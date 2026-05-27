NHL Best Bets & Picks for Hurricanes vs Canadiens – May 27 - Game 4 Predictions

It's Wednesday, and we're down to just three remaining teams vying for Lord Stanley's chalice. That's because the Vegas Golden Knights inexplicably swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, punching the first ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, we fully focus on the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens meet in Game 4 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The Canes lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after picking up a 3-2 victory in overtime on Monday as Andrei Svechnikov picked up the game-winning goal.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

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Expert NHL Best Bets for Hurricanes vs Canadiens Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens

The Hurricanes scooped up a 3-2 victory in overtime in Game 4, seizing back home-ice advantage in the ECF after losing it in a Game 1 loss at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Carolina has dominated in shots on goal in the past two outings, and in Game 4, the Hurricanes posted 38 shots on goal (SOG) to just 13 SOG for the Canadiens. Montreal closed up the gap in hits, although Carolina still led the category 37-to-31 in Game 3, while winning 52.2 percent of the faceoffs, too.

On power plays, the Hurricanes were 0-for-3, while the Canadiens managed to go 1-for-2, with Lane Hutson netting a goal on the man advantage at 4:43 of the second period to level the score.

On Monday, it was a relatively clean game, although many fans in the stands in Montreal, as well as watching TV from Raleigh, felt the refs ate their whistles at inopportune times. The Canadiens appeared to have six men on the ice at one point in overtime, the officials talked it over, and it was determined there was no penalty. What?

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

The biggest call of the game for the Hurricanes might have come on a coach's challenge. Nikolaj Ehlers made a diving attempt to block a shot from going in, but instead, he deflected it past his own goaltender, Frederik Andersen. However, Carolina challenged the call, and the offside on Cole Caufield was rather clear on the replay, and sent to the war room in Toronto. No goal. Video coach Chris Huffine was the hero, just in case you were wondering his name. He deserved one of the three stars.

Frederik Andersen wasn't tasked with stopping many shots, turning back 11 of 13 shots he faced in the OT victory, while Jakub Dobes gave up three goals on 38 shots.

It was the second straight 3-2 OT win for the Hurricanes in the series. They've won by that exact score, all in overtime, five times in the playoffs, going 5-0 when the game cannot be decided in regulation. The Under has cashed in two in a row, while going 9-2 in 11 postseason games to date.

The Canadiens have enjoyed the 3-2 score in the postseason, too, with three of the past four games decided by that identical score, losing two of those three outings. In eight of the team's 17 postseason contests, the final score has been 3-2, with two wins in overtime, and three losses in OT, by that score. The Under is 3-1 in the past four games for the Habs, while going 10-5-1 in the past 16 postseason games.

In Game 4 in these playoffs, Montreal is 0-2, with both losses coming at home, and, yes, both were by a 3-2 score, although each of the setbacks was in regulation. Carolina has won each of its first two Game 4 tries, posting a 4-2 win April 25 to close out the sweep against the Ottawa Senators, while beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime May 9.

Let's back the Hurricanes to get the job done in Game 4, and we'll go Under on the total for the same-game parlay (SGP).

As far as game props are concerned, we'll back the Hurricanes to outshoot the Canadiens by at least nine SOG. While Carolina had a 28-to-22 SOG advantage in Game 1, in Game 2, the Canes had a 46-to-16 advantage in shots, while in Game 3, it was a 38-to-13 advantage. Let's take Carolina -8.5 (-113 at FanDuel Sportsbook) in shots on goal advantage.

For player props, let's take Andrei Svechnikov to get the job done with at least three SOG. He had five SOG in Game 3 and three SOG in Game 2. He has at least three SOG in four of the past five games, while averaging 3.2 SOG in five road playoff outings this season. We'll even roll the dice on Dobes to record at least eight saves in each period of regulation.

Hurricanes ML (-142 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+100 at Bet365, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook)

Shots on Goal Spread - Canes -8.5 (-113 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Andrei Svechnikov - Over 2.5 SOG (-154 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jakub Dobes To Record 8+ Saves in Each Period (+175 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Wednesday's Picks

3-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+416 at FanDuel Sportsbook)