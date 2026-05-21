With only one game scheduled for Thursday, lineups will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap is $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina is a heavy favorite on the Moneyline for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes haven't lost yet in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, while the Canadiens have won two straight seven-game series. The Over/Under for the matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR vs. MTL ($11,700): Ehlers has notched two goals on four shots and one assist in his last three outings. He produced four points, including two assists, and 10 shots on net across three regular-season appearances against Montreal in 2025-26

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Jakub Dobes, MTL at CAR ($10,000): Frederik Andersen ($10,400) is an intriguing option for Thursday's slate. He has the best save percentage (.950) and goals-against average (1.12) in the playoffs. However, Dobes should see more shots and could pile up saves, even if the Hurricanes ultimately emerge victorious. He has a 2.52 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 14 starts this postseason. Dobes also went 3-0-0 against Carolina during the 2025-26 regular season, stopping 95 of 103 shots.

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. MTL ($9,200): Aho had only one assist and four shots on goal in four games against Philadelphia during the second round. He is long past due for a breakout performance this playoffs. Aho had two goals, six points and six shots in three appearances against the Canadiens during the regular season.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MTL at CAR ($8,800): Slafkovsky has one goal on 17 shots and four assists in the last five outings. He hasn't contributed a point in his past two contests, but he has six shots during that time. Slafkovsky also had two goals, five shots and five points in three meetings against the Hurricanes during the 2025-26 regular season.

Logan Stankoven, CAR vs. MTL ($8,400): Stankoven has seven goals on 31 shots in eight matches this postseason. He has two power-play tallies and two game-winners during that span. Carolina's second line has been excellent in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Stankoven's finishing ability has been integral to the combination's success.

Lane Hutson, MTL at CAR ($7,600): Hutson has collected eight assists during his six-game point streak. He has six power-play helpers, seven shots on goal and six blocked shots during that stretch. Hutson had one goal, four points and four shots in three regular-season contests against Carolina in 2025-26.

Taylor Hall, CAR vs. MTL ($6,800): Hall leads Carolina with nine assists and 12 points through eight games this postseason. He also ranks third on the team with 23 shots on net. Hall has failed to pick up at least one point in only one of eight outings this playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.