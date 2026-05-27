The Hurricanes scored a big road win in overtime in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, the Canadiens have to win Wednesday or they will face elimination on the road in Game 5. So, you know, no pressure. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, and it's time for another round of single-game NHL DFS contests!

If you are not familiar with the DraftKings rules on this front, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. You can roster a goalie if you would like, and honestly I could see you rostering either Frederik Andersen or Jakub Dobes, though I didn't roster either. One player is your Captain, who nets 1.5 times the points with an elevated salary. Here is the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR at MON ($12,600): The Hurricanes don't allow shots on net. It just doesn't happen. Andersen has faced under 20 shots in four of his last five games. In the other game? Andersen faced a staggering 21 shots. Given that, it's hard to make a Canadien my Captain. Fittingly, I wanted Svechnikov as my Captain because he does, in fact, gets pucks on goal. He has 36 shots on goal in 11 playoff games. It took him a second to get on the score sheet, but he has five points in his last seven outings.

FLEX

Seth Jarvis, CAR at MON ($9,400): Having Svechnikov as my Captain also allowed for some other high-end players in this lineup. Jarvis joins Svechnikov on Carolina's first line and its top power-play unit. He's had more than 30 goals and more than 65 points in each of the last three campaigns. Jarvis also has six points in his last eight outings, and he has 24 shots on net in that time as well.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON vs. CAR ($9,000): Naturally, I do want at least a couple Montreal players. The Habs are at home, and it would be overly bold to simply bet on a Hurricanes rout. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield's salaries gave me pause, but I am willing to take a shot on Slafkovsky. He's been erratic this postseason, but he has three three-point games, including in Game 1 of this series. Plus, let's not forget he was a first-overall puck, or that he had 30 goals this season.

Lane Hutson, MON vs. CAR ($7,800): Hutson has had his usual offensive role for the Canadiens. He's tallied 15 points in 17 playoff games, including 10 on the power play. Few defensemen run the point on the power play like Hutson. Unexpectedly, and positively, Hutson has been throwing his body in front of pucks as of late. He has 16 blocked shots over his last four contests.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at MON ($6,400): Speaking of the power play! Gostisbehere is more of a power-play specialist, so he doesn't have the overall upside of Hutson. However, he will likely be out there nearly every second the Hurricanes happen to be on the power play. Gostisbehere had 18 power-play points in 55 games this season. At this salary, he's worth a shot betting on the possibility of a few opportunities with the man advantage.

Sean Walker, CAR at MON ($4,800): Owing to the salary I have left, Walker rounds out my roster. He's played more than 20 minutes in each of Carolina's last six games. Walker has two games in this postseason with at least three shots on net and three blocked shots. For a defenseman at this salary, that would more than sufficient. I'm not expecting a multipoint game from Walker, but he could deliver simply through his role on the team.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.