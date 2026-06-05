NHL Best Bets & Picks for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights - June 6 - Game 3 Predictions

The Stanley Cup Final shifts from the City of Oaks to Sin City for Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Vegas appeared to be on the verge of taking a 2-0 series lead back home, but Carolina had other ideas in the third period of Game 2. It scored three unanswered goals, taking a brief lead. However, Mark Stone tied to the game with an extra attacker, leading to the first overtime game of the Stanley Cup Final. The extra session didn't last long, however, as Seth Jarvis scored a much-needed goal in overtime to send Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. into euphoria.

We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) possibilities, and we'll also kick the tires on some player props to make things a little more interesting. Let's get started!

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Expert NHL Best Bets for Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights

Sometimes crazy things happen, and there might not be a crazier stat than Brett Howden totaling 12 goals and 22 points in 58 regular-season games, while posting a minus-9 rating. However, he has 13 goals and 16 points with a plus-11 in the playoffs in just 18 games. Even crazier, Howden had just nine goals and 15 points in 43 previous playoff games entering this postseason.

Howden had the first two goals of the game, and things looked great for Vegas through the first two periods. However, the shots on goal (SOG) ended up even with 26 apiece, with Carolina posting a 56.5 percent mark (35-of-62) in the faceoff circle.

The Golden Knights are known for their prowess on the power play, but they were 0-for-4 in Game 2, while the Hurricanes were 2-for-4, including the OTW by Jarvis.

Vegas posted 25 blocked shots, to just 11 for Carolina, but the Hurricanes managed 46 hits, while VGK was good for just 25 hits.

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Mitch Marner had a pair of assists, including a beautiful flip pass to Howden for a breakaway on the first goal of the game. Ivan Barbashev, Thomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin, a former first-round pick by the Hurricanes, each contributed assists.

It wasn't all great for the Golden Knights, though, as Brayden McNabb took a slap shot to the face, appearing to break his nose on an 87 mph blast from Nikolaj Ehlers. He was limited to just seven shifts and 5:39 of ice time, and he was taken to a local area hospital, although he reportedly traveled home with the team. Coach John Tortorella wasn't evasive about McNabb's status, but he didn't have an update on McNabb's status for Game 3 or beyond.

For the Hurricanes, Logan Stankoven sliced the lead in half in the third, while Mark Jankowski tied it up. The captain Jordan Staal gave the Hurricanes the lead, and perhaps more importantly, he was 14-of-20 (70.0 percent) at the faceoff dot. Stankoven was also 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) in the category. Meanwhile, Shayne Gostisbehere was good for two assists.

William Carrier, who spent seven seasons with VGK from 2017-24, racked up seven hits against his former mates. Staal and Andrei Svechnikov also had seven hits apiece.

The Hurricanes are 2-2 in Game 1 of a series in this postseason, while going 11-0 in all other games. The Golden Knights have won three straight playoff games at home, and the Game 2 loss snapped a seven-game win streak overall. VGK is 5-2 in the past seven home playoff outings, too.

Let's back the Hurricanes to get the job done, but we'll go Under on the total. We've seen 8.0 average goals per game in the first two of this series, but as we go on, scores should go down.

Frederik Andersen has allowed eight goals in the past two games, his most in consecutive postseason outings this season. He is still 13-2-0 with a 1.72 GAA and .917 SV% with three shutouts, however.

Let's take Andersen to go Over 22.5 saves for our best player prop, and we'll take Marner to record at least one point. Just don't take that straight up, as it costs you nearly three times your potential return.

Hurricanes ML (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-157 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Frederik Andersen - Over 22.5 Saves - 60 min. (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Mitch Marner - 1+ Points (-280 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Key NHL Betting Trends Shaping Saturday's Picks

4-Leg NHL Giants Game 3 Parlay (+840 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (-110) at Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (-160) - Hurricanes at Golden Knights

Frederik Andersen Over 22.5 Saves - 60 min. (-130)

Mitch Marner - 1+ Points (-280)*

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+184 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (-110) at Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (-160) - Hurricanes at Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+143 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Frederik Andersen Over 22.5 Saves - 60 min. (-130)

Mitch Marner - 1+ Points (-280)*

*Only bet as part of a multi-leg parlay, never straight up