a finger. Give Forsling a chance based on his latest output and with upcoming matchups against three defenses (Leafs, Rangers, Red Wings) that have looked shaky of late.

Adam Larsson, SEA (Yahoo: 10%): The Kraken are also out of the postseason picture and carry a bottom-10 attack. While Larsson sometimes supplies scoring, he's more known for his secondary stats. Going back to Mar. 24, he's managed five points to go with 25 shots, 16 hits and 16 blocks. If you're looking for help in the non-offensive categories, Larsson gets four more games to boost those totals.

Goaltenders

Jesper Wallstedt, MIN (Yahoo: 48%): After a midseason lull, Wallstedt is playing superbly, with a 1.96 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last eight appearances. Filip Gustavsson has posted a 3.15/.877 line during that same stretch, yet won five of nine and picked up a shutout. The duo is alternating starts of late, with Gustavsson presumably still Minnesota's No. 1. As the playoffs approach, expect Wallstedt to keep receiving work behind a solid defense and hot offense.

Carter Hart, VGK (Yahoo: 19%): The Golden Knights haven't lost in regulation since the coaching change. Adin Hill kicked off that run by beating Vancouver and then fell in a shootout on Thursday while dropping his previous three. Hart stepped in between and won three straight where he only allowed a combined five goals. He's seemingly taken over the lead role from Hill, though both netminders should both be involved as Vegas tries to catch the Oilers for the Pacific Division lead. Give Hart the slight edge for now and monitor the situation.

Players to consider from past columns: Dylan Cozens, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith, Troy Terry, Gabriel Landeskog, Owen Tippett, Artturi Lehkonen, Carter Verhaeghe, Pavel Zacha, Jared McCann, Cole Perfetti, Nick Schmaltz, Mats Zuccarello, Anthony Cirelli, Brock Nelson, Patrick Kane, Zach Benson, Tyler Toffoli, Alexis Lafreniere, Adam Fantilli, Dawson Mercer, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Bertuzzi, Anze Kopitar, Dylan Holloway, Jimmy Snuggerud, Blake Coleman, Brock Boeser, Viktor Arvidsson, Sean Monahan, Jamie Benn, Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Eberle, Bobby McMann, William Eklund, Anthony Mantha, Alexander Wennberg, Jordan Kyrou, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ivan Barbashev, Mikael Granlund, Will Cuylle, Brayden Schenn, Anders Lee, Josh Doan, Chris Kreider, Frank Nazar, Matty Beniers, Luke Evangelista, Anthony Duclair, Eeli Tolvanen, Pavel Buchnevich, Boone Jenner, Anton Lundell, Mason Marchment, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jason Zucker, Matt Savoie, Beckett Sennecke, Connor McMichael, Jake Neighbours, Lawson Crouse, Yegor Sharangovich, Mikael Backlund, Vasily Podkolzin, Matt Duchene, Gabe Perreault, Zachary Bolduc, Marco Rossi, Jack McBain, Jonathan Toews, Alexandre Texier, Egor Chinakhov, Jack Quinn, Mackie Samoskevich, Evander Kane, Alex Laferriere, Teuvo Teravainen, Charlie Coyle, Chandler Stephenson, Noah Cates, Connor Brown, Porter Martone, Peyton Krebs, Matthew Coronato, Mavrik Bourque, Braeden Bowman, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jackson Blake, Jonathan Marchessault, Dmitri Voronkov, Ridly Greig, Justin Sourdif, Kaapo Kakko, Eetu Luostarinen, Ross Colton, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Arseny Gritsyuk, Collin Graf, Conor Garland, Matias Maccelli, James van Riemsdyk, Fabian Zetterlund, Oliver Kapanen, Corey Perry, Ben Kindel, Taylor Hall, Andre Burakovsky, Emmitt Finnie, Igor Chernyshov, Andrew Copp, Fraser Minten, Jordan Staal, Erik Haula, Ryan McLeod, Filip Hronek, Brock Faber, Drew Doughty, Mattias Ekholm, Brandt Clarke, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Andersson, Sam Malinski, Ivan Provorov, Zeev Buium, Esa Lindell, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Mike Matheson, Sean Walker, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, Bowen Byram, Jake Walman, Kris Letang, K'Andre Miller, Vladislav Gavrikov, Dmitry Orlov, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Tony DeAngelo, Zayne Parekh, Rasmus Sandin, Jake McCabe, Jared Spurgeon, Simon Edvinsson, Cole Hutson, Artyom Levshunov, Owen Power, Logan Stanley, Hampus Lindholm, Darren Raddysh, Brent Burns, John Klingberg, Jordan Spence, Olen Zellweger, Ryan Pulock, Sean Durzi, Radko Gudas, J.J. Moser, Justin Faulk, Alexandre Carrier, Damon Severson, Mattias Samuelsson, Josh Manson, John Marino, Matt Roy, Cam York, Uvis Balinskis, Nate Schmidt, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Spencer Knight, Brandon Bussi, Dan Vladar, Jakub Dobes, Stuart Skinner, Akira Schmid, Jet Greaves, John Gibson, Alex Lyon, Joel Hofer, Yaroslav Askarov, Casey DeSmith, Jordan Binnington, Frederik Andersen, Jacob Fowler, Tristan Jarry, Philipp Grubauer, Cam Talbot, Alex Nedeljkovic, David Rittich, Connor Ingram, Jake Allen, Anton Forsberg, Jonathan Quick, Kevin Lankinen, Joonas Korpisalo, Elvis Merzlikins