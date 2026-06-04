After suffering a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1, the pressure is now on Carolina to win Game 2 tonight or head to Vegas down 2-0. Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations for tonight's action. My picks are based on a $60,000 budget spread over six players, including an MVP who provides 1.5 times the points but comes at 1.5 times the cost.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina is favored to even the series at minus-170 compared to Vegas' plus-140, based on FanDuel's moneyline. It's worth noting that the Hurricanes suffered a 6-2 loss at home to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals but then won the next four games in the series.

MVP

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR vs. VGK ($14,400): While the Hurricanes lost Tuesday, Ehlers continued to produce with two goals. He's up to four goals and seven points across his past five appearances, making him one of the hottest players on either team. He's also relatively affordable for the MVP slot, which gives you more budget flexibility for the rest of your lineup.

UTILITY

Jack Eichel, VGK at CAR ($13,200): Eichel has clicked throughout the 2026 playoffs, providing two goals and 19 points through 17 appearances. He was limited to an assist Tuesday, but he did score three goals and four points in two regular-season meetings against Carolina in 2025-26.

Mitch Marner, VGK at CAR ($11,800): Marner was also contained to one assist Tuesday, but he's been fantastic in the postseason, so taking him again makes sense. He has seven goals and a league-leading 22 points in 17 playoff outings this year.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. VGK ($7,800): Gostisbehere is entering tonight's action amid a four-game scoring streak in which he's provided three goals and five points. His run includes a goal on two shots during Game 1 on Tuesday.

Taylor Hall, CAR vs. VGK ($6,000): Hall has been one of the Hurricanes' most effective forwards in this year's playoffs. He's provided five goals and 16 points in 14 postseason appearances. For his current price, that's superb value.

Brett Howden, VGK at CAR ($5,200): Howden is a similarly strong value play on the Golden Knights' side. He has 11 goals and 14 points across his past 14 outings, including a goal and an assist in Vegas' win Tuesday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.