Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change

I've seen people offer more support for a fallen stranger than the Leafs showed their captain. Remember when Anthony Stolarz (47 percent Yahoo!) called the club out in October for commitment and culture? It got swept under the rug…

10 games and a $10,000 fine would have been heroic for someone leaving the bench. But that didn't happen either. A verbal poke check was all she wrote.

Team captain Auston Matthews (77 percent Yahoo!) was lying on the ice after an obvious dirty hit that the entire arena saw EXCEPT his mates on the ice. No one thought twice about ripping Radko Gudas (15 percent Yahoo!) a new one. They jawed at him as he finally got to the box.

Two years ago, Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig (7 percent Yahoo!) in the head for firing a slap shot into an empty net. I'll repeat that, but slower. A slap shot into an empty net.

Yoo-hoo, Easton Cowan (2 percent Yahoo!) was waiting for a leader to step up. Wait - is that an oxymoron? Or is it rhetorical? Both? The 6-foot-5 passenger, Brandon Carlo (1 percent Yahoo!) was also waiting.

I have a take-it-or-leave-it attitude toward hockey fighting even though I used to pen a weekly column on the sin bin for Rotowire.com . But I do have a strong opinion on team chemistry.

I have a take-it-or-leave-it attitude toward hockey fighting even though I used to pen a weekly column on the sin bin for Rotowire.com . But I do have a strong opinion on team chemistry.

I'm looking at you, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander (60 and 98 percent Yahoo!, respectively).

Yoo-hoo, Easton Cowan (2 percent Yahoo!) was waiting for a leader to step up. Wait - is that an oxymoron? Or is it rhetorical? Both? The 6-foot-5 passenger, Brandon Carlo (1 percent Yahoo!) was also waiting.

Two years ago, Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig (7 percent Yahoo!) in the head for firing a slap shot into an empty net. I'll repeat that, but slower. A slap shot into an empty net.

Team captain Auston Matthews (77 percent Yahoo!) was lying on the ice after an obvious dirty hit that the entire arena saw EXCEPT his mates on the ice. No one thought twice about ripping Radko Gudas (15 percent Yahoo!) a new one. They jawed at him as he finally got to the box.

10 games and a $10,000 fine would have been heroic for someone leaving the bench. But that didn't happen either. A verbal poke check was all she wrote.

I've seen people offer more support for a fallen stranger than the Leafs showed their captain. Remember when Anthony Stolarz (47 percent Yahoo!) called the club out in October for commitment and culture? It got swept under the rug…

This is about a Stage 4 cancer in the Leafs' DNA. Do. Not. Act.

I'm about to give up on a lifelong commitment to a franchise. Corporate greed. Disdain for fans. Disgust for each other. I need a new team. I do love Chicago. But the Leafs have to go.

Now, let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Boston (16 percent Yahoo!) -- I've talked about Arvidsson before, so I'll keep this short. He heads into Monday with points in five of his last six games (two goals, five assists) and is two goals from his sixth 20-goal campaign. Arvidsson's output could be a touch one-dimensional as he's only on PP2. But points are points.

Mavrik Bourque, RW/C, Dallas (12 percent Yahoo!) -- Bourque is on the Stars' top line while Mikko Rantanen (99 percent Yahoo!) is on the shelf with a lower-body injury, and he's flashing real skill with eight points - including six assists - from his last seven contests while only held off the scoresheet once during that span. His offensive ceiling will be limited long-term playing behind Rantanen, but he can help right now. And there's always fantasy space for a high-upside, top-six playmaker on an elite squad.

Vladislav Gavrikov, D, New York Rangers (8 percent Yahoo!) -- Gavrikov owned the Wild on Saturday as he rang up a goal - his 13th of the season - with two assists, including one on the man-advantage. He's registered nine points - four of those goals - across the last eight appearances to go with 14 PIM and 13 shots. And those 13 goals (yeah, who knew?) put him even with Rasmus Dahlin (99 percent Yahoo!) for eighth in the NHL. Yes, Rasmus Dahlin. Yes, eighth in the NHL. This is Gavrikov's year. Honor it by rostering him if he fills a need.

