Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing

Mar. 6 is the NHL trade deadline. It's the second-biggest hockey holiday in Canada after free agency opens. Or maybe third after the Entry Draft.

Is it wrong to treat hockey as a religion?

Sports consumption is changing. Footie and cricket are huge north of the 49th parallel. But hockey is still about pure devotion. And coffee conversations about what the Leafs should do.

Feels a lot like fantasy, doesn't it. Buy? Sell? Stand pat? I'll trade you my bag of pucks for your star…

Trade deadline day can wreck havoc on your fantasy roster. Players can struggle to fit into a new squad - have you ever hit the ground running on your first day at a new job? First month? Thought not. And high flyers from sellers can also become role players on playoff squads.

And there goes your advantage. Gulp.

Sure, there are those who seem appealing from a pure hockey perspective. I don't think there's a single difference maker from a fantasy perspective. Unless the Panthers pull the chute on Sergei Bobrovsky (95 percent Yahoo!). But he's also struggled this season. Or if St. Louis sings the blues and deals away Robert Thomas (69 percent Yahoo!).

I wonder if Bill Guerin would pull another biggie and deal Jesper Wallstedt (58 percent Yahoo!). And maybe to Florida… after all, he wasn't afraid to move Zeev Buium (30 percent Yahoo!), a likely franchise difference maker in a couple years. Guerin also made some tough calls to build the Gold-winning Team USA, and he's bent on getting that silver chalice and gaudy ring in June.

I decided to blow things up in my home dynasty league. Six teams of 55 players (23 active) with a 20-player minor roster. We've been friends for decades. I won last year. This one? I'm fourth with a .421 winning percentage.

Yes, small leagues can swing like that. That's why they're fun.

I sent out Jack Eichel (100 percent Yahoo!) and Mason Lohrei (3 percent Yahoo!) for Trevor Zegras (72 percent Yahoo!), Artyom Levshunov (6 percent Yahoo!) and first-round junior picks in 2026 and 2027. I then bundled the white-hot Steven Stamkos (82 percent Yahoo!), Jonathan Huberdeau (11 percent Yahoo!) and Cole Eiserman (1 percent Yahoo!) for Lukas Dostal (79 percent Yahoo!) and a first in 2027.

She was sitting second overall, but had lost Mark Stone (88 percent Yahoo!) to injury Sunday and was already hurting with Sidney Crosby (99 percent Yahoo!), Mikko Rantanen (100 percent Yahoo!) and Kevin Fiala (57 percent Yahoo!) sidelined. Huberdeau was a throw-in for next year. She's a Flames' fan until the death. But she needed goals up front, and Stammer does that. Maybe Huberdeau does it next year too.

Lastly, I sent out Tomas Hertl (91 percent Yahoo!), John Carlson (92 percent Yahoo!) and Joel Hofer (19 percent Yahoo!) for Buium, Beckett Sennecke (48 percent Yahoo!) and Jack Ivankovic (0 percent Yahoo!). This infusion of youth for my 27-30 year-old players will have me quickly back in contention.

There were a lot of moving parts, and I still don't know exactly where I stand for this week. But I love that my seven-man D corps is now built around Cale Makar (100 percent Yahoo!), Rasmus Dahlin and Jake Sanderson (both 99 percent Yahoo!), Noah Dobson (97 percent Yahoo!), Jackson LaCombe (91 percent Yahoo!), Buium and Levshunov, with Zayne Parekh (15 percent Yahoo!), Brandt Clarke (62 percent Yahoo!) and Cole Hutson (1 percent Yahoo!) on deck.

Fantasy hockey is fun. Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW/C, Washington (35 percent Yahoo!) -- Dubois is looking every bit the player who set a career-high in points last season (66 in 82 games). Maybe it's size or maturity, or even improving health, though he brings a confidence to the ice in D.C. that lifts his team. And Dubois is even getting a rhythm at the dot (34-for-62; 54.8 percent) over the four contests since returning. He's being added to rosters in waves, so check his availability.

Taylor Hall, LW, Carolina (2 percent Yahoo!) -- Hall came out of the break on fire with two goals, three assists, and four shots from only two outings. It's courtesy of a second-line gig, which could disappear depending on the day. Hall still knows how to put up points, so you can do way worse off the wire.

Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis (19 percent Yahoo!) -- Hofer beat Minny on Sunday and Seattle on Thursday, with just one goal allowed in each. He's been the future for the Blues - that future is about to be now. The net is already half his, and there are major rumblings Jordan Binnington (46 percent Yahoo!) is headed out of town. Get on board.

Dylan Holloway, LW/C, St. Louis (39 percent Yahoo!) -- Holloway came off the IR with a bang by posting a hat-trick with an assist and generally became a Kraken killer during a 5-1 victory on Thursday. He's still getting his feet under him - that's what rehabbing an ankle injury will do. Holloway's racked up 12 shots in three and has even gingerly started to hit again. It's only three across three appearances, though more will come once he trusts that ankle.

