NHL Best Bets & Picks for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes – June 2 - Game 1 Predictions

The Stanley Cup Final is here, and it's not the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers for a third consecutive season. No, we get the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, and it should be a good series.

I am located outside of Raleigh, N.C., so it's a pretty exciting time in this area. There are a lot of outsiders who complain that this isn't a hockey town or area. Fans selling out games in less than half an hour, and the resale market with tickets over $1,000 for nosebleed seats says otherwise. In fact, I play hockey twice per week in the area, including sometimes on the same sheet of ice as the Canes at their practice facility. The adult leagues have an extensive wait list, as it is virtually impossible to find a roster spot. And, with the success of the Canes, that excitement is sure to grow. If you're a businessperson looking to make money, build a few sheets of ice in the Raleigh area. They will come!

I would imagine the excitement is the same in the desert for the Golden Knights, too. They're still not even a decade old, but Vegas has had wild success on the ice, making it to the Stanley Cup Final for a third time, including a win in 2023. Hockey is alive and well in emerging markets, whether the snotty folks in traditional areas want to admit it or not. It's always funny to me to see fans in other areas complain that their sport doesn't belong in the south, the southwest -- because anywhere it isn't a frozen tundra year-round doesn't deserve hockey. Why would you want your sport to be limited to certain areas? Hockey is great, and it's awesome to see new fans come online every day.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $1,500 in bonus bets.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Expert NHL Best Bets for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

While the Golden Knights aren't necessarily off for a record 12 days like the Hurricanes were prior to the Eastern Conference Finals, VGK has been sidelined since May 26. So, perhaps the rust will be on the other foot, or something like that.

Carolina was off for 12 days after sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round, and it was awful in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens following the lengthy layoff. After the Golden Knights swept the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, can we expect a similar rusty effort after a full week off?

VGK has won six straight playoff games since last tasting defeat in Game 4 in Anaheim in the second round. Yeah, it's been a while. The goaltending of Carter Hart was superb in the WCF, as he allowed just seven total goals in the series. Many say the Avalanche were banged up, and it was true, but still, that was your Presidents' Trophy-winning team, and Colorado had tremendous depth, and Vegas ran roughshod over it.

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Meanwhile, Carolina limited Montreal from accessing the neutral zone all series long. The Hurricanes' lockdown defense prevented the Canadiens from many high-danger scoring chances, and you can expect Carolina's approach to be very similar, as it looks to throw a blanket on Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, and others.

The key to this series will be Carolina staying disciplined and not allowing the VGK power play to gain confidence, too. Pavel Dorofeyev is a player not many casual fans recognize, but he is about as deadly a sniper on the man advantage right now.

Frederik Andersen, who played with a heavy heart in Game 5 against the Canadiens following the suicide of friend and agent Claude Lemieux, has been locked in during these playoffs. He was laser-focused against the Habs despite the emotional turmoil of the shocking off-ice events. Many of the Hurricanes also knew Lemieux because they were teammates with his son, Brendan Lemieux, in Raleigh. It's a storyline no one in red and white wanted, but it is certainly a part of the narrative.

After going 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .874 SV% in the regular season, Andersen is playing, perhaps, the best hockey of his career. He is 12-1-0 with a 1.41 GAA and .932 SV% with 3 SO in 13 playoff starts, and he is neck-and-neck with Marner for favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding postseason player. Andersen should see a lot more rubber than the Canadiens threw at him, though.

It comes down to the goaltenders, which gives Carolina a slight edge. It comes down to the home-ice advantage, which gives Carolina an edge in Game 1. It comes down to rust, too, which has VGK dealing with it slightly more than the Canes. It's three things John Tortorella and the Golden Knights will have to overcome. I like the Hurricanes to win a low-scoring game at home. Remember, though, VGK swept the regular-season series, including a 6-3 win back on Oct. 28 under former coach Bruce Cassidy.

Hurricanes ML (-150 at Caesars and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Under 5.5 (+100 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook)

Frederik Andersen Over 22.5 Saves (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Tuesday's Picks

3-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+390 at FanDuel Sportsbook)