Arseny Gritsyuk, LW/RW, New Jersey (1 percent Yahoo!) -- Gritsyuk has been impressive this month having delivered three goals, three assists, one PPA and 16 shots through six matchups. He's also notched a couple of multi-point efforts during this stretch. Gritsyuk's value is also one-dimensional - he's a lover, not a fighter. Or a hitter. Or a blocker, for that matter. Yet he could help if you only need scoring.

Connor Ingram, G, Edmonton (24 percent Yahoo!) -- Ingram is currently the top dog in Edmonton and needs to be rostered in a lot more leagues. His game isn't perfect, but it's considerably better than Tristan Jarry's (27 percent Yahoo!). Ingram beat Vegas last Sunday and Colorado on Tuesday. He then fell to St. Louis in OT on Friday the 13th. And started Sunday against Nashville. Ingram may allow a few too many goals, but wins are wins. And no, I won't rub it in that Stuart Skinner (48 percent Yahoo!) has been better than both netminders currently wearing orange and blue. OK, so I lied. I just did.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, New York Rangers (37 percent Yahoo!) -- Lafreniere has infuriated you and me all season long. But I'm willing to forgive and forget given his recent heat. He had a three-game goal streak (five goals, two assists) snapped on Saturday that's part of a 11-game, 15-point run (nine goals, six assists; 28 shots) that started on Jan. 31. Lafreniere's rostering jumped 19 percent over the weekend. He's one point from equaling last season's output. A first-line gig can deliver a lot, even if this is simply a low-pressure, out-of-the-playoffs situation.

Bobby McMann, LW, Seattle (25 percent Yahoo!) -- McMann got his get-off-the-Titanic-for-free card at the deadline, and the tides pushed him right into a massive debut with the Kraken on Saturday. He slid in on Matty Beniers' (23 percent Yahoo!) left flank and promptly potted two goals - including one on the power play - and an assist during a 5-2 win over Vancouver. McMann has already recorded 21 goals and the undrafted winger is working to secure his future with a new contract. He could be the boost that both you and Beniers need to finish strong. Check out their chemistry Sunday night, and then act.

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, San Jose (8 percent Yahoo!) -- Nedeljkovic beat Boston on Thursday and Montreal Saturday. The Sharks need wins as they were only one point ahead of the Kraken and Kings for the final Western Wild Card heading into Sunday's action. The net is his with Yaroslav Askarov (37 percent Yahoo!) out with a lower-body injury. But the teal won't be afraid to roll the hottest hand anyway, and Nedeljkovic currently fits that criteria.

Gabe Perreault, RW, New York Rangers (6 percent Yahoo!) -- Perreault goes into Monday on an absolute high. He's on the Rangers' lead trio while riding a four-game, seven-point run (two goals, five helpers) with three of those points coming while up a man. Long-term, Perreault will be a second-line playmaking winger who receives first PP duty. But right now, he's playing up and taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa (33 percent Yahoo!) -- Pinto set up both Ottawa goals Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Ducks. That gave him two goals, five assists and 14 shots from his last five contests before Sunday. Add on seven hits, four blocks and 29 faceoff wins (.580), and you have a surprising multi-category contributor from the Sens' third line. Pinto may never be a true fantasy pivot, though he's only one point from equaling his career mark (37) over 55 games, which he set last season across 70 appearances.

Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus (19 percent Yahoo!) -- Provorov has quietly shown an offensive flair this month to the tune of six points - two of those goals - through eight outings heading into Tuesday night. He's also blocked 14 shots over that span while directing 16 shots on net. Provorov is on pace for a 32-point, 135-block season. He's a great option for your last D spot if you need those bruise points.

Jason Zucker, LW, Buffalo (11 percent Yahoo!) -- Zucker rang up a three-game goal streak this past week, which included his fifth game-winner to lead the Sabres from only 48 outings. Yep, that's more than Tage Thompson (99 percent Yahoo!; four GWGs) during 67 matchups. And eight of Zucker's 20 goals have come on the man-advantage. He's a clutch player with experience who could be the kind of floor raiser you need at this point of the season.

Back to the changing teams.

Montreal might be a good replacement for Toronto. I like their youth and that jersey is iconic. The Avs are sexy. So are the Wild. And the Sharks are surprisingly fun, but I can't do teal. Call me shallow. I don't care. I want my money to go to something I'd actually wear.

Now, the Kraken's glow-in-the-dark third jersey is pretty sweet...

Until next week.