Simon Holmstrom, RW, NY Islanders (2 percent Yahoo!) -- Holmstrom is a frequent flyer on my lists, in a hot-cold, hot-cold kind of way. But maybe that's changing. He's actually delivered nine points - including seven assists - and 11 shots in his last nine games. Holmstrom's also skating on the Isles' first power play, even if he hasn't been lucky there over that span. It's a matter of time. He could be a sneaky play for a minimum bid, especially if you're streaming. Consistently warm is better than a freeze/scald, especially in head-to-head where one bad week right now can take you out of the hunt.

Josh Norris, C, Buffalo (20 percent Yahoo!) -- Norris remains one of my favorite Sabres. Maybe it's empathy as his propensity for injury seems completely unfair, especially with his talent. He's recorded 20 points through 22 games and heads into Tuesday with two goals, one assist and five shots from his last two contests. Wrap Norris in bubble wrap and take the chance. He can be a difference maker… until he isn't.

Cole Perfetti, LW/RW/C, Winnipeg (20 percent Yahoo!) -- Perfetti has continued his hot streak out of the break by bookending it with three points (six games total) on each side via three goals, three assists alongside 24 shots and five hits. One of those markers was a game winner and another one came on the power play. Perfetti has struggled with injuries this season and his overall numbers have dropped off last year's 50-point pace, though the talent is there. It might as well be on your squad as you head into your playoffs.

Vasily Podkolzin, LW/RW, Edmonton (14 percent Yahoo!) -- Podkolzin is a potential gem. He was 11th overall in the NHL hits on Sunday with 175, and he can score. And play up the lineup. Podkolzin came out of the break with a goal - a game-winner - and power-play assist over his first three outings while adding 10 hits, nine shots and two blocks. Podkolzin actually leads the Oilers this season with five GWGs. Yeah, even with that high-octane group. His role could increase with Andrew Mangiapane (1 percent Yahoo!) hitting the wire on Sunday, likely in prep for a trade.

Owen Power, D, Buffalo (11 percent Yahoo!) -- Power hasn't filled the boots of a first-overall draft pick… yet. Especially in a league where players quickly get written off before they grow into their game. Power has been solid since play resumed with an assist, plus-3, seven shots, five blocks, one hit and two PIM through three matchups. It's modest, but it's considerably better than most defenders, except those in formats that are offense-only. Power upped his bruise points of late with nine blocks in the three before the break. I won't hold my breath on him, but I'm also not kicking him to the curb.

Matt Savoie, RW/C, Edmonton (2 percent Yahoo!) -- Savoie is hotter than that door knob in Home Alone riding a three-game, six-point scoring streak that includes five assists and seven shots. Savoie is getting time in the top-six with the talent to play with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl (both 100 percent Yahoo!). His goal also came on the man-advantage, so the production isn't completely one-dimensional. Call it lightning in a bottle or hitching his wagon to a star or whatever you think fits the best. Don't miss out on this as Savoie boasts high first-round talent, and it's simply been waiting for the right chance.

Logan Stanley, D, Winnipeg (9 percent Yahoo!) -- Stanley has been surprisingly productive this season going into Sunday with 99 PIM, 94 hits, 68 blocks, 66 shots and 20 points - including a whopping nine goals - across 57 appearances. And since the break, he's managed two assists (one PPA), 12 shots and four hits. That PPA was the first of his NHL career (259 games). Stanley won't hit 30 points this year, though his sudden goal scoring coupled with his muscle means he can be your MTAP (More Than A Pylon) in multi-cat leagues.

Daniil Tarasov, G, Florida (5 percent Yahoo!) -- There are persistent rumors the Panthers are headed for a sell-off, and Sergei Bobrovsky (95 percent Yahoo!) may be moved. No, it's not because he won't sign a new contract - Bob doesn't like to negotiate during the season, and that's all it is from his perspective. There's no deal because he'll be 38 to start next year, and his game is on the decline. The Kitties shouldn't sign him. It's business. So I hope they take a deal if there's one to be had. Enter Tarasov, unless a goalie comes back in a trade. A couple years ago, the former Blue Jacket showed glimpses of starter potential. And his current 2.79 GAA and .903 save percentage are also promising. Get ready to pounce if Bobrovsky packs his bags. A starter is a starter is a starter…

Back to the trade winds.

No NHL team can change things like I flipped my team on Sunday afternoon. But the ones who successfully retool on the fly can really make things fun in their cities.

Like Bill Guerin did when he got Quinn Hughes (100 percent Yahoo!). He just fits in a Minny. Amirite or amirite?

Some deals don't work out the way you want. I told you about a big one I made about five/six weeks ago, maybe more. A bad week this past one has been on the outside of the playoffs looking in. I already miss Cutter Gauthier (92 percent Yahoo!), but I had to try.

Good luck on your moves. And your team's deals too. This game should feel fun, so make it fun again. Pull the trigger without overthinking. Honestly? You'll be thrilled by the rush. Guaranteed.

Until next week.