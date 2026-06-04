NHL Best Bets & Picks for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes - June 4 - Game 2 Predictions

The Stanley Cup Final got off to a scintillating start in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes put on a show at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., with the visitors taking the 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Carolina fans packed the arena to the gills, and it was a festive atmosphere, as the franchise attempts to win its first Stanley Cup since 2006. Vegas, in the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in nine seasons, is looking for its second-ever championship. The team needs three more wins after the high-scoring affair, and the Golden Knights seized home-ice advantage with the road victory. However, there is plenty of hockey remaining.

Vegas won both regular-season meetings by a combined 10-4 score, including a 6-3 win in Raleigh on Oct. 28. However, both of these teams have changed so much since then, and you shouldn't put too much stock into the result of the regular season, as both meetings took part in late October.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

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Expert NHL Best Bets for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes got off to a quick start, as Nikolaj Ehlers scored on the first shot of the game against Carter Hart. In fact, Ehlers' goal just 25 seconds into the game was the third-fastest in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final, and fastest since Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers lit the lamp just 21 seconds into Game 1 of the 1976 Cup Final.

Hurricanes fans liked that, and they liked a Jalen Chatfield flip pass to Ehlers, who cashed in a breakaway at 12:08 of the first period. That made it Ehlers 2, Golden Knights 0, and the Lenovo Center crowd was at full throat. But, Shea Theodore quieted the party down at 13:28 when he roofed one against Frederik Andersen just 80 seconds later.

That was the first of three periods with a total of three combined goals in a topsy-turvy and seesaw affair. It wasn't a pretty picture for those expecting an Under result, and it wasn't a game without miscues. The Golden Knights had 18 giveaways, while Carolina had 16 giveaways. The Hurricanes also had seven takeaways, to just three for the Golden Knights.

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

The Hurricanes outshot the Golden Knights at a 29-to-23 margin, but it wasn't incredibly lopsided like Carolina's giant shot disparity against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final. That's because Vegas is much more talented and speedy than Montreal, and it showed in Game 1.

The Golden Knights were a little more physical as well, which was a tad surprising, recording 35 hits, to just 26 for the home side. Vegas had a narrow advantage in faceoffs, logging a 50.8 percent mark in faceoff wins. Vegas was 0-for-3 on the power play, while Carolina was 0-for-2. The Golden Knights had 16 blocked shots, to 13 for the Hurricanes.

In the second period, Ivan Barbashev started a rough five minutes for Andersen and the defense, as he scored 30 seconds out of intermission. At 4:35, William Karlsson scored a go-ahead goal with Mitch Marner and Brett Howden picking up the assists. However, Jordan Staal leveled the score at 3-3 with a helper to K'Andre Miller, and it was tied going to the room.

However, like they did in the second, Vegas fired out of the chute in the third, with Brett Howden scoring his 11th goal of the postseason just 81 seconds in the final period of regulation. Howden has played incredibly well in the playoffs, as he managed just 12 goals and 22 points in 58 regular-season games, but he already has 11 postseason goals.

At 11:19 of the third, Shayne Gostisbehere took advantage of a turnover, scoring an unassisted goal to make it 4-4. However, Tomas Hertl netted the winner at 16:36, and Vegas was able to hang on despite a late flurry with the extra attacker.

Andersen allowed five goals on 23 shots in the loss, and he has allowed 10 goals on 44 shots in the past two series openers. However, he is still 12-2-0 with a 1.65 GAA and .920 SV% with three shutouts in 14 playoff games. Meanwhile, Hart improved to 13-4-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .920 SV% in 17 postseason games.

We're going to back the Hurricanes on home ice as moderate favorites. It's only Game 2, but this is a must-win game for Carolina. The team hasn't lost consecutive games in the postseason, and it has dropped just two games overall. However, based on the crazy pace of Game 1, we'll keep going Over until these teams start building a little more animosity, and the hitting, checking and defense starts to pick up.

For Carolina to have success, Seth Jarvis and the top scoring line will have to get going. He has just two goals and four points in the past eight playoff games since Game 3 of the Philadelphia series. Let's take Jarvis to get at least one point in Game 2. If he doesn't get on the stat sheet with at least one helper, the rest of our parlay is likely going to be in trouble as well.

For the Vegas side, Pavel Dorofeyev was blanked with a minus-1 rating on three shots on goal. The Golden Knights also went without a power-play goal. I think Dorofeyev gets on track, and I predict that he strikes on the man advantage.

Hurricanes ML (-162 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-118 at BetMGM)

Seth Jarvis - 1+ Points (-160 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Pavel Dorofeyev - Anytime Goal Scorer (+210 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Thursday's Picks

4-Leg NHL Gigantic Game 2 Parlay (+3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (-162) vs. Golden Knights

Under 5.5 (+110) - Golden Knights at Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis - 1+ Points (-160)

Pavel Dorofeyev (+210) - Anytime Goal Scorer

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+234 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (-162) vs. Golden Knights

Under 5.5 (+110) - Golden Knights at Hurricanes

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+375 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Seth Jarvis - 1+ Points (-160)

Pavel Dorofeyev (+210) - Anytime Goal Scorer

10-Leg NHL Crazy SOG Parlay (+435 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

*Only bet as part of a multi-leg parlay, never straight up